Places pets are welcome on Long Island

Dogs are welcome to have their day at a number of Long Island destinations with outdoor spaces, some with special amenities geared toward making their visit a little extra special.

BREWERIES

BLUE POINT BREWING CO., 225 W. Main St., Patchogue, 1-844-272-2739, bluepointbrewing.com. Pet Features Leashed dogs are permitted outside at this busy brewery with a second-floor restaurant and taproom. The yard also features lawn games and beer garden-style tables.

HARBOR HEAD BREWING CO., 81 Fort Salonga Rd., Northport, 631-815-5588, harborheadbrew.com. Pet features: Craft brewery with a tasting room and beer garden. Water bowls are put out for dogs, which must be leashed during visits.

SMALL CRAFT BREWING COMPANY, 66 Merrick Rd., Amityville, smallcraftbrewing.com. Pet features: Well-behaved, leashed dogs at this brewery welcome, but should be kept close to owner.

JAMESPORT FARM BREWERY, 5873 Sound Ave., Patchogue, 631-654-7091; 9 South Park Ave., Bay Shore, 631-647-9560, jfbrewery.com. Pet Features Leashed dogs are permitted; features a tasting room and large yard; watch for live music and other events.

OYSTER BAY BREWING COMPANY, 36 Audrey Ave., Oyster Bay, 516-802-5546, oysterbaybrewing.com. Pet Features Well-behaved dogs on leashes allowed, a water bowl is put out for canine guests; tasting room serves several beers; occasional events.

PORT JEFF BREWING CO., 22 Mill Creek Rd., Port Jefferson, 631-331-2959, portjeffbrewing.com. Pet Features Leashed dogs are permitted, offers a water bowl and dog treats; tasting room and porch, several beers are available by tasting flight and by pint.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

GREENPORT HARBOR BREWING CO., 42155 Main Rd., Peconic, 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com. Pet Features Well-behaved, leashed dogs are permitted outdoors.

DESTINATION UNKNOWN BEER CO., 1 S. Chicago Ave., Bay Shore, 631-328-1201, destinationunknownbeercompany.com. Pet Features Leashed dogs allowed; tasting room, features live music on Friday night, board game nights, a food truck parks nearby some nights.

LONG ISLAND SPIRITS, 2182 Sound Ave., Baiting Hollow, 631-630-9322, lispirits.com. Pet Features Leashed dogs permitted, a water bowl is occasionally available; tasting room, spirits available in tasting flights, cocktails are served, weekends offer live music and food trucks.

RESTAURANTS

Many restaurants permit leashed dogs in their outdoor areas — a few cater to their presence:

BABETTE'S, 66 Newtown Lane., East Hampton, 631-329-5377, babettesrestaurant.com. Pet Features From breakfast tacos to a housemade veggie burgers, Babette's has something for everyone including your doggo. The organic eatery welcomes pets both indoors and out, plus they offer a special menu just for them.

NORTH FORK ROADHOUSE, 9095 Sound Ave., Mattituck; 631-298-8277, northforkroadhouse.com. Pet features: Dogs are welcome at this barbecue restaurant with a wide courtyard dining space. Bands play most weekends and events held include car shows, a classic car cruise night and corn hole tournaments; be sure to dress your dog in a piece of the venue's merch to get your pet on the eatery's "Roadhouse Dogs" page.

"BARKIN SUNDAY BRUNCH" AT THE REFUGE, 515 Broad Hollow Rd., Melville, 631-577-4444, refuge110.com. Pet Features During the warmer months, leashed dogs are permitted on the patio, free dog treats and water are offered; an upscale brunch menu is available for human guests.

THE SHED RESTAURANT, 54 New St., Huntington, 631-385-7433, intheshed.com. Pet Features If it's warm outside, well-behaved dogs are welcome on the outdoor patio; scenic views and colorful murals decorate the space, offering paw-fect photo opportunities for pets and guests. @theshedrestaurant also has a Puppy Love story highlight on its Instagram that dog lovers can check out. Brunch and lunch are offered daily.

CHERRY'S ON THE BAY, 158 Bayview Walk, Cherry Grove (Fire Island), 631-597-7859, cherrysonthebay.com. Pet Features Leashed dogs allowed on the deck and not upstairs in the restaurant area, water bowls and treats are available

TOAST, 46 E Main St., Patchogue, 631-654-7091; 9 South Park Ave., Bay Shore, 631-647-9560, toastcoffeehouse.com. Pet Features Leashed dogs permitted at Patchogue and Bay Shore Toasts (in outdoor areas), water bowls available; coffeehouses serving breakfast and lunch.

OTTO'S SEA GRILL, 271 Woodcleft Avenue., Freeport, 516-378-9480, ottosseagrillfreeport.com. Pet Features Soak up the sun with your beloved pup at Otto's Sea Grill, located on the Nautical Mile in Freeport. Leashed dogs may relax at the outdoor bars and table.

