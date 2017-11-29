TODAY'S PAPER
Toledo Zoo welcomes baby gorilla named Mokonzi

The Toledo Zoo has welcomed a new addition to its Western lowland gorilla troop.

Kitani holds her newborn son, Mokonzi, at the Toledo Zoo in Toledo, Ohio. The infant western lowland gorilla is the first born at the zoo since 2003. Photo Credit: Kurt Steiss/The Blade via AP

By The Associated Press
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo has welcomed a new addition to its Western lowland gorilla troop.

Officials at the Ohio zoo say the male Mokonzi was born last week to 23-year-old mother Kitani and 29-year-old father Kwisha. The baby gorilla's name means governor in Swahili.

The zoo says this is the first western lowland gorilla born there since 2003. Officials say he is healthy, and the mother is taking good care of him.

The Kingdom of the Apes exhibit has been closed since Mokonzi's birth. Zoo officials expect it to reopen to visitors later this week.

Zookeeper Mike Payne tells The Blade newspaper that Mokonzi will remain at the zoo until he reaches puberty.

