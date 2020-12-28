Man’s best friend is also itching to get out and explore this season. If you and your pup are experiencing cabin fever, here are some local places to shop, play and relax while accompanied by your pooch this winter.

PET-FRIENDLY HOTELS

Baron's Cove

This hotel welcomes dogs in a big way with a "Travels With Charley" package inspired by author John Steinbeck, who reportedly often stayed at the original Baron’s Cove resort with his dog Charley. Guests who choose this package can reserve one of the hotel’s Village Garden rooms and receive a dog bed, a dog treat, a Frisbee and disposable waste bags, among other amenities. RULES only one medium dog, up to 50-pounds per room is permitted RATES for Village Garden rooms in January and February start at $99.

WHERE | INFO 31 W. Water St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-2101, caperesorts.com

The Roundtree Amagansett

This boutique hotel offers a luxurious stay for man and pup alike. Doggie guests receive a treat upon arrival, a dog bed and a water bowl. RULES Dogs are only permitted in the hotel’s cottages; up to a limit of two dogs per stay. RATES studio cottages are $495-$595 through February (except on certain dates); a $50 per dog fee will be charged upon arrival and then nightly.

WHERE | INFO 273 Main St., Amagansett; 631-267-3133, theroundtreehotels.com

The Garden City Hotel

Considered one of Long Island’s most famous hotels, it's also known for the way it pampers dogs. Patron pets get treats, a water bowl and a plush dog bed — and should you need a break from Fido during your stay, pet walking and pet sitting services are available by request. RATES $176-$208 January and February (except for certain nights); dogs are $75 per night each (fees don’t apply to service animals).

WHERE | INFO 45 Seventh St., Garden City; 877-549-0400, gardencityhotel.com

SHOPPING AND ACTIVITIES

Harbor Pet

Among the options to shop for your dog on Long Island, this spot is a special place as it's also where store co-owner (and baker) Kimberly Loper actually bakes handmade "Life Is Grruff" dog treats. Additionally, the store has a changing selection of new toys to purchase, as well as clothing options like bandannas, coats and sweaters, among other necessities.

WHERE | INFO 120 Main St., Greenport; 631-477-1518, harbor-pet.com

Pawcasso

Pawcasso is all about dogs and the owners’ canines are likely to be there. The main floor is an art workshop where humans can come to paint, and can bring their own dogs along, Patrons can paint their own dogs as well, but ownership requires guests to send photos of their dogs a few days in advance prior to the visit. Once there, customers can head upstairs to find a massive assortment of toys, treats, clothing and accessories.

WHERE | INFO 8 Moniebogue Ln., Westhampton Beach; 631-887-6705, pawcassowhb.com

Fetch Doggy Boutique and Bakery

Upon entering this two-floor pet store, guests will spot accessories, clothing, snacks and toys stacked in nearly every available inch of space. Owner Patty Lurz works the counter and helps everyone personally. You’ll see many people come in with their dogs, and Lurz helps pets try on the latest doggy fashions. As for food and treats, look for all-natural options and single-ingredient treats made for dogs with diet restrictions or allergies.

WHERE | INFO 301 E. Main St., Port Jefferson; 631-331-0965, fetchdoggies.com

Barkfield Road

This store also carries a wide variety of items for dogs and cats, including baked goods that owner Carol Anderson hand-decorates. However, should you arrive with your dog on their birthday, you'll get to take a fun free photo of your pooch in front of a celebratory backdrop.

WHERE I INFO 3 Hewitt Sq., East Northport; 631-651-9292, barkfieldroad.com

LOCAL PARKS

Before embarking on your adventure with your furry friends, be sure to bring a leash and waste bags to clean up after them. After that, you’ll need to check in advance to see which parks permit pooches and which may not. There’s Belmont Lake State Park (Southern State Pkwy Exit 38, North Babylon; 631-667-5055), which features a dog-friendly stretch along an undeveloped trail starting at the northeast corner of the parking lot and then ends near the maintenance buildings. All of Shadmoor State Park (900 Montauk Hwy., Montauk; 631-668-3781) is available for dogs. In Nassau County, there are dog-friendly trails at Bethpage State Park (99 Quaker Meeting House Rd, Farmingdale; 516-249-0700). Hempstead Lake State Park (Lake Dr., West Hempstead; 516-766-1029) has an unpaved path in its Field Three which runs along a pair of ponds.

