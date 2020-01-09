Explore Babylon Village's bars, restaurants, shops and more
Babylon Village is a tried-and-true destination for nightlife, shopping and things to do on Long Island. From Montauk Highway to Deer Park Avenue, you can easily spend the day exploring. Start with a bite to eat, browse the town's boutique shops, drop in at a craft night and wrap up at a local bar.
Know before you go Getting there
It’s an easy trip by train as there’s an LIRR hub. If you decide to drive, you’ll most likely need to pay for your parking spot. There are meters all over Babylon Village — most have a two-hour limit (enforced 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays) and few are 24-hour ( 25-cents per hour). Head down to the lot south of East Main Street and Fire Island Avenue where many spots aren't subjected to parking rules (but some are reserved for employees only; read posted signs for hours). You can also consider a ride-share or Uber, as many of the bars and restaurants are within walking distance.
Grabbing a bite Brunch, small plates and happy hours
Several dining spots here hum with energy. Start your day trip with a cup of coffee, grab a flavor-filled lunch or end the evening with a glass of wine and appetizers at one of the area's eateries. Here's a sampling:
Glen's Dinette
Step back into the Babylon of yesteryear. Glen's Dinette has been open since 1948 and its menu still holds traditional luncheonette dishes like egg-plus breakfast platters. The kitchen does occasionally crank out salads, burgers, soups and pancakes. Bring cash; credit cards aren’t accepted.
INFO: 23 E. Main St.; 631-669-4700; glensdinette.com
Jack Jack’s Coffee House
The menu includes breakfast favorites like egg sandwiches, avocado toast and omelets. Art is almost as important to the experience here as the food. The art on the walls (which is available for purchase) rotates every few months. There’s a 7:30 p.m. open-mic poetry night on the first Thursday of every month, and Jack Jack’s prides itself on hosting occasional farm-to-table dinners. That’s all in addition to the coffees, teas and other items on the menu, including toast, panini and grilled cheese sandwiches.
INFO: 223 Deer Park Ave.; 631-526-9983, jackjackscoffeehouse.com
Babylon Bean
The chalkboard menu is loaded with coffees, teas, lattes and hot chocolates, as well as cold drinks, like lemonade and Italian sodas. Acai bowls and superfood smoothies are also among the offerings, as are pastries and desserts. An eclectic mix of live music takes place at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, while an open-mic night currently falls on Wednesdays.
INFO: 17 Fire Island Ave.; 631-587-7729, thebabylonbean.com
Swell Taco
This lively surf shack-inspired restaurant focuses on tacos, burritos and nachos. Grab a margarita at the bar while you wait for a table; Taco Tuesdays bring the crowds.
INFO: 135 Deer Park Ave.; 631-482-1299, swelltacobabylon.com
Barrique Kitchen and Wine Bar
Inside this dimly-lit wine bar, split small plates with friends or share a bottle of wine over a charcuterie board. Several wines are available by the half-bottle; some are buyable by the glass. There’s a happy hour 3 to 7 p.m. Fridays featuring deals on wines, martinis and pizzas. The same deals are available Mondays from 3 to 10 p.m.
INFO: 69 Deer Park Ave., Babylon; 631-321-1175, barriquekitchenandwinebar.com
The Brixton
The vibe here is very casual — board games await guests at the end of the bar, and there’s often live acoustic performances evenings Wednesdays through Saturdays. Come by Monday nights and build your own ramen dish, or play bingo on Tuesdays. Sunday brunch features bottomless mimosas and keep an eye out for beer dinners that pair local brews with a chef-prepared menu.
INFO: 111 Deer Park Ave.; 631-587-2000, thebrixtonbabylon.com
Del Fuego
Primarily a Tex-Mex restaurant, the bar serves more than a dozen craft beers (on a rotating basis), more than 60 tequilas and several cocktails. Happy hour runs 3 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and includes $6 house margaritas and wine or sangria by the glass. The spot also has deals on “Wing Wednesdays” and “Nacho Average Thursdays” (half-off wings and nachos, respectively).
INFO: 117 Deer Park Ave.; 631-620-3700, delfuegorestaurant.com
The Argyle Grill & Tavern
Serving American fare, this restaurant was built to pay homage to the long-gone Argyle Hotel, but it has since become a popular dining spot. Stop by for $5 burgers on Mondays, served after 4 p.m., or Sunday brunch with $5 mimosas, sangria and Bloody Mary’s, served noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays serve up a three-course, prix-fixe steak dinner for $29.95 per person.
INFO: 90 Park Ave.; 631-321-4900, theargylegrill.com
Culture Fine Food & Cocktails
This newly opened two-story eatery features street art-styled paintings on massive canvasses decorating the walls. The menu includes craft cocktails, beers on tap and locally sourced American fare. The second level provides a nook that overlooks the street. Culture also has a signature cocktail selection. Try “Pat’s Poison,” made with bourbon, sweet Vermouth and bitters over maple syrup ice cubes.
