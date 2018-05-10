Bicycle trails on Long Island

Paths are multiple-use, so you’ll be sharing the way with pedestrians, in-line skaters and others. State law requires children younger than 14 to wear helmets. For other rules, regulations and safety tips, visit nwsdy.li/bpath. Call ahead to find out if there are parking fees.



BELMONT LAKE STATE PARK, North Babylon. Picture-postcard scenery, a stone bridge and a small waterfall are highlights of an overall flat loop that also runs through woods flanked by benches and exercise stations. Take a photo at the War of 1812 cannons on the southwest shore of Belmont Lake. Lock up the bikes to rent pedal boats, rowboats or kayaks. The park has restrooms available but no food concession. Fee $8 parking fee weekends and holidays April 7-May 20, daily May 26- Labor Day and weekends and holidays Sept. 8-Oct. 8. Mileage 3 (2 ½ miles go around the lake, the other ½-mile is in the park and included in the trail system).



BETHPAGE BIKEWAY, Massapequa to Woodbury. The Bethpage Bikeway through the Massapequa Preserve features a shady trail along a tranquil stream passing several ponds stocked with fish and water fowl. Continue north along the Bethpage State Parkway through Farmingdale to enter Bethpage State Park passing its renowned golf course. Ride north through the woodlands of Bethpage State Park and open meadows of Trail View State Park. There are some short, steep hills at both the northern and southern approaches to Bethpage State Park. North of the Long Island Expressway, pedal up and coast down the long undulating hills bordering the Long Island Expressway and Northern State Parkway ending your ride at the Woodbury Corporate Park Great bike path for fit commuters who work in the Plainview or Woodbury office parks. The bikeway has restrooms and picnic grounds at in Bethpage State Park, but no food concession. Fee $8 parking fee at Bethpage State Park, daily May 26-Sept. 3, weekends and holidays April 1-May 25 and Sept. 8-Nov. 4. Mileage 12.7



BETHPAGE STATE PARK, Farmingdale. The most family-friendly stretch of this flat terrain begins at the Bethpage State Park picnic area and runs north through the park. Fee Picnic area only: $8 a car daily May 26-Sept. 3, weekends and holidays April 1-May 25 and Sept. 8-Nov. 4. Mileage 1 (connects to Bethpage Bikeway)



CATHEDRAL PINES COUNTY PARK, Middle Island. Families with older kids can challenge their legs on this mountain biking trail at the headwaters of the Carmans River. Optional trails at Cathedral Pines have hills. All riders are required to wear helmets, and eye protection is recommended. The trail has restrooms but no food concession. Fee $7 parking fee weekends and holidays only May 26-Sept. 3. Mileage 6.5 to 8 miles, depending on trail



CAUMSETT STATE HISTORIC PARK PRESERVE, Lloyd Neck. Situated on a scenic peninsula, this paved path is a three-mile circular loop between the Dairy Barn and Marshall Field Estate with breathtaking views of Long Island Sound and miles of pathway winding through woodland, meadows, shoreline and salt marsh. Stop at the Masters Garage building for picnic tables, vending machines for something to drink (no food) and restrooms. Picnic tables are scattered throughout the park. Fee $8 a car weekends and holidays April 1-May 20, daily May 26-Oct. 8. Call for hours the fee is collected. Mileage 27



CONNETQUOT SHARED-USE PATH, Trail parallels Sunrise Highway between Connetquot Avenue and Oakdale-Bohemia Road with a connection to Connetquot River State Park. Mileage 2.5

EISENHOWER PARK, East Meadow. A complex web of multiuse paths connects soccer and baseball fields where spectators can watch amateur games for free on weekends. Teach the kids about history from World War II to 9/11 at the Veterans Memorial in Eisenhower Park. Picnic at one of the unreserved tables at parking field 3. (In summertime, see a free show at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theater.) The park has restrooms but no food concession. Leisure pass needed to park. Mileage 3



