Art League of Long Island

The Art League of Long Island holds a variety of art classes for beginners to more advanced. Classes range from drawing and watercolor, such as an Eastern Asian watercolor (15 sessions, $165) to oil painting (17 sessions, $400). A small number of in-person classes are being held in socially distanced studios, but many are virtual, through Zoom. (107 E. Deer Park Rd., Dix Hills, 631-462-5400, ext. 222, artleagueli.org)

Berger Brothers

Berger Brothers, a well-known camera shop among serious photographers, has classes from understanding your camera’s functions to taking great pictures of pets to telescope imagery of the stars. There is even a class that will take students to South Salem to photograph wolves. Classes run from $40 to $200 and are offered over Zoom and in person. (226 West Jericho Tpk., Syosset, 516-496-1000, berger-bros.com/classes)

Hofstra University

Hofstra University has all sorts of continuing education classes, from deaf studies to real estate licensing, but some classes have to do with writing and marketing, from writing news releases to marketing book camp for selling books. Costs are $100 to $150 for a one-day class. All classes are via Zoom. (Hempstead Turnpike, Hempstead, 516-463-7200, ce.hofstra.edu)

Nassau BOCES

Drawing for the Absolute Beginner, a six-week course starting Jan. 18 for $110 is one of many art classes available. Other classes offered are in writing fiction or nonfiction, interior design and photography. Classes are online. (1196 Prospect Ave., Westbury, 516- 622-6950, ed2go.com/nasboces)

Long Island Academy of Fine Art

For the serious artist, LIAFA teaches much like a regular art school, focusing on drawing and art portfolio classes. Most classes are $495 for 11 weeks, with select classes for teens. Classes for children grades three through seven are offered for $135 for six weeks. (14 Glen St., Glen Cove, 516-590-4324, liafa.com)

Gallery North

Classes are for all ages and are offered in many media forms: silk screening, block printing and figure drawing, as well as other printing and drawing subjects. Costs are usually between $40 and $300 based on length and type of course. All are in-house following CDC guidelines, but independent study programs are also offered. (90 North Country Road, Setauket, 631-751-2676, gallerynorth.org)

Stony Brook University

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Stony Brook University is offered via Zoom for those ages 50 or older. It features workshops by educators in areas of various subjects including poetry, American plays, science, analyzing President Abraham Lincoln’s speeches, and rock and roll. The cost is $165 for unlimited workshops and events for 16 weeks. Spring semester begins Jan. 19. (Nicolls Road, Stony Brook, 631-632-6554, stonybrook.edu/olli)