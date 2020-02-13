Those not born in the height of summer know this familiar birthday party struggle: bashes with beaches and boats are off the table, and finding indoor ideas that aren't overplayed can be a challenge. Luckily for the cold-weather birthdays among us, there are some cool spots on Long Island that have memorable party potential.

CREATE-YOUR-OWN PARTY

The Clubhouse

The Clubhouse is a full restaurant and bar in the Hamptons that also features bowling, pool tables and a video game arcade. Adult birthday parties are customizable here. For example, a bash can be arranged in the VIP Lanes and Lounge, complete with four bowling lanes, a private fireplace, living room and a bathroom. Eating options include light apps and dinner buffet — or just do apps the whole time. Ways to get adult beverages into the mix range from drink tickets for guests to running tabs at the bar. Another way to do a bash here is to reserve a lounge area near the stage on nights when live bands play; pre-order apps or guests can just order off the menu — and while the night goes by, play darts, pool or cornhole. You can also consider presenting attendees with cards to play in the arcade or even arrange a karaoke birthday event.

COST: Party prices vary based on what you reserve. For example, a karaoke party with buffet but no bowling and drinks purchased separately starts at $50 per person. Call for additional pricing.

INFO: 174 Daniel’s Hole Road, East Hampton; 631-537-2695, ehitclubhouse.com

CIGAR EXPERIENCE

Long Island Cuban Cigar and Bourbon Experience

If stogies and scotch are how your birthday star likes to roll, this mobile party service can bring its 31-foot Airstream trailer to any location and can handle as many as 35 people. A bartender and server will be included, and each guest gets a cigar and three beers plus unlimited bourbon and scotch; set-up, travel and breakdown are all included.

INFO: Mobile service; $1,999 for a three-hour party; 1-844-542-4427; liccabe.com

PRIVATE CRAFTING

Board & Brush

Perhaps the birthday person is better suited to something a bit more mellow, yet creative. If so, this venue that opened last fall has it covered as it provides a place to create wood décor projects from scratch. Parties of up to three hours in length are possible, and the organizer can choose projects to offer to the group. Make wooden charger plates, personalized signs, wall hangs, table décor and more. Staffers are on-hand to provide guided instruction and materials. Beer and wine can be purchased and you can bring your own party snacks. Check other craft locations on Long Island for party options.

COST: Adult parties start at $68 per person; any private party with 20 or more participants gets the guest of honor in free.

INFO: 297 Broadway, Bethpage; 516-268-6987, boardandbrush.com

RELAX, THROW AN AX

Molly Hatchets Urban Axe Throwing

More commonly found in Brooklyn, the ax-throwing craze has made its way to Long Island at this space that draws big crowds. The room features several ax-throwing alleys, with a target at the end of each. Your mission is to take a real ax, hoist it over your head and throw in hopes that it will spin and hit the target. It draws all ages and genders but has proven to be a big hit among millennials. To arrange a private party here, you’ll need to pay to close the facility down with a minimum of 25 guests. For two hours, it’s yours — you can BYOB (alcohol is not served; you cannot BYOB when the space is open to the general public), and an instructor will be on-hand to help you chuck that blade with authority.

COST: Weekdays and early Saturdays, the cost is $750 for 25, plus $29.99 per added person. Pricing varies for parties on Friday or Saturday nights.

INFO: 860 S. Second St., Ronkonkoma; 631-648-9622, axethrowinglongislandny.com

A FAMILY-STYLE AFFAIR

Patrizia's of Long Island

A good bet for a great birthday is a wonderful meal — and to feast with gusto, all Patrizia's locations offer two special family-style menus for large groups celebrating a birthday; both are centered around pizza Margherita, burrata and eggplant parmigiana, plus items like artichoke Oreganata, fried calamari, skirt steak, lamb chops and homemade pasta. Top off the party with desserts like Nutella puff pastry, tiramisu and toasted almond cake. The slightly more expensive version includes lobster — but both offer unlimited domestic beer, wine, sangria and soda.

The birthday guest will also get a napkin salute as the venue plays a special celebratory song, and all in the place are invited to wave their cloths while the music plays. When it’s time for the cake, it’ll come with a sparkler to add some real flash.

COST: Family-style menu starts at $55 per person; menu featuring lobster is $65.

INFO: Locations in Hicksville, Hauppauge and Massapequa Park; patrizias.com

KNOCK 'EM DOWN

Bowlmor

Bowlmor in Melville — much like other AMF locations, including Bowlero Commack — is mainly a place where people come to take a crack at strikes and spares. Adult birthday parties are an option here, with customizable social events that can be between two and three hours. A recommended package is the two-and-a-half-hour “King Pin,” which includes a choice of three entrees, a premium bar package (with a selection of top-shelf liquor, draft and bottled beers, a variety of cocktails, wine, soda) and shoe rentals. There’s a shorter two-hour deal (the “Super Bowl”) which swaps the bar package for two non-premium drink tickets for each guest. More food and arcade game cards can be added; smaller packages are also available.

COST: "Super Bowl" party starts at $42.99 per person; "King Pin" starts at $53.99 per person.

INFO: 895 Walt Whitman Road, Melville; 631-271-1180, bowlmor.com

FOOD DONE IT?

Food Done It Tour

Part food crawl, part scavenger hunt, the Food Done It Tour takes your party group to multiple participating restaurants and bars along Main Street in various neighborhoods as you solve a mission. The Cupcake Conundrum takes you through Patchogue as you help Pierre the Baker find his missing diamond engagement ring. The Ghost of Capsaicin in Babylon has you dining on giant Bavarian pretzels, gourmet tapas and more as you figure out why food in town has all turned spicy. Tours are also held in Huntington and Rockville Centre. You'll need a minimum of three people to your party, with a maximum of eight. Reserve slot times online.

COST: Tickets are $68.43 per person.

INFO: Tours in Babylon, Patchogue, Huntington and Rockville Centre; fooddoneit.com.

A PRIVATE IGLOO

Outdoor igloos

They're not made from snow, nor ice, but igloos are making for a fun winter's night experience on Long Island. So, why not use this seasonal find as an opportunity to celebrate your winter birthday? These domed structures made from heavy clear plastic have popped up at several restaurants across Long Island. They come complete with comfortable furniture, warm blankets and a heat source that keeps the space toasty as patrons nurse winter cocktails or light bites. They come with a price — but that's what friends are for. Igloos can be found at RHUM (13 E. Main St., Patchogue), Maxwell's (501 Main St., Islip), Gurney's (290 Old Montauk Hwy., Montauk), Smuggler Jack's (157 Forest Ave., Massapequa), The Oar (264 West Ave., Patchogue) and Danfords (25 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson). Most hold six to eight people; some can hold up to 12 people. Call for details.

COST: Varies per location. Most start at $150 and must be reserved ahead. Deposit often covers first round of drinks for igloo guests. Some locations have special igloo menus.