INFO: 94 E. Main St.; 631-314-4777, cultureffc.com
Molto Vino Wine and Cheese Osteria
With low lighting and a very mellow vibe, this spot is great for a gathering with friends or a romantic night out. The wine and cheese bar offers a happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, plus several nightly specials, like $7 Margherita pizza on Mondays, pasta deals on Tuesdays and a noon to 3 p.m. Sunday brunch. Some of the most requested dishes are breakfast pizza, a Nutella French toast and the steak-and-egg plate.
INFO: 45 Deer Park Ave.; 631-983-8915
Things to do Live entertainment and theme nights
Staying active in Babylon Village is easy, between Argyle Park and the village's bike-sharing program. If you're looking for unique things to do with friends, drop in for a craft night, try your luck at drag bingo and more.
Hitch
Though Hitch’s vibrant, attention-grabbing window displays can’t be missed, the store is known for its unique crafting classes. Learn to press flowers, knit blankets, make candles and more. Some larger events — such as drag bingo (Feb. 8 from 7 to 9 p.m.) and goat yoga — are held at the Babylon Village American Legion (22 Grove Pl.).
INFO: 37 E. Main St.; hitchli.com
Argyle Theatre at Babylon Village
The Argyle hosts live plays, comedy nights, shows for children and concerts — and it’s become one of the major draws in the village. A few upcoming shows — including “The Little Mermaid” (Jan. 16 through Feb. 23) and “Life is a Cabaret” (March 12 through April 19) — make for an ideal evening out.
INFO: 34 W. Main St.; 631-230-3500, argyletheatre.com
Bubble East
The Bubble brand started as a shop offering kids clothing and learn-through-play toys with an arts-and-crafts room in the back. Its success inspired the owner to open Bubble East, providing crafting classes for adults and teens. Its calendar is loaded with classes — including creating crystals and succulent gardens, loom weaving, basket making and indigo dyeing. Advance registration is required and can be done online, on the phone or in-store. Guests age 21 and over can BYOB, as well as snacks and appetizers.
INFO: 25 E. Main St.; 631-983-8858, bubblebabylon.com
Argyle Park
Those looking to explore nature should head over to Argyle Park, a popular spot for photography, sightseeing and recreational activities. The park includes a lake, a playground and trails for biking and walking. The park is also a popular spot for wedding and engagement photos due to its Victorian-era feel.
INFO: NY-27A; 631-669-1500, townofbabylon.com
Babylon Bike-Share program
If you’d rather ride across the neighborhood, the municipality is one of the few in Suffolk County that offers a bike-sharing program. Available during the warmer months, all one needs to do is download the Pace Bike-Share app and then grab a bicycle from one of six rental stations in the area — riders pay $1 per every 15 minutes, but monthly ($10) and yearly ($60) plans can be purchased.
INFO: Found at Babylon LIRR station, Locust Avenue, Park Avenue, Totten Place, Babylon Village Pool and Carlston Place at Argyle Park.
Shopping Boutiques and specialty shops
Small retailers offering local-themed décor, boutique clothing and more are a staple. Here are a few worth checking out.
F & M Goods
Loaded with vintage items, the store offers a combination of actual antiques and new pieces designed to appear as such (and yes, the huge “SOUTH” and “BAY" signs hanging on the walls are the originals once attached to the now-defunct South Bay Cinemas, but they're not for sale). Many of the items for purchase refer to Long Island, specifically the Babylon area, including faux street signs and apparel.
INFO: 1 Fire Island Ave.; 631-539-7997
Pandemonium Boutique
Focused on women’s clothing, this shop carries items that range between classic and modern fashions, some of which are sourced from Long Island-based designers. Jewelry is available, as is an expanding corner of home décor. It’s also family-friendly; there’s a drawer loaded with toys and coloring books to keep youngsters occupied while parents shop.
INFO: 220 Deer Park Ave.; 631-376-0009, pandemoniumboutique.com
Bunger Surf Shop
Bunger Surf Shop opened in 1962. Aside from custom surfboards, items for sale include boogie boards, skateboards, stand-up paddleboards and accessories to go with it all. A surf camp at Gilgo Beach is offered by Bunger each summer, as well as hourly surf lessons and board rentals. Prices vary.
INFO: 50 E. Main St.; 631-661-1526, bungersurf.com
Thistle and That
While there are several knickknacks for sale, the most obvious items to purchase are signs intended for home or office décor. Many have a beachy, South Shore/Fire Island personality, while others offer a variety of affirming mantras.