EPCAL PATH, A shared-use bike path through the pine barrens of eastern Suffolk County that connects to athletic fields. Mileage 3



GLEN COVE CREEK ESPLANADE, Scenic path along Glen Cove Creek with views of Hempstead Harbor. Adjacent to Garvies Point Preserve. Mileage 0.4



HECKSCHER STATE PARK, East Islip. Paved, multiuse trails attract bicycle riders, walkers and nature lovers. Cycle to a panoramic view of Great South Bay. Osprey nests tower over the trail near Field 7 and the park campgrounds. Playgrounds are near parking fields 1, 4 and 6. Restrooms are available on the park grounds. Fee $8 a car weekends April 7-May 20, daily May 26-June 22 and weekends Sept. 8-Oct. 8; $10 daily June 23-Labor Day. Mileage 4.5



HEMPSTEAD LAKE STATE PARK, West Hempstead. The bike path connect shaded picnic areas, children’s playgrounds, tennis courts and basketball courts. It winds around McDonald Pond, where kids up to age 15 can go freshwater fishing without a license (ages 16 and older need a license.) Restrooms are available at the park. Fee $8 parking daily May 26-Sept. 3, weekends and holidays April 7-May 20 and Sept. 8-Oct. 8. Mileage 2.4



HEMPSTEAD TURNPIKE SHARED-USE PATH, Traverses the north side of Hempstead Turnpike runs between Hofstra University, Nassau County Coliseum, and Eisenhower Park (Merrick Avenue and Oak Street, Uniondale). Mileage 1.5



HOLTSVILLE ECOLOGY PARK, Circular path provides access to a children’s animal preserve and Safety Town. Mileage 1.



JONES BEACH BIKEWAY, Wantagh. Glide along the beach on Long Island’s premier bike path, which begins at Cedar Creek Park in Seaford. From there it’s a 5.4-mile ride to Jones Beach’s East Bath House on the boardwalk. There you can either lock up your bike for a stroll or keep cycling to the food concessions. Or, stay on the new extension on the north side of Ocean Parkway to pedal another 3.6 miles to Tobay Beach, where there are more restaurants and a playground. Restrooms are available on the bikeway. Mileage 5.4 to 9



JONES BEACH STATE PARK BOARDWALK, Bike or stroll the boardwalk with access to ocean swimming, swimming pool, miniature golf, shuffleboard, basketball and a new East Games Area featuring boccie ball, shuffleboard, paddle tennis and cornhole. Fee $10 a car daily May 26- Sept. 9, $8 weekends and holidays April 7-May 20 and Sept. 15-Nov. 4. Mileage 2.0



KINGS PARK BIKE AND HIKE TRAIL, Hilly trail connects downtown Kings Park with Nissequogue River State Park. Follows the old railroad spur from NY 25A, just east of Church Street, to St. Johnland Road. Trail runs through the former Kings Park Psychiatric Center into Nissequogue River State Park. Mileage 1.4



LONG BEACH BOARDWALK, Wide, clearly marked bike lanes zoom down the middle of the city’s historic boardwalk, rebuilt after superstorm Sandy. Restrooms are available along the boardwalk. Mileage 2.2



LONG ISLAND MOTOR PARKWAY SHARED-USE PATH, Ride the first mile of the shared-use path along the alignment of the historic Long Island Motor Parkway. This path runs along side the golf course on the northeast boundary of Eisenhower Park between Stewart Avenue and Carman Avenue. Mileage 1



MERRICK AVENUE SHARED-USE PATH, A shared-use path along the western perimeter of Eisenhower Park connects with the Hempstead Turnpike Shared Use Path. Mileage 1.7

MITCHEL FIELD SHARED-USE PATH, Connects to the Hempstead Turnpike Shared-Use Path as well as Nassau Coliseum, Nassau Community College, Cradle of Aviation Museum, Long Island Children’s Museum, Nassau County Firefighter’s Museum, Eisenhower Park and multiuse path along Merrick Avenue. Mileage 5.6



