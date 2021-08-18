Where to play arcade games on Long Island 

If you are on the hunt for arcade entertainment, Long Island has a wide variety of places to get your game on. However, each one has its own spin. Here are some in Nassau and Suffolk to check out when you are ready to play:

HIGH SCORE PINBALL ARCADE: Take a break from shopping at the Westfield South Shore Mall to play some pinball at this arcade, where there are over 40 machines like Home Run, "Last Action Hero" and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, as well as several video games (Tetris, NFL Blitz ’99, NBA Hangtime). Pay to play per half-hour ($10) or hour ($15) or get an all-day pass ($25). INFO 1701 Sunrise Hwy., Bay Shore; 631-358-2319, highscorepinball.com

SAFARI ADVENTURE: Parents can entertain their toddlers at this venue geared toward small children (no shoes or strollers on the carpet — socks are required). Along with a kiddie arcade, there’s a hands-on workshop plus a soft playground for smaller children. There’s even a sensory calming room for those on overload. Admission is $14 (ages 1-2) or $20 (ages 3-10). Game cards can be purchased for multiple arcade plays. INFO 1074 Pulaski St., Riverhead; 631-727-4386, thesafariadventure.com

ADVENTURELAND: Guests of this Farmingdale amusement park can enjoy not only the rides but the arcade, which features over 65 video game titles like Jurassic Park, Cruis’n Blast and Walking Dead, plus modern versions of Pac-Man and Space Invaders with LED lights and jumbo screens. Players use a cashless system by purchasing points on a card ($1 is 4 points, games vary from 1-12 points). Park admission ($44.99 box office, $29.99 online) essential for entry. INFO 2245 Broadhollow Rd., Farmingdale; 631-694-6868, adventureland.us

XPLORE FAMILY FUN CENTER — COMMACK: Let the kids loose on the inflatable slide, obstacle course and Disco Dance Dome, as well as a 35-game arcade featuring titles like Typhoon, WWE’s Superstar Rumble and Air FX. Admission is $14 (ages 1-2) and $20 (ages 3-10). Laser tag is separate: $9 or $20 unlimited. Game cards can be purchased for multiple arcade plays. INFO 54 Vanderbilt Motor Pkwy., Commack; 631-543-8300, xplorecm.com

TRI-COUNTY FLEA MARKET ARCADE: Check out the arcade in the basement of the Tri-County Flea Market in Levittown. There are more than 15 coin-operated machines from Dance Dance Revolution to Fast & Furious to Cruis’n USA. INFO 3041 Hempstead Tpke., Mezzanine Level, Levittown; 516-579-4500

MONSTER MINI GOLF: With its glow-in-the-dark aesthetic, this fun center features an 18-hole mini golf course decorated with cartoonish pop culture artwork of animated monsters. There’s also a state-of-the-art arcade with games like SpongeBob SquarePants, Big Bass Wheel and Down a Clown, plus laser maze and a virtual reality experience. Get a combo package special for $42 or pay a la carte (golf $11-$12, laser maze $3, virtual reality $5). Game cards can be purchased for multiple arcade plays. INFO 410-C Commack Rd., Deer Park; 631-940-8900, monsterminigolf.com

ARCADE OF AMUSEMENTS: Enjoy a cone of homemade ice cream flavors like banana split, chocolate fudge brownie and vanilla peanut butter at Beaches & Cream Soda Shoppe in Bayville while playing an assortment of coin-fed games like Hot Wheels King of the Road, DC’s Injustice Arcade, Aliens Extermination or Skee-Ball at the Arcade of Amusements inside Bayville Adventure Park. INFO 8 Bayville Ave., Bayville; 516-624-7433, bayvilleadventurepark.com

THE GAMERS CLUB: Serious gamers are drawn to this console-based arcade lounge where you can stand or sit when playing on communal flat-screens. The venue typically draws passionate players who are looking to compete. Upstairs private lounge: $25 for two hours; downstairs lounge: $15 unlimited. INFO 334 Hempstead Ave., West Hempstead; 516-490-5183, thegamersclub.us

STANDARD REC: Turn the clock back at this new ’70s, ’80s and ’90s-themed bar/eatery in Patchogue. In between sips of craft cocktails like The Quint (lavender simple syrup, coconut Red Bull, tequila, grenadine in a fish bowl) and bites of Asian fusion appetizers (General Tso’s cauliflower), play some Skee-Ball, NBA Jam and NFL Blitz. Charge $5 on your credit card for 20 quarters. INFO 49 E. Main St., Patchogue; 631-730-8100, facebook.com/stndrec

LASER BOUNCE FAMILY FUN CENTER: This venue caters to kids of all ages. For little ones, there’s the Bounce Arena with multiple inflatable bounce houses and obstacle courses and a ball-infused playground called Ballocity Arena. Meanwhile older kids can climb through the Laser Frenzy maze in addition to engaging in the full-blown interactive arcade. Play packages range from $18.95-$41.95. INFO 2710 Hempstead Tpke., Levittown; 516-342-1330, longislandlaserbounce.com

ARCADIA RETRO EATS: The new video game-themed restaurant in Levittown has a comfort-food menu designed by executive chef Brian Duffy (TV's "Bar Rescue"), paired with coin-fed video game cabinets such as Mortal Kombat and Galaga plus Super Chexx bubble hockey. INFO 2890 Hempstead Tpke., Levittown; 516-899-5309, arcadialevittown.com

ROUND 1 HICKSVILLE: Head to the Broadway Commons for hours of fun at this multifaceted venue featuring bowling, arcade games, karaoke, Ping-Pong, darts and billiards (each activity is priced separately). Enjoy food and drinks in between the action. Game cards can be purchased for multiple arcade plays. INFO 358 N. Broadway, Hicksville; 516-595-2080, round1usa.com

DAVE & BUSTER’S: Play retro games like Pop-A-Shot, Pac-Man and Skee-Ball while enjoying dinner and drinks at three different Long Island arcade locations. Go old school with billiards and bowling or high tech with virtual reality games like Terminator Guardian of Fate or Vader Immortal: Lightsaber Dojo. Download the Dave & Buster’s app and get a Digital Power Card to activate any game in the midway. INFO 1504 Old Country Rd., Westbury, 516-542-8501; 1 Sunrise Mall, Suite 2192, Massapequa, 516-809-8511; 1856 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Islandia, 631-582-6615; daveandbusters.com

THE ARCADE AGE: The Cradle of Aviation's interactive exhibit tells the backstory of video game creation, including an on-site arcade where patrons can enjoy free play on 50 or so vintage models, from Ms. Pac-Man to Donkey Kong. INFO $10 admission includes unlimited play at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. on weekends, Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, Garden City; 516-572-4111, cradleofaviation.org