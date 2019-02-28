Try something new Outside the box

Long Island is home to all kinds of exciting experiences, so bypass the bar for something more adventurous. Whether you're an escape room expert or want to belt out your favorite tunes in a private karaoke lounge, here are some of our picks to make your birthday unforgettable.

Simplay

LOCATION: 180 Commerce Dr., Hauppauge; 631-617-6363; simplayny.com

THE PARTY: This interactive sport-simulator facility lets you "play" golf, football, baseball, basketball, soccer, hockey or dodgeball. You can arrange a two-hour party with unlimited beer, wine and soda, plus appetizers.

PRICE: $35 per person for a two-hour party; $45 for three hours.

Endless Summer

LOCATION: 3580 Oceanside Rd., Oceanside; 516-764-1555; endlesssummervb.com

THE PARTY: Grown-ups can play volleyball on indoor sand courts at Endless Summer, with packages that include private rooms and two or more hours of play time. Twelve-person minimums apply, and pizza, hot dogs, heroes, BBQ, wings and salads can be selected, as well as beer and wine. DJs, instructors, referees and dance floors are available as add-ons.

PRICE: Some packages begin at $39.95 per person.

Sky Zone

THE PARTY: Evening "Glow" events transform this indoor trampoline park into a glow-in-the-dark party scene. Guests are encouraged to wear white or florescent colors to amplify the effect of the room's black lighting.

PRICE: Sky Zone Deer Park (111 Rodeo Dr.; 631-392-2600; skyzone.com/deerpark) Glow events run Fridays from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. and cost $30 per person; Sky Zone Mount Sinai (269 Route 25A; 631-619-9771; skyzone.com/mtsinai) holds Glow events on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. for $25 a person.

Flyboard Hamptons

LOCATION: 215 Atlantic Ave., East Moriches; 631-405-0991; flyboardhamptons.com

THE PARTY: Operating out of Windswept Marina, the main event here is flyboarding, but as many as 20 people can be escorted to the company’s private island in Moriches Bay, where guests can barbecue, swim and kayak, as well. Packages for four-hour adult events include a video documenting the experience (due to insurance reasons, flyboarding is only permitted during daylight).

PRICE: $100 per person (six person minimum) includes instruction, life jackets, helmets and 30 minutes of flytime.

The Gravity Vault

LOCATION: 40 Melville Park Rd., Melville; 516-777-9255; gravityvault.com

THE PARTY: The birthday party package includes a guided 90-minute introduction to rock-climbing session followed by 30 minutes in a private party room. Pizza, drinks, decorations and a special birthday T-shirt are included.

PRICE: $369 covers up to 10 people; $36 for each additional person. Birthday cakes and other foods are extra.

Epic Escape Rooms Long Island

LOCATION: 357 Hempstead Tpke., West Hempstead; 516-427-5977; epicescaperoomsli.com

THE PARTY: Adult party packages can be customized, with some escape rooms set up specifically to celebrate birthdays, including the hiding of a gift within a room to make it part of the challenge. In addition, a private party room is available for rental with a minimum of 10 guests; food packages for birthdays also are available.

PRICE: Pricing varies on party length, number of guests and food selections. Prices for escape room birthday adventures begin at $30 per person; private room fees starts at $200.

United Skates

LOCATION: 1276 Hicksville Rd., Seaford; 516-795-5474; unitedskates.com

THE PARTY: Long Island’s premiere roller spot has a “Public Session” party (minimum 10 guests) that includes admission, skate rental, reserved seating, paper goods and a party host.

PRICE: Packages start at $19.95 per person, and include food, beverages and light rope necklaces. Opt to rent the entire rink (minimum of 50 guests; $24 per person) and receive exclusive use of the facility, plus admission, skate rental, reserved seating, unlimited soda, two slices of pizza, and a light rope necklace per person, plus a live DJ; a BYOB option is available.

Cousins Paintball

LOCATION: 149 Edwards Ave., Calverton; 800-352-4007; cousinspaintball.com/play-paintball-on-long-island

THE PARTY: A three-hour private party includes rental goggles, a paint gun and 500 paintballs per person (10-person minimum required). A referee will be provided for your gathering; snacks and beverages are available, but guests are welcome to bring their own.

PRICE: $59.95 per person.

Smash

LOCATION: 2953 Hempstead Tpke. Levittown; 516-629-5600; justsmash.com

THE PARTY: Long Island’s only ping-pong bar has two private rooms available that can hold up to 30 people each, and can be reserved for private events with waitress service.

PRICE: Call for details.