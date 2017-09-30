Suffolk County police officers found themselves involved with a Long Island version of Spain’s “the running of the bulls” early Saturday in Yaphank.

According to police, Seventh Precinct officers responded to a call shortly after 7 a.m. about two loose bulls on Yaphank Middle Island Road at Rustic Road.

Two officers and another man “guided the bulls” to the rear of a property on Yaphank Middle Island Road,” Assistant Police Commissioner Justin Meyers said in an emailed statement.

Meyers said the bulls escaped from a farm on Yaphank Middle Island Road and that the owner of the bulls would be contacted to retrieve them.