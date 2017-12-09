TODAY'S PAPER
Your dog's birthday photos

By Newsday.com staff
How do you celebrate your dog's birthday?

If you're anything like a lot of our Long Island readers, Fido's birthday is up there as one of the most important holidays of the year. So why keep all the fun to yourself?

From bone-shaped dog cakes to puppy birthday hats to presents and treats galore, we want to see it all.

Let us join the party: Share your dog's birthday party photos here.

Just make sure your pooch is looking his or her birthday best -- or you could be in the doghouse!

(Captions are submitted by readers who share their photos.)

Charlie's first birthday party!
Reader Photo Credit: Brianna - East Islip

Happy 8th Birthday Ruger!
Reader Photo Credit: Valerie, Shirley, NY

Puppies 1st birthday party (left to right: Lily,
Reader Photo Credit: Caitlyn Kaspar Mount Sinai, NY

Puppies 1st birthday party (left to right: Lily, Tucker, lying down Cooper, Sitting up and behind Lily2)

Happy 4th Birthday for (Therapy Great Dane, Leo,
Reader Photo Credit: Sandy Magera, LB, NY

Cooper celebrates his first birthday with some delicious
Reader Photo Credit: Kolline Merrick, NY

Happy 13th Birthday DaisyMae!
Reader Photo Credit: Valerie, Shirley, NY

Happy 3rd Birthday Maddie!
Reader Photo Credit: Kaitlin

Alfie duke and Zoe birthday party
Reader Photo Credit: Carol Buccino of bayshore

Teddy's First Birthday, 8/23/17
Reader Photo Credit: Joan Kinnally, Old Bethpage

Derek McDreamy celebrating his 2nd birthday!
Reader Photo Credit: Susan Evangelista

Fozzie Lavitt shows off his bowtie and party

Fozzie Lavitt shows off his bowtie and party hat as he awaits his birthday party guests at the Pawfect Pet Den in Greenlawn. The Labradoodle was celebrating his 5th birthday with 10 of his doggie friends.

Mr. Oakie A beautiful golden retrevier Celebrating his
Reader Photo Credit: Virginia Kister

Mr. Oakie A beautiful golden retrevier Celebrating his very 1st Birthday

Pebbles celebrating her 1st Birthday!
Reader Photo Credit: Diane in Ronkonkoma

Tavares on his first birthday
Reader Photo Credit: Lindsey Islip Terrace

Piper is partied out from her first birthday.
Reader Photo Credit: Pat, Williston Park

Brandy Lynn's 10th Birthday! Celebrating with delicious
Reader Photo Credit: Jillian Ramirez, Baldwin, NY

Brandy Lynn's 10th Birthday! Celebrating with delicious "pup cakes" from Front Street Bakery in RVC!

Let the celebration begin
Reader Photo Credit: His girl Aquebogue

Bodie turns 10 today. From adorable puppy to
Reader Photo Credit: Mom Aquebogue

Bodie turns 10 today. From adorable puppy to handsome older gent.

Today Charlie is celebrating his 1st Birthday!!
Reader Photo Credit: Mary Reid

Tavares on his first birthday
Reader Photo Credit: Lindsey Islip Terrace

THOSE COOKIES ARE GONNA DISAPPEAR.

Gracie's turned 1 (DOB 4/5/16)
Reader Photo Credit: Glenn, Stony Brook

Barkley Weiss celebrates his second birthday with a
Reader Photo Credit: Linda Weiss, Oakdale

Barkley Weiss celebrates his second birthday with a handmade crown way too big for his head.

Darla and Brianna celebrating Brianna's 1st Birthday
Reader Photo Credit: Erin Thompson West Babylon

Happy 9th Birthday Abby!
Reader Photo Credit: Jennifer Rains

Happy 3rd Birthday Winston
Reader Photo Credit: Nick DeNicola Patchogue Shores

Winton's? Birthday wishing he was a real boy!
Reader Photo Credit: Bill

Sandy 8th bday
Reader Photo Credit: Mommy

Happy birthday summer
Reader Photo Credit: Patti

Millie at her 5th Birthday Party
Reader Photo Credit: Danielle Kollmer Deer Park

Millie on her 5th Birthday February 20 2017
Reader Photo Credit: Danielle Kollmer Deer Park

Abby Angel posing for a 6th birthday picture
Reader Photo Credit: Gail Zanchelli Deer Park

Abby Angel posing for a 6th birthday picture here birthday was on March 3rd. She was at home in Deer Park!!

