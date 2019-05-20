TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Morning
SEARCH
73° Good Morning
LifestyleRecreation

Plan a bachelorette, bachelor party on Long Island 

Long Island is filled with fun activities and

Long Island is filled with fun activities and exciting things to do for bachelorette and bachelor parties.  Photo Credit: Dreamstime

By Ian J. Stark Special to Newsday
Print

Planning to marry the love of your life is cause for celebration! Pull out all the stops and plan your memorable last bash as a single at one (or more!) of these Long Island spots perfectly suited for a bachelor or bachelorette party. 

Booze & brews 

Set sail 

Treat yourself 

Get active  

Be a VIP   

Eat up 

DIY getaways  

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Lifestyle

Operating out of Windswept Marina, Flyboard Hamptons will 28 fun ways to enjoy the water on LI
Michael Geraldi of Merrick with his 1988 Saleen LI car shows to see Mustangs, Corvettes and more
Childe Hassam's "Old House East Hampton" is featured Heckscher spotlights American Impressionism
Eric LeVine will serve as executive chef at 'Chopped' champ becomes head chef at LI eatery
Breanna Vernet, 9, and Manya Goyal, 7, with Asian-American Festival draws hundreds
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 13: Celine Dion Upcoming Nassau Coliseum events to check out
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search