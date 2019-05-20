Plan a bachelorette, bachelor party on Long Island
Planning to marry the love of your life is cause for celebration! Pull out all the stops and plan your memorable last bash as a single at one (or more!) of these Long Island spots perfectly suited for a bachelor or bachelorette party.
Booze & brews
Pedal your way through breweries, kick back with a cold one and play cornhole and ping pong, cut loose at the iconic Boardy Barn or choose your own adventure. Here’s where — and how — to celebrate your last fling before the ring.
Brew Crew Cycles
LOCATION: 205b Marcy Ave., Riverhead; 631-722-1516, brewcrewcycles.com
THE PARTY: Providing group bike tours to nearby breweries with a multi-seat, multi-pedal, multi-person cycle, the company hosts bachelorette and bachelor parties regularly—the trips are daytime-only, but feel free to bring personal playlists for the ride and the company will decorate the bike for your occasion. Brew Crew Cycles can arrange food to be delivered either before or after the tour.
PRICE: $30-$35 per person/ $375-$450 per group bike (8-14 people; food and drink not included)
Tapped Enterprises
LOCATION: 301 Portion Rd., Ronkonkoma; 631-913-3817, tappedenterprises.com
THE PARTY: Specializing in private brewery tours, corporate outings, trips to sporting events, beer festivals —as well as customized event planning—this chauffeured transportation service will book tours per offered packages; they’ll handle the reservations and get the food desired. Specialty outings include the “Paint and Sip Tour” (time in a paint studio followed by five-hour wine tour) and the “Bay Brews and Fishing Cruise (fishing and beer excursion with the Captree Fleet) that includes a pregame at Great South Bay Brewery and a post-trip stop at TJ Finley's Public House.
PRICES: Starts at around $100-$155 per person
Great South Bay Brewery
LOCATION: 25 Drexel Dr., Bay Shore; 631- 392-8472, greatsouthbaybrewery.com
THE PARTY: If you’d rather skip on organizing your party, this classic brew spot should do the trick. They have a large, open room, and can accommodate big groups—once in the door, there’s craft beers plus cornhole, foosball, ping pong and live music on most weekends.
PRICE: No cover.
Boardy Barn
LOCATION: 270 W Montauk Hwy., Hampton Bays; 631-728-9733, boardybarn.com
THE PARTY: Once you turn 21 on Long Island, it's a rite of passage to spend a summer day celebrating at Boardy Barn. The party is as easy as it gets: show up in casual clothes (just no orange, that’s the color security wears) and cut loose. They don’t offer any special packages for bachelors or bachelorettes, but they handle such groups throughout the summer, so make sure you let resident DJ Doug know you’re celebrating, and he’ll shout out the name of the groom or bride-to-be.
PRICE: $20 per person, $40 on select holidays.
Long Island Vineyard and Brewery Tours
THE PARTY: Both the vineyard (516-946-3868; livineyardtours.com) and brewery (718-233-7868; longislandbrewerytours.com) tours offer packages—either curated or self-designed from the company’s list of venues—that can include meals and transportation by way of limo or party bus.
PRICE: Vineyard tours start between $137.50 and $167.50 per person; call for brewery tour rates.
Huntington Humidor
LOCATION: 3327, 8 New St., Huntington; 631-423-8599, huntingtonhumidor.com
THE PARTY: If a stogie-powered celebration is what you crave, this spot is all in—they are willing to work with clients to provide top-notch packages made up of several cigars (plus a cutter and lighter)—or if just a box is desired, there are offerings of several prices from which to choose. Guests can party in-house or off-site, and items like tabletop cutters, cigar trays, lighters and more are available to rent. The lounge can be rented, and the owner will work with groups to fit all budgets.
PRICES: Lounge space rates depend on head count, cigar goody bags start at $35, boxes start at around $100; off-site rentals include a $250 service fee.
