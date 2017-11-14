This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Good Morning
Malayan tiger twins roar into the world at Prague Zoo

Two cubs of critically endangered Malayan tigers lie

Two cubs of critically endangered Malayan tigers lie in their enclosure at the zoo in Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
PRAGUE - A keeper says twin Malayan tigers born in Prague Zoo have a good chance of survival, a rare success for any zoo on the European continent.

The cubs, a male and a female, were born on Oct 3. So far, only two European zoos have managed to breed this subspecies of tiger, most recently a zoo in Halle, Germany, in 2013.

There are only a few hundred Malayan tigers surviving in the wild in Asia and they are classified as critically endangered.

A key obstacle for breeding is that the males are too often aggressive toward their female partners. Other problems include the inability of the mother to take care of the cubs, and diseases.

Keeper Pavel Brandl says the 11-year-old mother, Banya, has been doing well and the two are fine.

They will get names in December.

