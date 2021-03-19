Dogs are welcome to have their day at a number of Long Island destinations with outdoor spaces, some with special amenities geared toward making their visit a little extra special.

BREWERIES & WINERIES

NORTH FORK BREWING CO., 24 East 2nd St., Riverhead; 631-591-1191, northforkbrewingco.com Pet features: Leashed, well-behaved dogs are permitted; trivia nights occur every other Tuesday and records play during "Vinyl Spin Sundays." Brewery has a farm component where hops are grown for use in its beers.

PECONIC COUNTY BREWING, 221 East Main St., Riverhead; 631-740-9797, peconiccountybrewing.com Pet features: Leashed dogs are permitted on the outdoor riverside deck. Craft brewery featuring a full kitchen.

LONG ISLAND SPIRITS, 2182 Sound Ave., Baiting Hollow, 631-630-9322, lispirits.com. Pet features: Leashed dogs permitted in the outside area, a water bowl is occasionally available; tasting room, spirits available in tasting flights, cocktails are served, weekends offer live music and food trucks.

LENZ WINERY, 38355 Main Rd., Peconic, 631-734-6010, lenzwine.com. Pet features: Leashed, well-behaved dogs are permitted in both inside and outside areas.

DESTINATION UNKNOWN BEER CO., 1 S. Chicago Ave., Bay Shore, 631-380-3441, destinationunknownbeercompany.com. Pet features: Leashed dogs are allowed in the tasting room. Food trucks are often parked outside most days; live music takes place occasionally.

BRIGHT EYE BEER COMPANY, 50 West Park Ave., Long Beach, 516-543-5736, brighteyebeerco.com. Pet features: Leashed dogs are permitted; water bowls are also put out for canine guests. (Owners will be asked to bring their dogs outside should they bark frequently.)

JAMESPORT FARM BREWERY, 5873 Sound Ave., Riverhead, 844-532-2337, jfbrewery.com. Pet features: Leashed dogs are permitted; features a tasting room and large yard; watch for live music and other events.

SMALL CRAFT BREWING COMPANY, 66 Merrick Rd., Amityville, smallcraftbrewing.com. Pet features: Well-behaved leashed dogs are welcome inside and out.

BLUE POINT BREWING CO., 225 W. Main St., Patchogue, (631) 627-8292, bluepointbrewing.com. Pet features: Leashed dogs are permitted outside at this busy brewery with a second-floor restaurant and taproom. The yard also features lawn games and beer garden-style tables.

HARBOR HEAD BREWING CO., 81 Fort Salonga Rd., Northport, 631-815-5588, harborheadbrew.com. Pet features: Craft brewery with a tasting room and beer garden. Water bowls are put out for dogs, which must be leashed during visits.

OYSTER BAY BREWING COMPANY, 36 Audrey Ave., Oyster Bay, 516-802-5546, oysterbaybrewing.com. Pet features: Well-behaved dogs on leashes allowed, a water bowl is put out for canine guests; tasting room serves several beers; occasional events.

GREENPORT HARBOR BREWING CO., 42155 Main Rd., Peconic, 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com. Pet features: Well-behaved, leashed dogs are permitted outdoors.

PORT JEFF BREWING CO., 22 Mill Creek Rd., Port Jefferson, 631-331-2959, portjeffbrewing.com. Pet features: Leashed dogs are permitted, offers a water bowl and dog treats; tasting room and porch, several beers are available by tasting flight and by pint.

LIEB CELLARS, 13050 Oregon Rd., Cutchogue, 631-734-1100, liebcellars.com. Pet features: Leashed dogs are permitted on the outdoor patio of this winery (reservations are recommended, especially to secure alfresco seating).

DUCK WALK VINEYARDS, 44535 Main Rd., Southold, 631-765-3500; 231 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill, 631-726-7555, duckwalk.com. Pet features: Leashed dogs permitted; both locations offer tasting rooms and event calendars.

RGNY, 6025 Sound Ave., Riverhead, 631-298-0075, rgnywine.com. Pet features: Vineyard with tasting room. Dogs must remain with their owners throughout a visit, on a leash and outdoors.

SIX HARBORS BREWING COMPANY, 243 New York Ave, Huntington, 631-470-1560, sixharborsbrewingcompany.com. Pet features: Leashed, well-behaved dogs are permitted; water and treats (when in stock) are offered to pets.

RESTAURANTS

Many restaurants permit leashed dogs in their outdoor areas — a few cater to their presence:

MAPLE TREE BBQ SMOKEHOUSE, 820 W. Main St., Riverhead, 631-727-2819, mapletreebbq.com. Pet features: Pet-friendly restaurant that offers water to dogs; guests are free to pass their leftovers down to their canine companions.