Verace
LOCATION: 599 Main St., Islip; 631-277-3800, veracerestaurant.com
THE PARTY: A luxe spot located in Islip, the whole party can dine here and make a night of it, or move on after eating with the bride or groom-to -be and explore the area bar scene. A reason to stay put perhaps would be the eatery’s Wine Lab, which is held on the first Thursday of every month. These hourlong sessions offer tastings, snacks and discussions with knowledgeable people from the hospitality industry.
PRICE: Wine lab: $40 per person.
LI Spirits
LOCATION: 2182 Sound Ave, Baiting Hollow; 631-630-9322, lispirits.com
THE PARTY: Serving craft vodka and other spirits (hence the name), this two-storied distillery has a picturesque deck that’s great for memorable photos—and if you make reservations at least 24 hours in advance, the bachelor or bachelorette gets comped on their first cocktail.
PRICE: Call for details.
AM Southampton
LOCATION: 136 Main Street., Southampton; 516-492-0346, amsouthampton.com)
THE PARTY: Bring your party to AM Southampton (eight or more) and get free entry plus free bottles of champagne (depending on how much is spent); The spot also offers bachelorette packages for groups of any size with early entry, discounted bottle service, DJ shoutout and custom sign.
PRICE: Call for details.
Consider heading out on a self-guided tour of Long Island's breweries and wineries.
Set sail
The possibilities at sea are endless.
Sailing MTK
LOCATION: sails daily from Gurney’s Star Island Resort: 32 Star Island Rd., Montauk; sailingmontauk.com
THE PARTY: Bachelor and bachelorette bashes can utilize the 40’ catamaran Mon Tiki or the 65’ catamaran Mon Tiki Largo; private charters allow for food and beverage (including beer/wine) consumption. Trips are sailing excursions around the harbor and Sound, and guests who want to stop for swimming or paddling can do so.
PRICE: Starts at $300 hourly for private charters, groups of up to 100 passengers can be accommodated.
Flyboard Hamptons
LOCATION: 215 Atlantic Ave., East Moriches; 631-405-0991; flyboardhamptons.com
THE PARTY: Operating out of Windswept Marina, the main event here is flyboarding, but as many as 20 people can be escorted to the company’s private island in Moriches Bay, where guests can barbecue, swim and kayak, as well. Packages for four-hour adult events include a video documenting the experience (due to insurance reasons, flyboarding is only permitted during daylight).
PRICE: $100 per person (six person minimum) includes instruction, life jackets, helmets and 30 minutes of flytime.
Pontoon Paddler
LOCATION: Village Marina, 1 Library Ave., Westhampton Beach; 631-600-3319, pontoonpaddler.com
THE PARTY: Charters (a max of six people) can be tailored for bachelor and bachelorette parties, where guests can ride down the Quogue Canal or just push out on the water with BYOB food and music played through the boat’s sound system. Trips can also stop at waterside restaurants in Hampton Bays and Eastport.
PRICE: Private excursions start at $400 for two hours, $100 each additional hour
Captain Lou Fleet party boats
LOCATION: 31 Woodcleft Ave., Freeport; 516-623-5823, captloufleet.com/captain-lou-fleet/party-boat-private-events/
THE PARTY: Captain Lou’s fleet does all types of private events, and that can certainly include bachelor and bachelorette parties; a dinner cruise aboard the Sapphire Princess is recommended (captloufleet.com/sapphire-yacht-charters). Public sunset cruises are also solid matches, as they feature passed appetizers, buffet dinner, open bar, desserts and a DJ.
PRICE: Excursions start in the $50-$85 range.
Treat yourself
Traditional wellness retreats are out -- goat yoga and glamping are in.
Montauk Salt Cave
LOCATION: Montauk: 552 W Lake Dr., 631-668-7258, Huntington; 169 New York Ave., 631-923-3030 montauksaltcave.com
THE PARTY: Specializing in halotherapy—or salt therapy—grooms or brides-to-be can sit together and breathe in negatively-charged, ionized salt particles, which is intended to clear away toxins and pollutants while promoting healing. Yoga classes can be organized for the cave, as can Reiki, sound healing and guided meditation sessions. For bachelorettes, a “girls getaway” package (manicures, mini facials, reiki) can be arranged for the cave, and even a tarot reading is possible.