AMERICAN BEAUTY BISTRO, 24 Central Ave., Massapequa, 516- 590-7477, americanbeautybistro.com. Pet Features Well-mannered pooches on leashes can lap up a cool drink at water bowls in the outdoor seating area; the eatery's menu features classic comfort dishes including short ribs and a three-cheese mac.

LOCAL BURGER CO., 62 E Main St., Bay Shore, 631-647-8300, localburgerco.com. Pet Features Dogs are allowed outside; water bowls available for visiting dogs. Restaurant and tavern serving gourmet burgers and upscale grill food.

SHAKE SHACK, All Long Island locations, shakeshack.com. (Garden City: 860 Old Country Rd., 516-620-2880; Lake Grove: 2093 Smith Haven Plaza, 631-246-1096; Melville: 849 Walt Whitman Rd., 631-386-8017; New Hyde Park: 1570 Union Tpke., 516-634-2010) Pet Features Dogs allowed on patio; restaurants offers a ShackBurger dog biscuit and "Pooch-ini" vanilla custard dessert.

ANCHOR DOWN, 1960 Bayberry Ave., Merrick, 516-544-4334, anchordownny.com. Pet Features Dogs permitted on outside patio during lunch time only; features a separate entrance for dogs, treats and water are provided at this marina restaurant serving upscale seafood.

THE ISLANDER, 63 North Ferry Rd., Shelter Island, 631-749-1998, theislandersi.com. Pet Features Leashed dogs are permitted at the outside tables, waitresses will bring water for pets; the American restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner.

KERBER’S FARM, 309 W. Pulaski Rd, Huntington, 631-423-4400, kerbersfarm.com. Pet features: Farm and restaurant serving breakfast sandwiches, paninis and baked goods, among other items. Leashed dogs are permitted in the outdoor seating areas, and the cottages-for-rent are pet-friendly.

NORTH FORK ROASTING CO., 55795 Main Rd., Southold, 631-876-5450, noforoastingco.com. Pet Features Customers can chill with their well-behaved, leashed dogs inside on the couches or outside in the garden. The menu features craft coffee roasted on-site and baked treats; be sure to watch for Sinatra, the owner's dog, who wanders and hangs out freely. (He's also the mascot; if you buy an item and you see a pup's face on the logo, you've spotted Sinatra.)

BREW CHEESE, 40 Woodbine Ave., Northport; 631-239-1927 and 127 Main St., Stony Brook; 631-675-6060, brew-cheese.com. Pet features: Both locations of this eatery that focuses on craft beer and cheese dishes have outdoor seating at which leashed dogs are permitted; bowls filled with water for pets to drink from are provided.

LOVE LANE KITCHEN, 240 Love Ln., Mattituck, 631-298-8989, lovelanekitchen.com. Pet features: Leashed dogs are permitted at this restaurant serving American food with an eye on flavorful sandwiches and salads.

SWINGBELLY’S 909 W. Beech St.; Long Beach, 516-431-3464, swingbellyslongbeach.com. Pet features: Bar and restaurant specializing in barbecue food and offbeat craft beer. Well-behaved, leashed dogs are permitted on the venue's side patio.

GATSBY’S LANDING, 1362 Old Northern Blvd. Roslyn, 516-277-2318, gatsbyslanding.com. Pet features: Leashed, small dogs are permitted during outdoor dining at this waterside restaurant.

FIRST AND SOUTH, 100 South St., Greenport, 631-333-2200, firstandsouth.com. Pet features: Leashed dogs are permitted on this pet-friendly bar and restaurant's patio and porch seating, as well as in its "summer camp" rear yard area.

THE WHALES TALE, 81 Fort Salonga Rd., Northport, 631-651-8844, thewhalestalenorthport.com. Pet features: Bar and restaurant specializing in tacos and shareable plates. Dogs must be leashed; water bowls are put out for canine guests.

CARLA MARLA’S ICE CREAM PARLOR, 8 Bellport Ln., Bellport, 631-803-6630 Pet features: Ice cream shop also serving shakes and frozen yogurt. Pets must be leashed; the parlor carries "Frosty Paws" ice cream treats for dogs.

WINERIES

BEDELL CELLARS, 36225 Main Rd., Cutchogue, 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com. Pet Features Leashed dogs are permitted outside.

DUCK WALK VINEYARDS, 44535 Main Rd., Southold, 631-765-3500; 231 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill, 631-726-7555, duckwalk.com. Pet Features Leashed dogs permitted; both locations offer tasting rooms and event calendars.

MACARI VINEYARDS, 150 Bergen Ave., Mattituck, 631-298-0100; 24385 Main Rd., Cutchogue, 631-734-7070, macariwines.com. Pet Features Leashed dogs allowed. Check website for occasional live music and other events.