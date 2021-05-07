Pool and beach clubs are private retreats where members can escape the crowds, relax and enjoy the water throughout the season. Clubs are typically open Memorial Day-Labor Day and offer members activities such as movie nights, holiday parties and talent shows. They may have sports courts or even a tiki bar and restaurant. Here are some clubs to consider.

BILTMORE BEACH CLUB, Biltmore Boulevard, Massapequa, 516-795-5010, biltmorebeachclub.org. Waterfront, offering a variety of beach, pool and boating activities. Includes beach, pool and marina. Membership limited to resident homeowners. Boundaries, south side of Merrick Road, east side of Ocean Avenue, eastern boundary of Harbor Green and South Oyster Bay.

CATALINA BEACH CLUB INC., 2045 Ocean Blvd., Atlantic Beach, 516-239-2150, catalinabeachclub.com. Two-acre beach club with ocean waterfront, pool, kiddie pool, volleyball, soccer, bean bags, steam room, restaurant/cafe. Price Starts at $3,200.

CLEARWATER BEACH CLUB, 1875 Ocean Blvd., Atlantic Beach, clearwaterbeachclub.com, 516-239-5511. Ocean front, pool, cabanas, lockers with and without showers. Beach restaurant, basketball, boccie, beach bar, full service, family friendly.

GREEN HARBOUR BEACH CLUB, 110 Riviera Dr. S., Massapequa, greenharbourbeachclub.com. More than one-acre beachfront on the bay; pool, kiddie pool; beach volleyball, basketball, handball and Ping-Pong. Kayak storage racks. Jungle gym with swings, outdoor dining area with two barbecues, restrooms, showers, patio, picnic tables and benches. No residency restriction. Price $2,100 per household and a one-time $1,700 initiation fee (over 3 years). Limited to 125 families.

INWOOD COUNTRY CLUB BEACH CLUB, 1795 Ocean Blvd., Atlantic Beach, 516-239-2800, ext. 186, inwoodcc.org. Ocean waterfront beach club with heated pool, kiddie pool, volleyball and basketball courts, restaurant. Cabanas and other amenities with full country club membership. Price Family (two adults and their kids under 25) starts at $4,100 and includes a locker.

LONG ISLAND YACHT CLUB, 307 Little East Neck Rd S., Babylon, 631-669-3270, liyc.com. Acres overlooking Great South Bay, Olympic-size pool and sunbathing deck, marina, private beach, clubhouse dining and lounge area, poolside bar and snack bar, bath house with showers and changing rooms, sports courts, kids playground, summer youth program available for children. Price $2,200 per household plus $750 initial application fee.

MECA POOL CLUB, 2935 Shore Dr., Merrick, mecapool.com. One-acre waterfront overlooking the Great South Bay with large pool, newly installed kiddie pool, turf roof deck, basketball court, Ping-Pong, beach volleyball court, newly renovated bathroom and showers. Club has barbecues and brings in catered food. Limited membership. Price $2,395 per household.

NEW YORK BEACH CLUB, 1751 Ocean Blvd., Atlantic Beach, 516-371-0750, beachclubnewyork.com. Eight-plus acres with ocean waterfront, heated pool, kiddie pool with a small splash park, playground, basketball court, showers, restaurant, bar, yoga on the beach, weekend all inclusive kids programs, teen lounge. Cabana service, valet parking, weekend entertainment, Price: Seasonal membership: 1/4 locker one adult starting at $1,500, cabanas start at $4,475. Additional memberships $1,100 one adult, $2,200 couple, $700 2-17, under 2 free.

PATCHOGUE POOL & BEACH CLUB, (Village Pool Club), 28 Maiden Lane, Patchogue, 631-475-4066, patchoguevillage.org. Pool with lifeguards, beachfront on the bay (no swimming in bay). Price Household (2 adults and 3 children) $80 village residents, $285 nonresidents.

THE SHORES AT ATLANTIC BEACH, 1845 Ocean Blvd., Atlantic Beach, theshoresab.com, 516-812-9411. Oceanfront with heated pool, kiddie pool, cabanas, standard and shower lockers, full-service restaurant, bar, valet parking, beach chairs and umbrellas, Wi-Fi, changing room, lifeguards. Price Cabanas $3,675-$5,640 (half share), starting at $7,150 (full share). Standard lockers starting at $1,550, shower lockers start $1,750.

SILVER POINT BEACH CLUB, 2189 Atlantic Blvd., Atlantic Beach, silverpointbeachclub.com, 516-239- 4500. 100 acres overlooking the ocean and Great South Bay with pool, kiddie pool; basketball, paddleball, beach volleyball, tennis and boccie courts; playgrounds, game room, cafeteria. Cabanas, bath cabins, small cabanas and parking. Price $1,355, couples $1,270, adult single (22 and older) $700, young adult (age 18-21) $485, junior (age 13-17) $435, child (age 4-12) $315, tot (age 1-3) $160. Bath cabins $310-$1,300, cabanas $3,550-$7,100. All members must rent an accommodation.

SUN AND SURF BEACH CLUB, 2189 Atlantic Blvd., Atlantic Beach, sunandsurfbeachclub.com, 516- 239-6700. 50 acres overlooking the ocean with pool, kiddie pool, basketball, beach volleyball, tennis and boccie courts; playgrounds, game room, restaurant, bar, catered events. Outdoor deck overlooking Great South Bay offers casual dining, live music. Cabanas, shower bath cabins available. Price $2,500 family (couple and their kids under 22), $1,725 couple, $950 single adult (26 or older), $790 junior (age 22-25). Bath cabins $1,725-$2,850; cabanas $7,175-$9,495. All members must rent an accommodation.

SUNNY ATLANTIC BEACH CLUB, 2035 Ocean Blvd., Atlantic Beach, 516-239-9090, sunnyatlantic.com. More than 1 1⁄2 acres of oceanfront with heated pool, sunning, kiddie pool, volleyball courts, children’s and family-friendly activity area, playground, food court, restaurant and bar, showers, steam rooms, cabanas, cabins, Wi-Fi and ample valet parking. Price Membership for 2 adults includes valet parking. Cabana or lockers.