INFO: 35 E. Main St.; 631-539-4406
Nightlife Bar and club hopping
If you're not ending your night at a bar or pub, you're doing Babylon Village wrong. Some of the busiest party nights on Long Island happen in the neighborhood that's buzzing with more than a dozen locations. Here's a guide to some of the popular:
Lily Flanagan’s Pub
The Irish pub turns into one of the town’s buzzy nightlife spots come the weekends. Friday nights are a huge hit, and DJ Epic — who’s been spinning since the pub opened in 2007 — is one of the reasons. Stick around late for more of a nightclub feel. The fun continues weeknights when Lily’s hosts Monday night trivia events, Tuesday night karaoke and music and bingo (“Musingo”) Wednesdays. If you’re looking for a Sunday Funday deal, sip on bottomless mimosas, sangrias or Bloody Mary's during the $15 bottomless drinks special, plus the price of a meal.
INFO: $5 cover charge after 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 345 Deer Park Ave.; 631-539-0816, lilyflanaganspub.com
The Local
The Local is footsteps from Babylon's LIRR hub and it takes inspiration from the station with interior MTA signage. Drop in for a rotating tap beer list and handcrafted cocktails. It’s known for its weeknight events, including “Boozy Bingo” Monday nights (you get a bingo card with drink purchase) and classic board game and Nintendo play Wednesday nights. Happy hour stretches 3 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Sunday brunch offers the option to order up personal bottles of Prosecco.
INFO: 7 Depot Place; 631-983-8900, localbabylon.com
Post Office Cafe
Looking for a night of upbeat music and dancing? A DJ spins at 9 p.m. Saturday nights (and some Fridays). Happy hour here has been a Babylon staple, with deals like $7 martinis running 4 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. On Sundays, enjoy brunch specials from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., including an hour of unlimited mimosas with any a la carte brunch item for an added $15.
INFO: 30 W. Main St.; 631-669-9224, lessings.com
Monsoon Steak & Sushi
Located in a former bank building, red light glows through the windows like a beacon at this hot spot. Inside, there are two levels for dining and the menu is highly rated (Newsday once gave its menu of modern Asian cuisine a rare four-star review). But from a club-minded perspective, they offer a Saturday night dance party. Guests can enjoy bottle service; sit in a luxurious VIP section where a server will bring your group bottles of wine, Champagne, vodka and tequila. Prices vary; a cover charge may be applied occasionally during holidays and for special events.
INFO: 48 Deer Park Ave., 631-587-4400, monsoonny.com
Mary Carroll’s
Grabbing a pint at Mary Carroll’s is a unique experience no matter the season. Foldout stools beneath the windows, a wood-burning fireplace and bookcases help it stay true to its “local pub” vibe. A few modern twists elevate the scenery, including a temperature-controlled patio and bathroom that’s modeled to appear as if you’re inside a glass of Guinness. The energy here is apparent, even past 2 a.m. on weekends when the bar remains buzzing. Choose between 150 whiskeys, 33 beers on tap and bar food served daily until 3 a.m.
INFO: 121 Deer Park Ave.; 631-581-6181
Babylon Carriage House
At this spot, a carriage house that dates back to the post-Civil War era is repurposed as an eatery/bar serving American food. Recently renovated, it offers a popular 4 to 7 p.m., Mondays through Fridays happy hour and recurrent prix-fixe dinner menus. Come Fridays and Saturdays past 10 p.m., DJs play pop, remixes and classic hits to a crowd that includes a wide age range.
INFO: 21 Fire Island Ave.; 631-422-5161, babyloncarriagehouse.com
The Villager
It’s not a large space but that doesn’t stop people from packing it out on weekends past 1 a.m. The menu served includes some typical bar bites (wings, mozzarella sticks, chicken fingers), but the “Chef’s Specials” are dishes that are only featured for a limited time, many of which are flavor-powered dishes with offbeat ingredients. Enjoy live music Thursdays at 9 p.m. and a happy hour from 3 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays and Fridays. Happy hour stretches 3 p.m. to midnight on Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays.
INFO: 262 Deer Park Ave.; 631-482-8585, thevillagerbabylon.com
Horace & Sylvia's Publick House
The 30-plus crowd tends to dominate this space. The vibrant bistro has 24 craft beers to choose from — and there are theme nights like trivia (Mondays) and karaoke (Tuesdays).
INFO: 100 Deer Park Ave.; 631-587-5081, horaceandsylvia.com
Bartini Bar & Lounge
Stop in for open mic night on Mondays and watch for live jazz, blues and other genres throughout the week. In addition, Bartini has a pool table and dart board.
INFO: $5-$10 cover charge on select nights; 124 N. Carll Ave.; 631-897-0681, bartinibar.com