Our Havanese Lucy celebrating her 6th birthday gift!
Reader Photo Credit: Lyssa Goldberg, Roslyn

Chloe celebrating her quincenera (sweet 15) with family
Reader Photo Credit: Megan in Coram

Chloe celebrating her quincenera (sweet 15) with family and friends. After being sick for some time, a birthday celebration was in order!

Happy 3rd Birthday Louis
Reader Photo Credit: Bob Dixon

Happy birthday Maisie. Born on Christmas day!
Reader Photo Credit: Laura Pluta, Wading River

Celebrating Romos 1st Birthday!
Reader Photo Credit: Brianna, Miller Place

Schatzi was not happy to have her picture
Reader Photo Credit: Laura Cantiello East Rockaway

Schatzi was not happy to have her picture taken for her birthday, or maybe she just wanted more cake!

Zoe celebrating her birthday!
Photo Credit: Catherine Armstrong

Freddie celebrating his 3rd birthday
Reader Photo Credit: Vivian

Shiba Birthday
Reader Photo Credit: Elisa Dammacco - Saint James, NY

Happy 1st Birthday to our Oakley!
Reader Photo Credit: Taylor Kelly, Aquebogue NY

Fraggle's 1st birthday and loving his party hat!
Reader Photo Credit: Samantha Deer Park

Fraggle's 1st birthday and loving his party hat! September 18, 2009.

Ruby, our mixed breed rescue dog, celebrating her
Reader Photo Credit: Donna Lane, Dix Hills NY

Ruby, our mixed breed rescue dog, celebrating her 3rd birthday. From her expression I am not sure she is a fan of her hat

Sabrina, our Old English Sheepdog, celebrating her 7th
Reader Photo Credit: Susan Sagistano

Sabrina, our Old English Sheepdog, celebrating her 7th birthday

Snuzz, female Golden Doodle, just being a Snuzz.
Reader Photo Credit: Ellen Rassiger, Huntington Stati

Snuzz, female Golden Doodle, just being a Snuzz. In our yard in Huntington Station.

Nikka Birthday
Reader Photo Credit: Elisa Dammacco - Saint James, NY

Kobi's 4th Birthday
Reader Photo Credit: Jennifer Colonna Lindenhurst

We take selfies
Reader Photo Credit: Jennifer Colonna Lindenhurst

Dexter is celebrating his first birthday on May
Reader Photo Credit: Ed langone - lindenhurst

Dexter is celebrating his first birthday on May 11th 2016. He was named after Dexter Morgan of the TV show "Dexter" but has none of the characters nasty tendencies.

Kiko's 7th Birthday made special with homemade doggy
Reader Photo Credit: Jennifer Colonna Lindenhurst

Kiko's 7th Birthday made special with homemade doggy biscuits.

Celebrating Jack Bow-wower's 3rd birthday last October 29th.
Reader Photo Credit: Donna McNaughton

Celebrating Jack Bow-wower's 3rd birthday last October 29th. Soon he'll be 4. I'm glad he's named after Kiefer Sutherland's character and not named after Superstorm Sandy (the day he was born). We love that crazy pup!

@Zuzuthecavachon celebrating her 3rd Birthday!!
Reader Photo Credit: Samantha Rade (New York, NY)

@Zuzuthecavachon enjoying lunch with the birthday girl @puppynamedCharlie's
Reader Photo Credit: Samantha Rade (New York, NY)

@Zuzuthecavachon enjoying lunch with the birthday girl @puppynamedCharlie's at the Maidstone Inn with her sister Sawyer

Birthday Bash on the Beach: celebrating @Bailedoodle and
Reader Photo Credit: Samantha Rade (New York, NY)

Birthday Bash on the Beach: celebrating @Bailedoodle and sister Charlie's birthday at the beach with all their doods (@puppynamedcharlie, @zuzuthecavachon, @minniedoodle, @ralphiethecockapoo, @remi_the_teddi)

@Zuzuthecavachon's Lilly Pulitzer themed 3rd Birthday Pawty!!
Reader Photo Credit: Samantha Rade (New York, NY)

@Zuzuthecavachon's Lilly Pulitzer themed 3rd Birthday Pawty!!

