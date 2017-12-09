How do you celebrate your dog's birthday?

If you're anything like a lot of our Long Island readers, Fido's birthday is up there as one of the most important holidays of the year. So why keep all the fun to yourself?

From bone-shaped dog cakes to puppy birthday hats to presents and treats galore, we want to see it all.

Let us join the party: Share your dog's birthday party photos here.

Just make sure your pooch is looking his or her birthday best -- or you could be in the doghouse!

(Captions are submitted by readers who share their photos.)

Charlie's first birthday party!

Happy 8th Birthday Ruger!

Puppies 1st birthday party (left to right: Lily, Tucker, lying down Cooper, Sitting up and behind Lily2)

Happy 4th Birthday for (Therapy Great Dane, Leo, Long Beach, NY

Cooper celebrates his first birthday with some delicious cake !

Happy 13th Birthday DaisyMae!

Happy 3rd Birthday Maddie!

Alfie duke and Zoe birthday party

Teddy's First Birthday, 8/23/17

Derek McDreamy celebrating his 2nd birthday!

Fozzie Lavitt shows off his bowtie and party hat as he awaits his birthday party guests at the Pawfect Pet Den in Greenlawn. The Labradoodle was celebrating his 5th birthday with 10 of his doggie friends.

Mr. Oakie A beautiful golden retrevier Celebrating his very 1st Birthday

Pebbles celebrating her 1st Birthday!

Piper is partied out from her first birthday.

Brandy Lynn's 10th Birthday! Celebrating with delicious "pup cakes" from Front Street Bakery in RVC!

Let the celebration begin

Bodie turns 10 today. From adorable puppy to handsome older gent.

Today Charlie is celebrating his 1st Birthday!!

THOSE COOKIES ARE GONNA DISAPPEAR.

Gracie's turned 1 (DOB 4/5/16)

Barkley Weiss celebrates his second birthday with a handmade crown way too big for his head.

Darla and Brianna celebrating Brianna's 1st Birthday

Happy 9th Birthday Abby!

Happy 3rd Birthday Winston

Winton's? Birthday wishing he was a real boy!

Sandy 8th bday

Happy birthday summer

Millie at her 5th Birthday Party

Millie on her 5th Birthday February 20 2017

Abby Angel posing for a 6th birthday picture here birthday was on March 3rd. She was at home in Deer Park!!

Our Havanese Lucy celebrating her 6th birthday gift!

Chloe celebrating her quincenera (sweet 15) with family and friends. After being sick for some time, a birthday celebration was in order!

Happy 3rd Birthday Louis

Happy birthday Maisie. Born on Christmas day!

Celebrating Romos 1st Birthday!

Schatzi was not happy to have her picture taken for her birthday, or maybe she just wanted more cake!

Zoe celebrating her birthday!

Freddie celebrating his 3rd birthday

Shiba Birthday

Happy 1st Birthday to our Oakley!

Fraggle's 1st birthday and loving his party hat! September 18, 2009.

Ruby, our mixed breed rescue dog, celebrating her 3rd birthday. From her expression I am not sure she is a fan of her hat

Sabrina, our Old English Sheepdog, celebrating her 7th birthday

Snuzz, female Golden Doodle, just being a Snuzz. In our yard in Huntington Station.

Nikka Birthday

Kobi's 4th Birthday

We take selfies

Dexter is celebrating his first birthday on May 11th 2016. He was named after Dexter Morgan of the TV show "Dexter" but has none of the characters nasty tendencies.

Kiko's 7th Birthday made special with homemade doggy biscuits.

Celebrating Jack Bow-wower's 3rd birthday last October 29th. Soon he'll be 4. I'm glad he's named after Kiefer Sutherland's character and not named after Superstorm Sandy (the day he was born). We love that crazy pup!

@Zuzuthecavachon celebrating her 3rd Birthday!!

@Zuzuthecavachon enjoying lunch with the birthday girl @puppynamedCharlie's at the Maidstone Inn with her sister Sawyer

Birthday Bash on the Beach: celebrating @Bailedoodle and sister Charlie's birthday at the beach with all their doods (@puppynamedcharlie, @zuzuthecavachon, @minniedoodle, @ralphiethecockapoo, @remi_the_teddi)

@Zuzuthecavachon's Lilly Pulitzer themed 3rd Birthday Pawty!!

Jett celebrating his birthday with his new toys

KC not only Celebrating National Dogs Day also, his actual Birthday.

Boomer on his second birthday!

Sutton enjoying his special day in Long Beach!!!

Kona, a Belgian Malinois, celebrating her 1st Birthday

This is Sutton, the 4 year-old....English golden doodle with the rare tri-color phantom colors... celebrating his 4th birthday in Long Beach on July 6th. He's a regular at the Nickerson Beach dog park and loved by all that meet him. He's very dedicated to his owners and a pleasure to have. He's NOT just a pet he's family....

Our bully dog Lilos birthday

This is lilo's 8th birthday she is enjoying what she loves most donuts ?

Amelia's birthday party..."Dad, this is dog food. I don't eat dog food"

Boomer celebrating his gotcha day!

Kipper's Birthday Party

Hemi's 2nd Birthday XO

Kirbys 2nd birthday..

Niko's 3rd Birthday, August 20, 2106. Collage of puppy pics & his birthday, new toys, walks and steak dinner with birthday candle.

Cleo, 12, celebrated her birthday on July 26.

Lilys 12 Birthday!!

Miss Molly, our Welsh Terrier, celebrating her 9th birthday.

Buster celebrating his 4th birthday!

Holy Shih-Tzu!! I'm 105 today!!! (July 25th, 2016)

"Where's my cake!" Rufus on his birthday actually wearing his party hat!!

Yoda's 8th Birthday

Marlee's birthday party!

Gia's birthday

Marlee's birthday!

Biscuit celebrating her birthday!

Finley's 3rd Birthday

Emma is a loving pup who is anxiously awaiting her birthday treats!

Noodle's First Birthday Party!

Our boxer, Sadie, is all dressed up to celebrate her second birthday.

Noodle blowing out the candle!

Lincoln's First Birthday

Rufus celebrating his 5th Birthday!

Meatloaf the Puggle recently celebrated her 9th birthday in New Hyde Park and loved her cake!

My birthday cupcake

Peanuts Birthday!

Peanuts 4th Birthday! Close your eyes and make a wish!

This is my female French Bulldog, Leila, celebrating her first birthday and cake smash!

This birthday featured Emma's favorite treat! Puppy donuts!!

Foxey enjoying her birthday cupcake!

Ludwig, 11 year old long-haired German Shepherd Dog, with his favorite birthday toy, "The Stick".

Ollie Bear is pooped from his 2nd Birthday Pawty!

BIRTHDAY BOY! - Dexter's 1st Birthday

Dusty waiting to get a piece of her 2nd Birthday cake while we sang to her.

Mickey celebrating his 3rd birthday ?

Kaiser celebrating is special day

Molly's first Birthday

Doodle, tired from celebrating.

Finley wearing his birthday best to celebrating turning 1 last July

Our Little Boy is All Grown Up!

Finley celebrating his 2nd birthday at home with a cookie and a party hat

Dexter looking good at 5!

Dexter and his BFF Tyson turn 4!

Charlie's first birthday !!

Bentley enjoys Tellers Chophouses rib eye bone on her birthday

Jack is waiting for birthday treats

Summer and Sydney birthday

Celebrating Stella's 5th birthday

Mochi is licking his chops, anticipating eating the soft serve ice cream he got as a treat for his second birthday, June 14, 2016.

Taylor hates her birthday

Celebrating SAMs 12th birthday