Several dining spots here hum with energy. Start your day trip with a cup of coffee, grab a flavor-filled lunch or end the evening with a glass of wine and appetizers at one of the area's eateries. Here's a sampling:

Glen's Dinette

Step back into the Babylon of yesteryear. Glen's Dinette has been open since 1948 and its menu still holds traditional luncheonette dishes like egg-plus breakfast platters. The kitchen does occasionally crank out salads, burgers, soups and pancakes. Bring cash; credit cards aren’t accepted.

INFO: 23 E. Main St.; 631-669-4700; glensdinette.com

Jack Jack’s Coffee House

The menu includes breakfast favorites like egg sandwiches, avocado toast and omelets. Art is almost as important to the experience here as the food. The art on the walls (which is available for purchase) rotates every few months. There’s a 7:30 p.m. open-mic poetry night on the first Thursday of every month, and Jack Jack’s prides itself on hosting occasional farm-to-table dinners. That’s all in addition to the coffees, teas and other items on the menu, including toast, panini and grilled cheese sandwiches.

INFO: 223 Deer Park Ave.; 631-526-9983, jackjackscoffeehouse.com

Babylon Bean

The chalkboard menu is loaded with coffees, teas, lattes and hot chocolates, as well as cold drinks, like lemonade and Italian sodas. Acai bowls and superfood smoothies are also among the offerings, as are pastries and desserts. An eclectic mix of live music takes place at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, while an open-mic night currently falls on Wednesdays.

INFO: 17 Fire Island Ave.; 631-587-7729, thebabylonbean.com

Swell Taco

This lively surf shack-inspired restaurant focuses on tacos, burritos and nachos. Grab a margarita at the bar while you wait for a table; Taco Tuesdays bring the crowds.

INFO: 135 Deer Park Ave.; 631-482-1299, swelltacobabylon.com

Barrique Kitchen and Wine Bar

Inside this dimly-lit wine bar, split small plates with friends or share a bottle of wine over a charcuterie board. Several wines are available by the half-bottle; some are buyable by the glass. There’s a happy hour 3 to 7 p.m. Fridays featuring deals on wines, martinis and pizzas. The same deals are available Mondays from 3 to 10 p.m.

INFO: 69 Deer Park Ave., Babylon; 631-321-1175, barriquekitchenandwinebar.com

The Brixton

The vibe here is very casual — board games await guests at the end of the bar, and there’s often live acoustic performances evenings Wednesdays through Saturdays. Come by Monday nights and build your own ramen dish, or play bingo on Tuesdays. Sunday brunch features bottomless mimosas and keep an eye out for beer dinners that pair local brews with a chef-prepared menu.

INFO: 111 Deer Park Ave.; 631-587-2000, thebrixtonbabylon.com

Del Fuego

Primarily a Tex-Mex restaurant, the bar serves more than a dozen craft beers (on a rotating basis), more than 60 tequilas and several cocktails. Happy hour runs 3 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and includes $6 house margaritas and wine or sangria by the glass. The spot also has deals on “Wing Wednesdays” and “Nacho Average Thursdays” (half-off wings and nachos, respectively).

INFO: 117 Deer Park Ave.; 631-620-3700, delfuegorestaurant.com

The Argyle Grill & Tavern

Serving American fare, this restaurant was built to pay homage to the long-gone Argyle Hotel, but it has since become a popular dining spot. Stop by for $5 burgers on Mondays, served after 4 p.m., or Sunday brunch with $5 mimosas, sangria and Bloody Mary’s, served noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays serve up a three-course, prix-fixe steak dinner for $29.95 per person.

INFO: 90 Park Ave.; 631-321-4900, theargylegrill.com

Culture Fine Food & Cocktails

This newly opened two-story eatery features street art-styled paintings on massive canvasses decorating the walls. The menu includes craft cocktails, beers on tap and locally sourced American fare. The second level provides a nook that overlooks the street. Culture also has a signature cocktail selection. Try “Pat’s Poison,” made with bourbon, sweet Vermouth and bitters over maple syrup ice cubes.

INFO: 94 E. Main St.; 631-314-4777, cultureffc.com

Molto Vino Wine and Cheese Osteria

With low lighting and a very mellow vibe, this spot is great for a gathering with friends or a romantic night out. The wine and cheese bar offers a happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, plus several nightly specials, like $7 Margherita pizza on Mondays, pasta deals on Tuesdays and a noon to 3 p.m. Sunday brunch. Some of the most requested dishes are breakfast pizza, a Nutella French toast and the steak-and-egg plate.

INFO: 45 Deer Park Ave.; 631-983-8915