PRICE: For groups of 6 or more, the cost of the Salt Cave (including an extra modality) is $30 per person; the getaway package is $120 per person.
Buddha Barn
LOCATION: 1924 Bellmore Ave., Bellmore; 516-236-8828, buddhabarnyoga.com
THE PARTY: Yoga-based bachelor/bachelorette parties are pliable—suggestions include a themed event that consist of an essential oil workshop (or sessions focused on reiki, massage and other options) and a hangout portion for eating and listening to music (you can add gift bags too). Maybe you’d like to try goat yoga? That’s doable—but that would have to take place at a private venue or on the Smithtown Historical Society grounds.
PRICE: Regular yoga events start at $40; goat yoga is $600 for one hour (20 people or less), $650 for 25, $700 for 30 people. (Group events at the Smithtown Historical Society are $25 per person)
Terra glamping
LOCATION: Cedar Point County Park: 5 Cedar Point Rd, East Hampton; 646-801-8076, terraglamping.com/east-hampton-glamping
THE PARTY: Glamping is where spending a night in nature meets spending a night in style—and in Terra’s East Hampton pop-up experience, parties can include private catering for dinners. Located off Gardiner’s Bay, Terra will organize sunrise or Stand Up Paddleboard yoga, flower crown creations, mixology classes and live music, among other options. Parties can rent all 30 of the tents in camp or just request that tents rented are placed together.
PRICE: Starts at $300 nightly, Terra Glamping offers 15 percent off standard rate for mid-week buyouts.
East Wind
LOCATION 5720 NY-25A, Wading River; 631-929-3500, eastwindlongisland.com
THE PARTY: Parties can indulge in the “Here Comes The Bride” spa package for bridesmaids and friends—a spa day that includes a Spa Manicure and Essential Massage or Vitamin C Facial plus lunch ($200 per person, four-guest minimum). Over at The Inn at East Wind, the Bachelorette Party Package includes a wine tasting at North Fork Vineyards (with transportation), a picnic lunch to go, a prix fixe dinner in the East Wind’s Desmond’s restaurant (with a Pitcher of Mojitos) plus overnight accommodations in a deluxe hotel room with your choice of services at the spa/ salon ($50 per person).
PRICE: Additional prices vary per guest based on guests per room and day of the week (Friday-Saturday being peak days)
Emerge Yoga & Wellness
LOCATION: 623 Broadway, Massapequa; 516-781-1078, emergeyogawellness.com
THE PARTY: Group private parties are available, either on mats or an AntiGravity aerial yoga session with a certified instructor. Adult party includes: One hour private class specifically sequenced for your group and arranged to accommodate a range of ability levels. Guests can rent the space for an added hour; bring food if desired.
PRICE: $400 for up to 10 participants (+ $40 per each additional person).
Get active
Race exotic cars, spend some time on the green or rollerskate the day away, Long Island has plenty of recreational party options to choose from.
Bethpage State Park or Montauk Downs
LOCATION: Bethpage State Park (99 Quaker Meeting House Rd., Farmingdale; 516-249-0700) or Montauk Downs (50 S. Fairview Ave, Montauk; 631-668-3781); parks.ny.gov
THE PARTY: Being a state resident comes in handy as parties of eight or more can golf at the world-famous Bethpage courses (blue, yellow, red, green) or the gorgeous greens at MTK Downs.
PRICE: Eight or more at Bethpage: Blue or Yellow: $189 per person, Red or Green: $199; Montauk Downs: $199 (nonstate residents will be charged more, prices don’t reflect the 20% administrative fee and tax.) Gratuities are not included.
