Dog 'bride' in 'Most Expensive Pet Wedding' dies at 13

Baby Hope Diamond, a Coton de Tulear, appears

Baby Hope Diamond, a Coton de Tulear, appears as a dog bride at a fundraiser in New York that was deemed the world's priciest pet wedding. Photo Credit: AP / Tina Fineberg

By The Associated Press
A little dog known for her role in a fundraiser deemed the world's priciest pet wedding has died.

Animal advocate Wendy Diamond announced Wednesday that Baby Hope Diamond died this week after a nine-month battle with congestive heart failure. She was 13.

The coton du tulear (koh-TOHN' du too-lee-AHR') participated in fundraisers for a host of charitable causes. She made it into Guinness World Records for playing the bride at "the Most Expensive Pet Wedding in History."

The 2012 gala in New York City cost over $158,000 in donated luxury goods and raised over $110,000 for a critical care ward at the Humane Society of New York.

Wendy Diamond adopted Baby Hope after the death of her also-famous Maltese, named Lucky.

