Quiz: Can you ID these U.S. presidents by their nicknames?

All U.S. presidents have their own style, and none of the 46 have ever escaped being given a label.

"Every president since George Washington has collected a nickname," says professor Peter Bales, 67, of East Northport, who teaches history and American government at Queensborough Community College. "Some of these descriptions could be nasty or funny, and some of them were right on target. Not a single Chief Executive has avoided this fate … to this day being pilloried comes with the job."

In honor of Presidents Day, here are 10 multiple choice questions to help you determine which commander in chief was called what. Plus, a quick bonus round for those who want an even deeper challenge:

1. Which president is known as the "Father of the Constitution"?

A. George Washington

B. Thomas Jefferson

C. James Madison

2. What president was called "Ten Cent Jimmy" because during his campaign speech, he noted that 10 cents a day was decent pay for a worker?

A. James Madison

B. James Buchanan

C. James K. Polk

3. President Theodore Roosevelt was often referred to as what animal?

A. The Old Lion

B. The Big Bear

C. The Mighty Walrus

4. What president used the phrase "I Like Ike" during his campaign?

A. Lyndon B. Johnson

B. John F. Kennedy

C. Dwight D. Eisenhower

5. What president had a scandal that caused the press to put the term "Tricky" before his first name in headlines?

A. Bill Clinton

B. Donald Trump

C. Richard Nixon

6. What president’s clean-cut image caused him to be labeled, "Mr. Nice Guy"?

A. Jimmy Carter

B. Gerald Ford

C. Barack Obama

7. Which iconic Republican president was known as "The Great Communicator"?

A. Ronald Reagan

B. Theodore Roosevelt

C. Abraham Lincoln

8. What president would commute to Washington, D.C. via train causing the media to put "Amtrak" before his first name?

A. Jimmy Carter

B. George W. Bush

C. Joe Biden

9. Which president is labeled "The Great Engineer" due to his prior history as a mining engineer?

A. Herbert Hoover

B. Calvin Coolidge

C. Franklin D. Roosevelt

10. Which president is called the "Preacher President" because of his strong oratory skills?

A. Barack Obama

B. Abraham Lincoln

C. James Garfield

BONUS QUESTION: How many U.S. presidents prominently feature their middle initials and who are they?