TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 51° Good Afternoon
Overcast 51° Good Afternoon
LifestylePets

U.S. pet owners willing to shell out for Fido, Fluffy

Nobody wants to tell you how far to go for Fido, that cat, or any furry friend, but balance love with practical planning.

Pampering your pet can be expensive; be sure

Pampering your pet can be expensive; be sure to plan for the cost. Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto / Liliboas

By Sheryl Nance-Nash Special to Newsday
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Remember that song Patti Page sang, “How Much Is That Doggie in the Window”? Well, the one with the waggly tail, and other pets can cost more than you think.

Harris Poll surveyed more than 500 pet owners for the American Institute of CPAs and found that on average, American pet owners spend $1,560 per year on their pet’s routine care. More than half said such costs are impacting their finances.

But they are willing to sacrifice, including cutting money used for vacations and restaurants. Thirty-seven percent said they would reduce how much they put away for retirement and 27 percent said they were willing to put off paying credit card bills.

Nobody wants to tell you how far to go for Fido, that cat, or any furry friend, but balance love with practical planning.

Adopt smart: “Please rescue a dog by adopting from a shelter instead of buying from a breeder or pet store. Have your new companion spayed or neutered, too. Shelters and rescue groups often include vaccinations, microchipping, and spaying or neutering in the adoption fee,” says John Di Leonardo, president of Long Island Orchestrating for Nature, in Malverne.

Estimate expenses: Know ahead of time the probable cost of care that is typical for your pet. Routine care varies, based on type of animal and breed. Review extra medical costs you could incur. Consider whether pet insurance is a good option for you.

Look for ways to cut costs: Says Kelly Hayes-Raitt, author of “How to Become a Housesitter,” “An oft-overlooked way to save on pet care is to hire a housesitter when traveling — rather than putting pets in expensive kennels or ‘doggie camps.’ ”

By Sheryl Nance-Nash Special to Newsday
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Pets

Mikey is a 1 1/2-year-old male Jack Russell 50-plus furry friends available for adoption now
Therapy Dogs of Long Island's Barbie, Ken and Need a pick-me-up? Check out these pet photos!
Chase, a German shepherd police dog, was called 10 courageous canines from LI that made headlines
Charlie's first birthday party! HBD, pups! See LI dogs 'celebrating' their birthdays
Two of the 20 kittens being housed at Town hires group to help with feral cat boom
Is Queen Dee the new See dogs dressed in celebs' iconic VMA outfits
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE