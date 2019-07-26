Q I have a question concerning insect repellent. I am concerned about the effects this might have on a pet that licks people a lot. I know the prudent thing to do is to wipe off the repellent but, on the occasion that I might miss a spot or two and our dog begins to lick, how dangerous is the repellent to pets?

— Jim, Cetronia, Pennsylvania

A The danger depends on the product. Any product that contains any levels of DEET can be toxic to dogs. They may vomit, stagger or have seizures after ingesting, so don't use DEET products on yourself or others when around dogs and cats who might lick your skin.

And, while there are some mild insect repellents that you may use on dogs, I recommend using only insect repellents deemed safe for dogs. These products can be used with no ill effects. Giving your dog a monthly flea and tick preventive should also help repel some insects and parasites.

One final note: Please do not use human or dog products on cats. Only use products that say they are safe to use on cats.

Q I have three female rescue dogs: two sisters who are 2-1/2 years old and another dog who is 8. My husband has two cats at his work who are 4-year-old siblings. We are soon to retire and have no idea how to incorporate the dogs and cats into one house. They are all used to having the run of their respective places.

— Claire, Tubac, Arizona

A Your pets will not have run of the house during the introduction period, but they will adjust to their new normal given your patience and time.

First, plug in canine and feline pheromones where the pets will spend most of their time, initially, so that everyone has an equal chance to feel at ease. You might even consider pheromone collars for each of the pets for the first two months.

Second, establish a room in the home where the cats can have their litter box, food, bed and toys. Get a towel and wipe down your cats and leave it where the dogs hang out. Do the same thing with the dogs, leaving their scented towel in the cat room. Scent swapping is an important part of the introduction process.

After a few days, put the dogs in the cat room and let the cats roam the house. The cats might not venture far, but they need time to map out the house. After a few hours, swap them back, so they can get used to each other's scents around the home. Do this for a few days.

Next, put a baby gate on the door opening and let your dogs, one at a time, sit at the door and watch the cats in the room. If you have a two-level house, put the gate at the bottom of the stairs and let the cats have the top floor and the dogs the bottom floor. If you have a one-level house, put the gate between the main living area and bedrooms, keeping cats and dogs safely on either side. The idea is to create a safe space where they can smell and see each other, but not hurt or overwhelm each other. Whatever you do, do not carry a cat into a room and leave her there or hold a cat while the dogs bark and jump below you. Cats will come around when they are ready.

Once there is a sense of calm, introduce the dogs one at a time to the cats. Start by leashing your calmest dog and letting them on the other side of the gate. Be sure your cats have places to escape to, like under beds or in slightly opened closets. Also, purchase some tall cat trees so your cats can climb and watch the dogs from the safety of a perch.

After single introductions, introduce two dogs at a time, and then all three. Never let your dogs chase the cats. Keep them leashed during introductions, if needed. Your cats will hiss to let the dogs know to stay away. This is normal. As long as your cats have places to hide and your dogs cannot ambush them, especially in the litter box, they should all adjust to their new home in time.

Cathy M. Rosenthal is a longtime animal advocate, author, columnist and pet expert who has more than 25 years in the animal welfare field. Send your pet questions, stories and tips to cathy@petpundit.com. Please include your name, city, and state. You can follow her @cathymrosenthal.