TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Evening
SEARCH
43° Good Evening
LifestylePets

A standard poodle wins Westminster best in show

Siba, the standard poodle wins Best in Show

Siba, the standard poodle wins Best in Show at the 144th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Tuesday in New York. Credit: AP/Wong Maye-E

By The Associated Press
Print

Siba the standard poodle has won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club.

With the crowd at Madison Square Garden chanting for Daniel the popular golden retriever, judge Bob Slay instead picked the perfectly primped and poised black poodle.

Poodles come in three sizes and this was the 10th time one of them has become America's top dog.

Bourbon the whippet finished second. Also in the best-of-seven final ring was Bono the Havanese, Wilma the boxer, Conrad the Shetland sheepdog, Wilma the boxer and Vinny the wire fox terrier.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Pets

Name: Skipper Shelter: Posh Pets Rescue Age: three More than 50 furry friends available for adoption now
WHERE: 36 Audrey Ave., Oyster Bay INFO: 516-802-5546, See some of the most pet-friendly spots on LI
Graduation 2020 Need a pick-me-up? Check out these pet photos
Chase, a German shepherd police dog, was called 10 hero dogs from Long Island
EAST MEADOW, Eisenhower Park, Salisbury Park Drive and Here are all of the dog parks on Long Island
At Fido Fitness Club in Wantagh, dogs can Doggie day care and indoor dog parks on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search