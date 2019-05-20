Booze & brews

Pedal your way through breweries, kick back with a cold one and play cornhole and ping pong, cut loose at the iconic Boardy Barn or choose your own adventure. Here’s where — and how — to celebrate your last fling before the ring.

Brew Crew Cycles

LOCATION: 205b Marcy Ave., Riverhead; 631-722-1516, brewcrewcycles.com

THE PARTY: Providing group bike tours to nearby breweries with a multi-seat, multi-pedal, multi-person cycle, the company hosts bachelorette and bachelor parties regularly—the trips are daytime-only, but feel free to bring personal playlists for the ride and the company will decorate the bike for your occasion. Brew Crew Cycles can arrange food to be delivered either before or after the tour.

PRICE: $30-$35 per person/ $375-$450 per group bike (8-14 people; food and drink not included)

Tapped Enterprises

LOCATION: 301 Portion Rd., Ronkonkoma; 631-913-3817, tappedenterprises.com

THE PARTY: Specializing in private brewery tours, corporate outings, trips to sporting events, beer festivals —as well as customized event planning—this chauffeured transportation service will book tours per offered packages; they’ll handle the reservations and get the food desired. Specialty outings include the “Paint and Sip Tour” (time in a paint studio followed by five-hour wine tour) and the “Bay Brews and Fishing Cruise (fishing and beer excursion with the Captree Fleet) that includes a pregame at Great South Bay Brewery and a post-trip stop at TJ Finley's Public House.

PRICES: Starts at around $100-$155 per person

Great South Bay Brewery

LOCATION: 25 Drexel Dr., Bay Shore; 631- 392-8472, greatsouthbaybrewery.com

THE PARTY: If you’d rather skip on organizing your party, this classic brew spot should do the trick. They have a large, open room, and can accommodate big groups—once in the door, there’s craft beers plus cornhole, foosball, ping pong and live music on most weekends.

PRICE: No cover.

Boardy Barn

LOCATION: 270 W Montauk Hwy., Hampton Bays; 631-728-9733, boardybarn.com

THE PARTY: Once you turn 21 on Long Island, it's a rite of passage to spend a summer day celebrating at Boardy Barn. The party is as easy as it gets: show up in casual clothes (just no orange, that’s the color security wears) and cut loose. They don’t offer any special packages for bachelors or bachelorettes, but they handle such groups throughout the summer, so make sure you let resident DJ Doug know you’re celebrating, and he’ll shout out the name of the groom or bride-to-be.

PRICE: $20 per person, $40 on select holidays.

Long Island Vineyard and Brewery Tours

THE PARTY: Both the vineyard (516-946-3868; livineyardtours.com) and brewery (718-233-7868; longislandbrewerytours.com) tours offer packages—either curated or self-designed from the company’s list of venues—that can include meals and transportation by way of limo or party bus.

PRICE: Vineyard tours start between $137.50 and $167.50 per person; call for brewery tour rates.

Huntington Humidor

LOCATION: 3327, 8 New St., Huntington; 631-423-8599, huntingtonhumidor.com

THE PARTY: If a stogie-powered celebration is what you crave, this spot is all in—they are willing to work with clients to provide top-notch packages made up of several cigars (plus a cutter and lighter)—or if just a box is desired, there are offerings of several prices from which to choose. Guests can party in-house or off-site, and items like tabletop cutters, cigar trays, lighters and more are available to rent. The lounge can be rented, and the owner will work with groups to fit all budgets.

PRICES: Lounge space rates depend on head count, cigar goody bags start at $35, boxes start at around $100; off-site rentals include a $250 service fee.

Verace

LOCATION: 599 Main St., Islip; 631-277-3800, veracerestaurant.com

THE PARTY: A luxe spot located in Islip, the whole party can dine here and make a night of it, or move on after eating with the bride or groom-to -be and explore the area bar scene. A reason to stay put perhaps would be the eatery’s Wine Lab, which is held on the first Thursday of every month. These hourlong sessions offer tastings, snacks and discussions with knowledgeable people from the hospitality industry.

PRICE: Wine lab: $40 per person.

LI Spirits

LOCATION: 2182 Sound Ave, Baiting Hollow; 631-630-9322, lispirits.com

THE PARTY: Serving craft vodka and other spirits (hence the name), this two-storied distillery has a picturesque deck that’s great for memorable photos—and if you make reservations at least 24 hours in advance, the bachelor or bachelorette gets comped on their first cocktail.

PRICE: Call for details.

AM Southampton

LOCATION: 136 Main Street., Southampton; 516-492-0346, amsouthampton.com)

THE PARTY: Bring your party to AM Southampton (eight or more) and get free entry plus free bottles of champagne (depending on how much is spent); The spot also offers bachelorette packages for groups of any size with early entry, discounted bottle service, DJ shoutout and custom sign.

PRICE: Call for details.

Consider heading out on a self-guided tour of Long Island's breweries and wineries.