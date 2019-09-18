Dog who once loved walks now doesn't want to go out

Q We have a Coton de Tulear (a small breed, white dog) who is almost 10. She is a very sweet, lovable and intelligent dog. Mia loved to go for walks, sometimes two to three times a day. All I had to do is say the word "walk" and she would run to the door and wait for me to put her leash and harness on.

The problem is, she no longer wants to go for walks. When I take out the leash and harness, she runs to the other room. I cannot figure out why. Any ideas?

— Patrick, Smithtown

A Whenever there is a sudden change in behavior, health problems must be ruled out first. Mia is a senior dog and she may be having some joint or hip problems that you haven't detected yet and that may be making her walks painful or uncomfortable.

Your veterinarian can take hip X-rays to see if there are joint problems and can prescribe medication to ease her pain if that's the case. At that point, she may want to go for walks again, but may want shorter or fewer walks going forward.

Animals also may change behaviors when they have had a negative experience. If she went out for a walk and was frightened by something, maybe a car passing too closely or a dog being obnoxious through a fence, she may identify the leash with the negative experience. Can you recall any negative experiences she might have had on a walk? If yes, getting her to go for a walk again may require some treat-based encouragement.

If there doesn't seem to be any health problems and you don't think she got scared during a walk, she just may be getting older and not want to walk as much as she once did. But she's a small dog with many years to live, so get her hips and joints checked because that is likely the problem.

Q I'm writing to see if you have wisdom to share about why our cat cries so often. We have four cats; three cats are 3 years old and Muttney, the one who cries, is 15. All the cats get along with each other. They are all indoor cats, though our home layout allows them to go outside 24/7, yet remain within a wall around the property, so they can enjoy sunshine, watching birds and butterflies and chasing imaginary things.

Muttney is sweet and friendly and will allow visitors to pet him, often checking them out and jumping in their laps, if he is in the mood. He often heads to bed as it gets late, waits for one of us to come to bed, then cuddles.

The problem is, Muttney cries a heartbreaking lonely wail both day and night. The crying started two years ago. He will cuddle on your lap, seem perfectly happy, then rise, go to another room, and begin crying. Sometimes, he will stop momentarily if we call him. Other times he just continues crying until someone enters the room. He cries until he tires or gets distracted. He does not seem withdrawn, isolated, anxious or depressed.

The vet says all is well physically, so why does he cry so much? He truly sounds like he is dying of a broken heart. Please advise us if you can. Muchas gracias!

— Gary, Berkeley, California.

A I once had a cat who loved to sing and listen to his voice reverberate in the bathtub. But I don't think that is your case here. Because the changes happened two years ago — and your veterinarian says there are no other health problems — I am inclined to think this might be feline dementia.

Feline dementia presents with several symptoms, including cats getting lost or confused in their homes or exhibiting inappropriate vocalizations for no apparent reason, like the crying or wailing you describe. Feline dementia is much like Alzheimer's and involves lesions on the brain. Talk to your veterinarian about the possibility of feline dementia. While this dementia can't be cured, there are medications that can help with symptoms, which may reduce Muttney' s crying day and night.

In the meantime, close a few doors when rooms are not in use to keep Muttney from wandering around the house. It sounds like he does best when in a room with someone else.

Cathy M. Rosenthal is a longtime animal advocate, author, columnist and pet expert who has more than 25 years in the animal welfare field. Send your pet questions, stories and tips to cathy@petpundit.com. Please include your name, city, and state. You can follow her @cathymrosenthal.



