Q For the past few weeks, my 10-year-old poodle has been pawing the rug in my living room. As a result, the nape is being pulled up. Please tell me why he is doing this and how I can handle this situation other than correcting him with a "no'' command.

— Evelyn, Massapequa

A I am not sure why you don't want to correct the behavior with a "no" command, but your dog may be doing it because he smells something in that spot that you can't detect. I would do three things.

First, look under the carpet and padding to see if there is any food or toy that might have wiggled its way into the area. Vacuum the padding to be sure.

Next, get an enzymatic cleaner at the pet store to clean the carpet itself. An enzymatic cleaner will eat up any biologicals (urine or poop) that may be attracting your dog to the area.

Finally, after cleaning the area, change your dog's habit. If you are reluctant to correct your dog with a verbal "no" command, then shake a can of coins to interrupt the behavior, say "here," so your dog comes to you, and then give him another command, like "sit," before redirecting his attention to a toy or treat. After a few days, he will likely leave the spot alone.

Q Our 13-year-old Havanese has begun barking when we are not home. We only discovered this after installing a video camera in our home that goes on when there is noise. He barks every 10 to 15 minutes when we are not at home. Since we live in a detached home, we have never heard from our neighbors that this has always occurred. He is seldom left alone, since my wife and I are both semiretired, and he was essentially raised after I retired. I've tried waiting for this behavior to occur by staying in our driveway, so that I can admonish him when he does it, but I think he either can smell my presence or in some other way knows I'm there and doesn't bark. Any behavioral suggestions would be appreciated. We live in a semi-quiet area and the camera does not pick up sounds that he would be responding to.

— Frank, Williston Park

A Barking inside the home is a harmless behavior unless your neighbors can hear it and are complaining about it. While there is really no way to catch him in the act (yes, your dog knows you are still in the driveway), you can purchase an ultrasonic bark control device for inside the home that emits a sound only animals can hear and that interrupts the behavior and stops most dogs from incessant barking.

However, if you think it's a new behavior, please get his hearing checked. Some dogs "alert" bark more as they age because they are losing their hearing.

Q I read your column every week and find the topics on cats helpful as I am a professional cat sitter and have been for 22 years. While your suggestion of hiring a vet tech for pet sitting is a good idea, many times this is a side thing for them and they have no pet sitting-specific insurance, bond or license to perform this service. The same thing with having a neighbor or the KND (kid next door) care for your pet. If something happens to the pet, professional pet sitters have insurance that will cover emergency vet bills, biting of people or other pets, accidental escape from the home, and yes, even death. My insurance also covers damage to the house done by the pet. Pet sitting is a business, not just a way to make extra money for some. People can find professional pet sitters by visiting petsit.com and petsitters.org.

— Nanette, The Cat Lady, Las Vegas

A With summer here and people traveling, pet owners need to know they can rely on someone to properly care for their pet. I don't vote for the "KND," as you say — I lost an entire tank of fish one vacation because the power went out, and the KND didn't think to call me and ask how to reboot the aquarium filter. I vowed from that day forward to always use professional pet sitters.

Hiring a professional who knows how to care for animals — and is properly insured — is the best way to guarantee your pet's care while you are away.