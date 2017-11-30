PITTSBURGH — Two rare tiger cubs whose mother didn't bond with them are being hand-raised at a Pittsburgh zoo.

Zoo keepers at The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium on Tuesday showed off the twin male and female endangered Amur cubs, which were born Sept. 25. The keepers had noticed the cubs' mother wasn't caring for them 24 hours after their birth and decided to remove them.

In a few weeks the cubs will transfer to one of the zoo's cat buildings, where they will be able to see, hear and smell other cats. The goal is to reunite them with their mother or get them a substitute mother.

The Pittsburgh Zoo is known for its success in reintroducing youngsters to their families. In 2011, a baby tiger was successfully reintroduced to its family after recovering from a life-threatening illness.