TOAST, 46 E Main St., Patchogue, 631-654-7091; 9 South Park Ave., Bay Shore, 631-647-9560, toastcoffeehouse.com. Pet features: Leashed dogs permitted at Patchogue and Bay Shore Toasts (in outdoor areas), water bowls available; coffeehouses serving breakfast and lunch.

AMERICAN BEAUTY BISTRO, 24 Central Ave., Massapequa, 516- 590-7477, americanbeautybistro.com. Pet features: Well-mannered pooches on leashes can lap up a cool drink at water bowls in the outdoor seating area; the eatery's menu features classic comfort dishes.

BUOY ONE, 1175 W. Main St., Riverhead and 62 Montauk Hwy., Westhampton; 833-286-9663, buoyone.com. Pet features: Both outposts of this seafood restaurant and retail market allows leashed dogs in its outdoor seating areas.

COACH MEETING HOUSE, 160 Mill River Rd., Oyster Bay; 516-588-9288, coachgrillandtavernoysterbay.com. Pet features: Leashed dogs are permitted in the courtyard of this restaurant and tavern.

LOCAL BURGER CO., 62 E Main St., Bay Shore, 631-647-8300, localburgerco.com. Pet features: Dogs are allowed outside; water bowls available for visiting dogs. Restaurant and tavern serving gourmet burgers and upscale grill food.

SHAKE SHACK, All Long Island locations, shakeshack.com. (Garden City: 860 Old Country Rd., 516-620-2880; Lake Grove: 2093 Smith Haven Plaza, 631-246-1096; Melville: 849 Walt Whitman Rd., 631-386-8017; New Hyde Park: 1570 Union Tpke., 516-634-2010) Pet features: Dogs allowed on patio; restaurants offer a ShackBurger dog biscuit and "Pooch-ini" vanilla custard dessert.

HAMPTON COFFEE COMPANY, locations in Aquebogue, Montauk, Southampton, Water Mill and Westhampton Beach, hamptoncoffeecompany.com. Pet features: All five cafes are pet-friendly; water bowls are offered outside and free dog bones are available at the counter for outside dining.

THE ISLANDER, 63 North Ferry Rd., Shelter Island, 631-749-1998, theislandersi.com. Pet features: Leashed dogs are permitted at the outside tables, staff will bring water for pets; the American restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner.

BESITO, 1516 Old Northern Blvd, Roslyn, 516-484-3001 and 402 New York Ave., Huntington, 631-549-0100; besitomexican.com. Pet features: Leashed dogs are allowed outside; water bowls are available.

TOOMEY'S TAVERN, 251 S. Ketcham Ave, Amityville, 631-264-0564, toomeystavern.com. Pet features: Leashed dogs are permitted on the outside deck.

MERCATO KITCHEN & COCKTAILS, 4958 Merrick Rd., Massapequa Park, 516-308-3582, mercatokitchen.com. Pet features: Leashed dogs permitted in the outside seating area; water is available for visiting pets.

THE SHED RESTAURANT, 54 New St., Huntington, 631-385-7433, intheshed.com. Pet features: If it's warm outside, well-behaved dogs are welcome on the outdoor patio; brunch and lunch are offered daily.

LOVE LANE KITCHEN, 240 Love Ln., Mattituck, 631-298-8989, lovelanekitchen.com. Pet features: Leashed dogs are permitted outside at this restaurant serving American food with an eye on flavorful sandwiches and salads.

GATSBY’S LANDING, 1362 Old Northern Blvd. Roslyn, 516-277-2318, gatsbyslanding.com. Pet features: Leashed, small dogs are permitted during outdoor dining at this waterside restaurant.

THE WHALES TALE, 81 Fort Salonga Rd., Northport, 631-651-8844, thewhalestalenorthport.com. Pet features: Dogs must be leashed; water bowls are put out for canine guests. Bar and restaurant specializing in tacos and shareable plates.

FIRST AND SOUTH, 100 South St., Greenport, 631-333-2200, firstandsouth.com. Pet features: Leashed dogs are permitted on this pet-friendly bar and restaurant's patio and porch seating, as well as in its "summer camp" rear yard area.

LOCAL FARMS, SHOPS AND MORE

KERBER’S FARM, 309 W. Pulaski Rd, Huntington, 631-423-4400, kerbersfarm.com. Pet features: Leashed dogs are permitted in the outdoor seating areas, and the cottages-for-rent are pet-friendly. Farm and restaurant serving breakfast sandwiches, paninis and baked goods, among other items.

PAWCASSO ART STUDIO, 8 Moniebogue Ln., Westhampton Beach, 631-887-6705, pawcassowhb.com. Pet Features: Guests who come to paint can unleash their dogs, who may sit next to their owners or in a dog bed. The shop owners also have a Great Dane (Kava) and young Jack Russell (Dewey) who are available to hang and play with guests (Kava is a kid-friendly therapy dog); treats and water are offered to dogs, who are welcome inside and out. There is also a boutique pet store on the second floor.