Jett celebrating his birthday with his new toys
Reader Photo Credit: Kathy - Wantagh

KC not only Celebrating National Dogs Day also,
Reader Photo Credit: Jill Marie Delano, Bethpage

KC not only Celebrating National Dogs Day also, his actual Birthday.

Boomer on his second birthday!
Reader Photo Credit: John Brentwood

Sutton enjoying his special day in Long Beach!!!
Reader Photo Credit: K. Snow

Kona, a Belgian Malinois, celebrating her 1st Birthday
Reader Photo Credit: Amanda, East Moriches

This is Sutton, the 4 year-old....English golden doodle
Reader Photo Credit: K. Snow

This is Sutton, the 4 year-old....English golden doodle with the rare tri-color phantom colors... celebrating his 4th birthday in Long Beach on July 6th. He's a regular at the Nickerson Beach dog park and loved by all that meet him. He's very dedicated to his owners and a pleasure to have. He's NOT just a pet he's family....

Our bully dog Lilos birthday
Reader Photo Credit: Joe Bellantoni and Massapequa

This is lilo's 8th birthday she is enjoying
Reader Photo Credit: Joe Bellantoni and Massapequa

This is lilo's 8th birthday she is enjoying what she loves most donuts ?

Amelia's birthday party...
Reader Photo Credit: Dennis - Bellport Village, NY

Amelia's birthday party..."Dad, this is dog food. I don't eat dog food"

Boomer celebrating his gotcha day!
Reader Photo Credit: John

Kipper's Birthday Party
Reader Photo Credit: Michael DiLucca

Hemi's 2nd Birthday XO
Reader Photo Credit: Denise Filingeri

Kirbys 2nd birthday..
Reader Photo Credit: Karen Oakdale, ny

Niko's 3rd Birthday, August 20, 2106. Collage of
Reader Photo Credit: Heather from Holtsville

Niko's 3rd Birthday, August 20, 2106. Collage of puppy pics & his birthday, new toys, walks and steak dinner with birthday candle.

Cleo, 12, celebrated her birthday on July 26.
Reader Photo Credit: Adeline Loh, Franklin Square

Lilys 12 Birthday!!
Reader Photo Credit: Her Mommy

Miss Molly, our Welsh Terrier, celebrating her 9th
Reader Photo Credit: Phil

Miss Molly, our Welsh Terrier, celebrating her 9th birthday.

Buster celebrating his 4th birthday!
Reader Photo Credit: Taken at home in Brentwood

Holy Shih-Tzu!! I'm 105 today!!! (July 25th, 2016)
Reader Photo Credit: Diane Scarabino

Reader Photo Credit: Kathy

"Where's my cake!" Rufus on his birthday actually wearing his party hat!!

Yoda's 8th Birthday
Reader Photo Credit: James McLoughlin

Marlee's birthday party!
Reader Photo Credit: Debbie

Gia's birthday
Reader Photo Credit: Debbie

Marlee's birthday!
Reader Photo Credit: Debbie

Biscuit celebrating her birthday!
Reader Photo Credit: Donovan Congema, Commack

Finley's 3rd Birthday

Emma is a loving pup who is anxiously
Reader Photo Credit: Maia, Deer Park

Emma is a loving pup who is anxiously awaiting her birthday treats!

Noodle's First Birthday Party!
Reader Photo Credit: Sessa

Our boxer, Sadie, is all dressed up to
Reader Photo Credit: Merri from Moriches

Our boxer, Sadie, is all dressed up to celebrate her second birthday.

