Where to have adult birthday parties on LI
From an underground speak-easy to paintballing and more, here are some entertaining activities for your big day (or night).
Don't think birthday parties on Long Island are just for kids — restaurants, entertainment centers and other venues on Long Island are hosting soirees for plenty of adults these days. Many have set packages that help make your party planning easier, whether you're organizing a casual meetup for drinks with friends or an outing to an escape room, paintball field or private gaming room.
Try something new Outside the box
Long Island is home to all kinds of exciting experiences, so bypass the bar for something more adventurous. Whether you're an escape room expert or want to belt out your favorite tunes in a private karaoke lounge, here are some of our picks to make your birthday unforgettable.
Simplay
LOCATION: 180 Commerce Dr., Hauppauge; 631-617-6363; simplayny.com
THE PARTY: This interactive sport-simulator facility lets you "play" golf, football, baseball, basketball, soccer, hockey or dodgeball. You can arrange a two-hour party with unlimited beer, wine and soda, plus appetizers.
PRICE: $35 per person for a two-hour party; $45 for three hours.
Endless Summer
LOCATION: 3580 Oceanside Rd., Oceanside; 516-764-1555; endlesssummervb.com
THE PARTY: Grown-ups can play volleyball on indoor sand courts at Endless Summer, with packages that include private rooms and two or more hours of play time. Twelve-person minimums apply, and pizza, hot dogs, heroes, BBQ, wings and salads can be selected, as well as beer and wine. DJs, instructors, referees and dance floors are available as add-ons.
PRICE: Some packages begin at $39.95 per person.
Sky Zone
THE PARTY: Evening "Glow" events transform this indoor trampoline park into a glow-in-the-dark party scene. Guests are encouraged to wear white or florescent colors to amplify the effect of the room's black lighting.
PRICE: Sky Zone Deer Park (111 Rodeo Dr.; 631-392-2600; skyzone.com/deerpark) Glow events run Fridays from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. and cost $30 per person; Sky Zone Mount Sinai (269 Route 25A; 631-619-9771; skyzone.com/mtsinai) holds Glow events on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. for $25 a person.
Flyboard Hamptons
LOCATION: 215 Atlantic Ave., East Moriches; 631-405-0991; flyboardhamptons.com
THE PARTY: Operating out of Windswept Marina, the main event here is flyboarding, but as many as 20 people can be escorted to the company’s private island in Moriches Bay, where guests can barbecue, swim and kayak, as well. Packages for four-hour adult events include a video documenting the experience (due to insurance reasons, flyboarding is only permitted during daylight).
PRICE: $100 per person (six person minimum) includes instruction, life jackets, helmets and 30 minutes of flytime.
The Gravity Vault
LOCATION: 40 Melville Park Rd., Melville; 516-777-9255; gravityvault.com
THE PARTY: The birthday party package includes a guided 90-minute introduction to rock-climbing session followed by 30 minutes in a private party room. Pizza, drinks, decorations and a special birthday T-shirt are included.
PRICE: $369 covers up to 10 people; $36 for each additional person. Birthday cakes and other foods are extra.
Epic Escape Rooms Long Island
LOCATION: 357 Hempstead Tpke., West Hempstead; 516-427-5977; epicescaperoomsli.com
THE PARTY: Adult party packages can be customized, with some escape rooms set up specifically to celebrate birthdays, including the hiding of a gift within a room to make it part of the challenge. In addition, a private party room is available for rental with a minimum of 10 guests; food packages for birthdays also are available.
PRICE: Pricing varies on party length, number of guests and food selections. Prices for escape room birthday adventures begin at $30 per person; private room fees starts at $200.
United Skates
LOCATION: 1276 Hicksville Rd., Seaford; 516-795-5474; unitedskates.com
THE PARTY: Long Island’s premiere roller spot has a “Public Session” party (minimum 10 guests) that includes admission, skate rental, reserved seating, paper goods and a party host.
PRICE: Packages start at $19.95 per person, and include food, beverages and light rope necklaces. Opt to rent the entire rink (minimum of 50 guests; $24 per person) and receive exclusive use of the facility, plus admission, skate rental, reserved seating, unlimited soda, two slices of pizza, and a light rope necklace per person, plus a live DJ; a BYOB option is available.
Cousins Paintball
LOCATION: 149 Edwards Ave., Calverton; 800-352-4007; cousinspaintball.com/play-paintball-on-long-island
THE PARTY: A three-hour private party includes rental goggles, a paint gun and 500 paintballs per person (10-person minimum required). A referee will be provided for your gathering; snacks and beverages are available, but guests are welcome to bring their own.
PRICE: $59.95 per person.
Smash
LOCATION: 2953 Hempstead Tpke. Levittown; 516-629-5600; justsmash.com
THE PARTY: Long Island’s only ping-pong bar has two private rooms available that can hold up to 30 people each, and can be reserved for private events with waitress service.
PRICE: Call for details.
Bars & restaurants Raise a glass
From a riverboat cruise to an underground speak-easy, Long Island bars and restaurants offer fun and unique ways to toast your big day.
