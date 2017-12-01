Nearly five years ago, Patrick Regan had no job, no home and no car. But when he was approached about finding a home for a pit bull named Clove, something told him to say yes.

Now, thanks to a viral Facebook video, Regan and Clove are best known on the internet for their hiking adventures around the country.

This fall, their story got the attention of the Petco Foundation, which is awarding a grant to the Long Island rescue that brought the two together as part of the company’s Holiday Wishes campaign.

“I’m really excited about it for Ruff House Rescue,” Regan, 35, of Lindenhurst, said. “I really wanted to give them something back for all they did for me.”

Petco is awarding $765,000 to 45 animal welfare organizations across the country, chosen based on submitted adopters’ stories. The amount given to Ruff House Rescue, of Freeport, will be revealed at a Monday ceremony in Manhattan.

Regan said he was recovering from opioid addiction and struggling to get back on his feet in July 2013 when he first met Clove through Ruff House. The pit bull had survived suspected dog fighting and was marked for euthanasia in Georgia. Regan said he was so motivated to help Clove that he found an apartment and job in order to care for her.

“He had an instant connection with the dog,” said Ruff House Rescue founder and director Diane Indelicato.

Clove was initially very timid, refusing to even look at Regan until he brought her to Blydenburgh County Park in Smithtown.

“She all of the sudden came to life there; it was the weirdest thing,” he said. “She was rolling around in the grass like she was meant to be there.”

Though he had never been much of a hiker before, Regan started looking for new trails to climb and parks to visit for Clove, who is now about 7, on the weekends. She has especially come to love snowy trails, such as in New Hampshire’s White Mountains.

Regan started an Instagram account to share their adventures together, which has grown to 28,000 followers. Their photos went viral in April when the Facebook page The Dodo shared them in a video that received more than 22 million views.

The exposure helped spur Regan, who now works at a manufacturing company in Farmingdale, to apply to the Petco campaign for Ruff House.

“I had never really looked at our story together as that much of a big deal. It really pushed me to thinking that yeah, we have a shot at this,” he said.

Petco Foundation Executive Director Susanne Kogut said out of thousands of applicants, Regan and Clove were obvious winners. They join nine other winning stories for seven organizations in the metropolitan area.

“To me, Patrick’s is such an obvious one that stands out,” she said. “It’s about them building a life together and it’s a really great life.”