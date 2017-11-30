TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 51° Good Afternoon
Rare twin tiger cubs being hand-raised at Pittsburgh Zoo

The cub is one of two rare, endangered Amur tiger cubs, one male and one female, born at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium on Sept. 25, 2017. Photo Credit: Paul A. Selvaggio/Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium via AP

By The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH — Two rare tiger cubs whose mother didn't bond with them are being hand-raised at a Pittsburgh zoo.

Zoo keepers at The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium on Tuesday showed off the twin male and female endangered Amur cubs, which were born Sept. 25. The keepers had noticed the cubs' mother wasn't caring for them 24 hours after their birth and decided to remove them.

In a few weeks the cubs will transfer to one of the zoo's cat buildings, where they will be able to see, hear and smell other cats. The goal is to reunite them with their mother or get them a substitute mother.

The Pittsburgh Zoo is known for its success in reintroducing youngsters to their families. In 2011, a baby tiger was successfully reintroduced to its family after recovering from a life-threatening illness.