Cloud 9 Exotics Rental Services
LOCATION: 855 Conklin St., Farmingdale; 800-673-9900; cloud9exotics.com
THE PARTY: Providing unusual and extravagant types of vehicles to rent, Cloud 9 also offers short-term open road tours for bachelor and bachelorette parties, during which passengers can take turns behind the wheel while traveling a preplanned journey that can include stops for lunch and photos. Routes will span back roads, highways and scenic routes that can end at a chosen location. Then again, Autocross affairs are also available and provide a more intense driving experience, or go for a racetrack run that can include instruction and the opportunity to drive an exotic car around a real track.
PRICE: Varies per event and group size, but for seven passengers and one driver in a Mercedes van, prices start at $499 for four hours, $199 each for additional people.
Simplay
LOCATION: 180 Commerce Dr., Hauppauge; 631-617-6363; simplayny.com
THE PARTY: This interactive sport-simulator facility lets you "play" golf, football, baseball, basketball, soccer, hockey or dodgeball. You can arrange a two-hour party with unlimited beer, wine and soda, plus appetizers.
PRICE: $35 per person for a two-hour party; $45 for three hours.
United Skates
LOCATION: 1276 Hicksville Rd., Seaford; 516-795-5474; unitedskates.com
THE PARTY: Long Island’s premiere roller spot has a “Public Session” party (minimum 10 guests) that includes admission, skate rental, reserved seating, paper goods and a party host.
PRICE: Packages start at $19.95 per person, and include food, beverages and light rope necklaces. Opt to rent the entire rink (minimum of 50 guests; $24 per person) and receive exclusive use of the facility, plus admission, skate rental, reserved seating, unlimited soda, two slices of pizza, and a light rope necklace per person, plus a live DJ; a BYOB option is available.
SLT
LOCATIONS: 460 Pantigo Rd., East Hampton; 1485 Old Country Rd., Plainview; 1085 Northern Blvd., Roslyn; 16 Hill St., Southampton; sltnyc.com
THE PARTY: Get fit with your friends with this unique core-strengthening, body-toning workout experience. All four locations offer private classes, instructors included. Outside food and cake is permitted.
PRICE: $250
Be a VIP
A private room, live music and toasts -- all night long.
The Paramount
LOCATION: 370 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-673-7300, paramountny.com
THE PARTY: Take your bachelorette/ bachelor parties into the concert hall’s VIP “Founder’s Room,” where the in-house event builders will help put together catering, concierge services, AV multimedia usage—and for occasional shows, the guest of honor may even get a chance to meet the artist performing that night, or possibly special ticket deals. Able to hold parties of around 15-20 people.
PRICE: Costs vary, but parties start at $65 per person (plus room rental fees)
My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel
LOCATION: 1221 Old Northern Blvd.; Roslyn; 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com
THE PARTY: The hotel that now embodies the iconic “My Father’s Place” live music venue has a special package that includes a three-course pre fix meal, a private table, bottle of complimentary champagne, dedicated server plus discounts on room and a 45-minute salt cave session. (Dancing in the Star Room included on Saturday nights)
PRICE: Food and beverage pricing starts at $80 per person, discounted rooms rates start at $169, the Roslyn Salt Cave: $35 per person.
Nutty Irishman
LOCATION: 323 Main St., Farmingdale; 516-293-9700, thenuttyirishman.com
THE PARTY: Nightclubs are always great places for bachelors and bachelorettes to get that last big bash under their belts—and parties who come here score free admission (up to 15 people). Areas can be reserved for private parties, and food packages and open bars can be arranged.
PRICE: Starts at $32 per person.
Prime
LOCATION: 117 North New York Ave, Huntington; 631-385-1515, huntington.restaurantprime.com
THE PARTY: Prime offers a well-regarded menu of American food and a great bar scene and a deck with harbor views, perfect for having drinks or just hanging out. They also have a Chef’s Table that can be booked for parties up to four. (It’s usually not available during the summer due to the busy nature of the season.) There are also private rooms both indoor and out that can be reserved, and private menus to choose from.