Noodle blowing out the candle!
Reader Photo Credit: Sessa

Lincoln's First Birthday

Rufus celebrating his 5th Birthday!
Reader Photo Credit: Kathy from

Meatloaf the Puggle recently celebrated her 9th birthday
Reader Photo Credit: Kimberly Connors

Meatloaf the Puggle recently celebrated her 9th birthday in New Hyde Park and loved her cake!

My birthday cupcake
Reader Photo Credit: Candi

Peanuts Birthday!
Reader Photo Credit: Mark East Meadow

Peanuts 4th Birthday! Close your eyes and make
Reader Photo Credit: Mark East Meadow

Peanuts 4th Birthday! Close your eyes and make a wish!

This is my female French Bulldog, Leila, celebrating
Reader Photo Credit: Meghann Belser (owner), Meghann

This is my female French Bulldog, Leila, celebrating her first birthday and cake smash!

This birthday featured Emma's favorite treat! Puppy donuts!!
Reader Photo Credit: Maia, Deer Park

Foxey enjoying her birthday cupcake!
Reader Photo Credit: Jackie

Ludwig, 11 year old long-haired German Shepherd Dog,
Reader Photo Credit: Ellen Rassiger, Huntington Stati

Ludwig, 11 year old long-haired German Shepherd Dog, with his favorite birthday toy, "The Stick".

Snuzz, female Golden Doodle, just being a Snuzz.
Reader Photo Credit: Ellen Rassiger, Huntington Stati

Ludwig, 11 year old long-haired German Shepherd Dog,
Reader Photo Credit: Ellen Rassiger, Huntington Stati

Ollie Bear is pooped from his 2nd Birthday
Reader Photo Credit: Jessica V. Miller Place, NY

Ollie Bear is pooped from his 2nd Birthday Pawty!

BIRTHDAY BOY! - Dexter's 1st Birthday
Reader Photo Credit: Andrew from Melville, NY

Dusty waiting to get a piece of her
Reader Photo Credit: Mom

Dusty waiting to get a piece of her 2nd Birthday cake while we sang to her.

Mickey celebrating his 3rd birthday ?
Reader Photo Credit: We did, in East Setauket

Kaiser celebrating is special day
Reader Photo Credit: Chris Gagiano

Molly's first Birthday
Reader Photo Credit: Laura Mercorelli, Centerport NY

Doodle, tired from celebrating.
Reader Photo Credit: Georganne Westbury

Finley wearing his birthday best to celebrating turning
Reader Photo Credit: Lisa Cole, Upper Saddle River

Finley wearing his birthday best to celebrating turning 1 last July

Our Little Boy is All Grown Up!
Reader Photo Credit: Andrew from Melville, NY

Finley celebrating his 2nd birthday at home with
Reader Photo Credit: Lisa Cole, Upper Saddle River

Finley celebrating his 2nd birthday at home with a cookie and a party hat

Dexter looking good at 5!
Reader Photo Credit: Andrew from Melville

Dexter and his BFF Tyson turn 4!
Reader Photo Credit: Andrew from Melville

Charlie's first birthday !!
Reader Photo Credit: Pamela ,centereach

Bentley enjoys Tellers Chophouses rib eye bone on
Reader Photo Credit: Lisa Factor- Brightwaters NY

Bentley enjoys Tellers Chophouses rib eye bone on her birthday

Jack is waiting for birthday treats
Reader Photo Credit: Janine Levittown

Summer and Sydney birthday
Reader Photo Credit: Gerry.

Celebrating Stella's 5th birthday
Reader Photo Credit: Andrew Sable, North Bellmore

Mochi is licking his chops, anticipating eating the
Reader Photo Credit: Linda Callegari, Manor Park

Mochi is licking his chops, anticipating eating the soft serve ice cream he got as a treat for his second birthday, June 14, 2016.

Taylor hates her birthday
Reader Photo Credit: Janine Levittown

Celebrating SAMs 12th birthday
Reader Photo Credit: Bill Ziolkowski

Rocco celebrating his 10th birthday.
Reader Photo Credit: Frank. Ronkonkoma