NASSAU EXPRESSWAY SHARED-USE PATH, Runs along the grassy shoulder of the Nassau Expressway from Broadway to the Atlantic Beach Bridge. Mileage 0.9

NY 347 PARKS TO PORTS GREENWAY, A shared-use path paralleling Route 347 between Town Line Road in Hauppauge and Gibbs Pond Road in Nesconset, and 0.8 miles between Terryville Road and Davis Avenue in Port Jefferson Station. The shared-use path has extensive landscaping, rain gardens and solar-powered bus shelters with LED street lighting. Route 347 is being constructed in stages and when fully built by 2033 will extend 15 miles between Hauppauge and Port Jefferson Station. Mileage 3.5



NORTH WOODMERE PARK, A scenic path with water views. Mileage 1.0



OCEAN PARKWAY COASTAL GREENWAY, Ride through a combination of maritime forest and vast tidal wetlands between the popular Jones Beach State Park and the quieter Tobay Beach. Connects with the Ellen Farrant Memorial Bikeway at Jones Beach to Cedar Creek Park in Wantagh. Mileage 3.6



RIVERFRONT TRAIL, RIVERHEAD, A scenic boardwalk adjacent to the Peconic River and leading to the Long Island Aquarium in downtown Riverhead. Mileage 0.4



ROCKY POINT MOUNTAIN BIKING TRAIL, Explore trails available for beginners to advanced riders through the Rocky Point Pine Barrens State Forest. Access is available at trailheads off both Route 25A and Rocky Point Road. Mileage 13



SETAUKET-PORT JEFFERSON GREENWAY, Hilly trail gives a good aerobic workout from Route 25A at Limroy Lane in Setauket to Route 112 at Hallock Avenue in Port Jefferson Station. Mileage 3.3



STONY BROOK UNIVERSITY (PAUL SIMONS MEMORIAL BIKE PATH), Stony Brook’s campus is set among 1,100 wooded acres, complete with a nature preserve. The Paul Simons Memorial Bike Path — pavement for biking, running and in-line skating — circles the campus. The path is dedicated to the memory of Paul Simons, a former Stony Brook student and avid cyclist. Mileage 6



SUNKEN MEADOW STATE PARK BOARDWALK, Views of Long Island Sound with Connecticut in the distance. Fee $10 a car daily May 26-Labor Day; $8 weekends and holidays April 1-May 20 and Sept. 8-Nov. 11. Mileage 0.75



SUNRISE TRAIL, Multiuse path along Sunrise Highway in Lynbrook, between Earle and Ocean avenues. Mileage 0.6



VALLEY STREAM STATE PARK/HENDRICKSON PARK SHARED-USE PATH, Scenic pathway through wooded Valley Stream State Park and adjoining Hendrickson Park connecting picnic grounds and athletic fields. It continues as a loop around Valley Stream Pond in Hendrickson Park. Separate playgrounds cater to kids ages 2-5 and 5-12. (Gift shop open Memorial Day to Labor Day only.) Restrooms are available at the park. Fee $8 parking fee weekends and holidays April 7-May 28 and Sept. 8-Oct. 8, daily May 29-Sept. 3. Mileage 2.0



WANTAGH COUNTY PARK, A shared-use path with scenic bay views connects picnic areas, athletic fields, a marina and a swimming pool. Leisure pass needed to park car. Mileage 2.5



WANTAGH PARKWAY SHARED-USE PATH (ELLEN FARRANT MEMORIAL BIKEWAY), Starting at Cedar Creek Park in Seaford, this multiuse path parallels Wantagh State Parkway crossing that transitions from oak forest to open tidal marshes. Cross over three bridges while enjoying expansive water views of South Oyster Bay. At the Jones Beach Marine Theater the path takes a sharp left to connect to the Ocean Parkway Coastal Greenway. Mileage 5



WEST MEADOW BEACH SHARED-USE PATH, The former Trustees Road has been closed to car traffic, creating a shared-use path with views of Smithtown Bay and Connecticut. Mileage 1.0