PRICE: Private menus range in price between $55-$125, Chef’s Table: $800 for four people. Price range for rooms is done based on minimums, which vary greatly depending on time of day, day of the week, time of year and other variables.
That Meetball Place
LOCATION: 206 Main St., Farmingdale; 516-586-8880; thatmeetballplaceli.com/locations/farmingdale-ny
THE PARTY: The restaurant features an underground speak-easy room that can seat up to 18, as well as an enclosed patio bar. Packages can be customized for guests (In the speak-easy, dinners are available with craft beer flights, wine flights and pairing sessions.)
PRICE: Starting at $30 per person.
Rooftop 32 at Kaseys Kitchen & Cocktails
LOCATION: 23 N. Park Ave, Rockville Centre; 516-766-5049; kaseysrvcny.com/rooftop-32
THE PARTY: Guests can make the outdoor, rooftop lounge private on Monday nights (minimum of 75 guests) and during the day on weekends.
PRICE: Packages start at $40 per person (plus tax and gratuity,) and can be customized to include liquor, buffet and/or brunch options. There are also two private rooms available inside Kasey’s, with options starting at $29.95 per person.
Mulcahy's Pub & Concert Hall
LOCATION: 3232 Railroad Ave., Wantagh; 516-783-7500; muls.com
THE PARTY: Mulcahy’s has an upstairs private space known as the “George Francis Room,” available for up to 50 people. The venue offers brunch and dinner packages.
PRICE: The brunch package starts at $45 per person; dinner at $49.
Eat up
Your party won't travel on an empty stomach -- it needs decadent beach barbecues, edible mystery tours and sweets for days.
Food Done It
LOCATION: Babylon, Huntington and Patchogue villages; fooddoneit.com
THE PARTY: A steady flow of bachelorettes and bachelors use these four-hour “edible mystery tours” for their last bash, which can be groups sized between three and eight (must ask in advance to include as many as ten people) and participants get souvenir glasses to go (and brides-to-be get a special bling-covered souvenir glass of their own).
PRICE: $63 (ticket and tax, includes souvenir glass).
Hampton Clam Bake
LOCATION: Hampton Clam Bake takes their mobile kitchens to the location of your choice, and prepares the food on-site. For full menus and prices, call 631-324-8620 or visit hamptonclambake.com.
THE PARTY If you’re thinking more of a bachelor and/or bachelorette beach party, this company specializes in such affairs. Options include a “Deluxe Clambake” (appetizers, dinners of either steamed 1-1/4 lb. Northeast Atlantic hard shell lobster with melted sweet butter or charcoal grilled free range chicken with lemon and extra-virgin olive oil plus sides, sweet strawberry shortcake, starts at $88) and “Summer BBQ” (appetizers, dinners of Grilled Black Angus Hamburgers, All Beef Hot Dogs, Charcoal Grilled Free Range Chicken, Smoked St. Louis Ribs with Homemade BBQ Sauce, 18-hour Smoked Beef Brisket with Miller’s Own BBQ Sauce, fixings, sides, dessert of watermelon slices, starts at $78).
PRICE: Call for details.
The Chocolate Duck
LOCATION: 310 Main St., Farmingdale; 516-249-0887, chocolateduck.com
THE PARTY: This is one sweet way to say goodbye to the single life: make a variety of chocolates for two hours while enjoying wine (you bring). Snacks and other refreshments will be provided, and guests will have the chance to make truffles to pair with wines and other items. The party can be customized to include a cake-decorating theme, and a chocolate fondue is another available option.
PRICE: $55 for groups of 12-15, $50 for 16-25, $45 for 25 people or more.
DIY getaways
Looking for a weekend getaway but want to stay local? Don't take beautiful Long Island for granted: We've got Montauk, the North Fork, Fire Island, Shelter Island and the Hamptons, and plenty of fun things to do -- all just a drive or quick ferry ride away.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.