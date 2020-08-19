Birds of a feather flock together and so do the people who love to spot them in the wild. Bird clubs offer members a wealth of camaraderie and expertise. Many Long Island groups plan regular meetings and group walks, although many are on hiatus due to social distancing. For that reason, be sure to register in advance for any events.

EASTERN LONG ISLAND AUDUBON SOCIETY, easternlongislandaudubonsociety.org, 631-294-9612. Meets 7 p.m. first Mon. Feb.-Dec. at Quogue Wildlife Refuge, 3 Old Country Rd., Quogue, chat and meeting. Field trips first Saturday of the month. Additional field trips in May.

FOUR HARBORS AUDUBON SOCIETY, 631-766-3075, 4has.org. Walks Avalon Preserve second Saturday of the month, meet at gate opposite Stony Brook Grist Mill. West Meadow Beach, Stony Brook second Wednesday of the month. Field trips, nature walks. Habitat assessments, bird oasis yard certification.

GREAT SOUTH BAY AUDUBON SOCIETY, 631-563-7716, gsbas.org. Check website for Zoom meetings. Meets Usually 7 p.m. every third Thursday of the month Sept.-April at Seatuck Environmental Association, Scully Estate, 550 South Bay Ave., Islip. Walks Register for bird walks and check website for cancellations. Nature walks Tuesdays and Saturday Sept.-Dec. Headquarters: Brookside County Park, 59 Brook St., Sayville.

HUNTINGTON-OYSTER BAY AUDUBON SOCIETY, hobaudubon.org, 516-987-7136. Nature programs 7 p.m. second Wednesday of the month Sept.-June at Cold Spring Harbor Library, Route 25A. Weekend field trips and workshops to locations on and off Long Island.

NORTH FORK AUDUBON SOCIETY, 631-477-6456, northforkaudubon.org. Self-guided walks at Inlet Pond County Park, 65275 Rte. 48, Greenport.

NORTH SHORE AUDUBON SOCIETY, northshoreaudubon.org. Check website for scheduled Zoom meetings due to COVID-19. Meets 7 p.m. fourth Tuesday of the month Oct.-Nov. and Jan.-May at Glen Cove Public Library, 4 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Cove. Walks Register online.

SOUTH SHORE AUDUBON SOCIETY, 516-467-9498, ssaudubon.org. Meets 7:30 p.m. second Tuesday of the month Sept.-May at Freeport Memorial Library, Merrick Road and Ocean Avenue (meetings are currently virtual). Walks Register online.