There are also seven Nassau (nassaucountyny.gov) and five Suffolk (suffolkcountyny.gov) county parks that have fenced-in dog runs, as dogs aren’t allowed anywhere else within the county’s parks or preserves. Suffolk also has fido-friendly Mud Creek County Park in East Patchogue (at the south end of Roe Avenue), where dogs can splash around in the water along the shore of Patchogue Bay.

OUTDOOR DINING WITH YOUR PUP

The temperature may be dropping, but many area restaurants are still offering outdoor dining opportunities. If the weather outside isn’t too frightful, the Better Man Distilling Company (161 River Ave., Patchogue; 631-708-7405, thebettermandistillingco.com) offers a Sunday brunch that features a menu from the pop-up Peach & Pine vegan bakery, located within the distillery. Brunchers can grab a complimentary Couch Potato dog treat made by the bakers. If the treat is a hit with your dog, the Couch Potato, and a second flavor dubbed Cookie Monster, can be bought in 1.5-ounce bags for $3 or in 3.6-ounce bags for $6.

In Nassau, the Winter Village at Coach Meeting House (160 Mill River Rd., Oyster Bay; 516-588-9288, coachgrillandtavernoysterbay.com), which features propane-fueled fire pits and decorated trees, allows dogs. Customers in groups of 6 to 10 can sit outside with Fido, where humans can sip on warm drinks like peppermint hot chocolate, butterbeer, mulled cider and Irish coffee with or without alcohol.

If a craft cup of joe is more than enough to inspire you to sip and stay outside with your canine companion, both locations of North Fork Roasting Co. (55795 Main Rd., Southold and 59 Main St., Westhampton Beach, northforkroastingco.com) have free dog treats available behind the counter. Aside from coffee and the free doggy snacks, winter-inspired menu items include eggnog lattes, white peppermint mocha and baked goods.

INDOOR BREWERIES AND WINERIES

Bright Eye Beer Company

This craft brew spot has become a busy fixture, with its laid-back vibe and frequent new entries onto its beer list. For dog owners, leashed pets are permitted inside and water bowls are put out for them as well.

WHERE | INFO 50 West Park Ave., Long Beach; 516-543-5736, brighteyebeerco.com

Greenport Harbor Brewing Company

This North Fork brewery is a place where people come to hang all year, especially during the summer when the outdoor lawn is host to live music and guests looking to soak up the sun. However, come the winter dog owners are also permitted to come inside the tasting room where their leashed dogs can drink from water bowls and enjoy free "Life is Grruff" dog treats (made by the Harbor Pet store in Greenport).

WHERE | INFO 42155 Main Rd., Peconic; 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

Oyster Bay Brewing Company

Craft suds are the name of the game at this brewery too (which is the home of the New York Islanders-inspired "Barn Rocker" ale, one of Long Island’s better-known native beers), and leashed, friendly dogs are welcome. They also put out water bowls for visiting canines, and the bowls are sanitized between each use.

WHERE | INFO 36 Audrey Ave., Oyster Bay; 516-802-5546, oysterbaybrewing.com

Six Harbors Brewing Company

This craft brewery in buzzing Huntington Village allows leashed dogs inside the tasting room; water bowls are also placed out for thirsty pets.

WHERE | INFO 243 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-470-1560, sixharborsbrewingcompany.com

Duck Walk Vineyards and Pindar Vineyards

Several wineries have stowed their outdoor seating for the season — and don’t allow dogs inside tasting rooms. However, the North Fork post of the Duck Walk winegrowers (44535 Main Rd., Southold; 631-765-3500, duckwalk.com) are extremely dog-friendly, and leashed dogs are absolutely welcome inside. The same case stands at Pindar Vineyards (37645 Main Rd., Peconic; 631-734-6200, pindar.net), and both also happily accept parents bringing their kids along.