That Meetball Place
LOCATION: 206 Main St., Farmingdale; 516-586-8880; thatmeetballplaceli.com/locations/farmingdale-ny
THE PARTY: The restaurant features an underground speak-easy room that can seat up to 18, as well as an enclosed patio bar. Packages can be customized for guests (In the speak-easy, dinners are available with craft beer flights, wine flights and pairing sessions.)
PRICE: Starting at $30 per person.
Rooftop 32 at Kaseys Kitchen & Cocktails
LOCATION: 23 N. Park Ave, Rockville Centre; 516-766-5049; kaseysrvcny.com/rooftop-32
THE PARTY: Guests can make the outdoor, rooftop lounge private on Monday nights (minimum of 75 guests) and during the day on weekends.
PRICE: Packages start at $40 per person (plus tax and gratuity,) and can be customized to include liquor, buffet and/or brunch options. There are also two private rooms available inside Kasey’s, with options starting at $29.95 per person.
Mulcahy's Pub & Concert Hall
LOCATION: 3232 Railroad Ave., Wantagh; 516-783-7500; muls.com
THE PARTY: Mulcahy’s has an upstairs private space known as the “George Francis Room,” available for up to 50 people. The venue offers brunch and dinner packages.
PRICE: The brunch package starts at $45 per person; dinner at $49.
Dublin Deck
LOCATION: 325 River Ave, Patchogue; 631- 207-0370; dublindeck.com
THE PARTY: Catered events are available at this outdoor, riverside tiki bar; for nighttime club hours, call ahead for groups of 20 or more and skip the line, get free admission and a free bottle of Champagne.
Harbor Crab
LOCATION: 116 Division St., Patchogue; 631-687-2722; harborcrab.com
THE PARTY: Choose the pub room or Barefoot Princess riverboat, where guests can enjoy appetizers and a pasta station, plus two-hour open bar.
PRICE: Starts at $34.95 for a minimum of 20 guests.
Library Cafe
LOCATION: 274 Main St., Farmingdale; 516-752-7678; lessings.com
THE PARTY: The Library Cafe offers a three-hour private party where guests can enjoy a luncheon featuring unlimited coffee, soda and tea.
PRICE: Starts at $25 per guest; 25-person minimum.
The Refuge
LOCATION: 515 Broadhollow Rd #400, Melville; 631-577-4444; refuge110.com
THE PARTY: The Refuge offers two packages for parties — a two-hour option that includes beer, wine sangria, chips and dip, an assortment of pizzas and a mini buffet with pasta, salad and chicken. A three-hour option includes the same food but mixed drinks are added.
PRICE: From $49.95 a person
Jetty Bar & Grill
LOCATION: 832 W. Beech St., Long Beach; 516-442-1338; jettylb.com
THE PARTY: Book a private room package; Live music Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
PRICE: Starts at $40-$60 per person.
Consider heading out on a self-guided tour of Long Island's breweries and wineries on your special day.
Workout classes Break a sweat
Your fitness-minded friends will enjoy celebrating with total body workouts, private SoulCycle sessions and other high-energy classes.
SLT
LOCATIONS: 460 Pantigo Rd., East Hampton; 1485 Old Country Rd., Plainview; 1085 Northern Blvd., Roslyn; 16 Hill St., Southampton; sltnyc.com
THE PARTY: Get fit with your friends with this unique core-strengthening, body-toning workout experience. All four locations offer private classes, instructors included. Outside food and cake is permitted.
PRICE: $250
Pure Barre, Miller Place
LOCATION: 385 NY-25A; 631-509-3711; purebarre.com/ny-millerplace
THE PARTY: This Pure Barre location offers private parties for 20 guests after the last class of each day, during which you and your friends will learn a fusion of ballet, yoga and pilates.
PRICE: For $350, light food, sweets and Champagne is included. (Note: not all Pure Barres offer similar events; call your local studio for details.)
SoulCycle
LOCATION: All SoulCycle outlets offer a “private ride” event; soul-cycle.com
THE PARTY: Private classes include an instructor and a half-hour of time before and after your session to celebrate with your friends.
PRICE: Starting at $4,000, costs can vary depending on date, time, location and other factors. Outside food is welcomed.
DIY activities Get creative
Get inspired with your friends and keep your crafts as party favors with these DIY birthday bashes, from painting to planting.
AR Workshops
LOCATIONS: 273 Main St., Port Washington, 516-247-6452; 83 E. Main St., Smithtown, 631-352-0221; arworkshop.com
THE PARTY: Gather your crafty friends to reserve your own table during any of the studio's hands-on 3-hour workshops. Projects range from customized painted wood pallet signs or canvas to personalized pillows and other home décor — everybody chooses their own design and paint colors. You can bring your own beer, wine and snacks.
PRICE: From $40 a person.
Modern Terrarium Bar
LOCATION: 8 S. Park Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-608-0635; modernterrariumbar.com
THE PARTY: Groups of six or more can reserve a private session to construct a living terrarium, learning how to layer soil, sand, charcoal and succulents (choose your own from the shop's ample stock) in a small glass vessel.
PRICE: From $27 a person.
