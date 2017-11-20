TODAY'S PAPER
Lifestyle

'A Happy Yule Log' to air on Hallmark channel features Happy the Dog, more

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is set to air

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is set to air its annual "A Happy Yule Log," featuring Happy the Dog and Happy the Cat, which begins Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. and burns brightly all Thanksgiving Day.

By Katherine Moran  katherine.moran@newsday.com
The classic Yule Log is back, but this time it’s getting a Hallmark makeover for Thanksgiving, featuring Happy the Dog and his furry friends.

“A Happy Yule Log,” will air starting Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. on the Hallmark Movies and Mysteries channel and burn for 24 hours into Thanksgiving Day. It will feature joyful holiday music along with Happy the Dog and Happy the Cat, Hallmark’s rescued and adopted pets, relaxing near the fire. There will be surprise appearances by some animal friends, such as Pip Squeak, an abandoned piglet who wants to warm up fireside.

Once homeless, Happy the Dog and Happy the Cat were rescued and adopted into a safe home. Hallmark wants to raise awareness to viewers that the holiday season is about spreading a helping hand to those in need.

To learn more, visit hallmarkmoviesandmysteries.com.

