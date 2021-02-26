For those looking to spend an evening in the fresh air, Blue Point Brewing Company in Patchogue is serving up something special. The "Toast and Roast Outdoor Dining Experience" offers a night by firelight.

"It’s a little campsite on the side of the brewery that will serve as a nice escape from the every day," says Shelby Poole, Blue Point’s communications representative. "This is a fun nighttime activity where you can gather with people you haven’t seen in a while, use some extra space and get a change of scenery."

On Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 9 p.m. in the month of March, Blue Point will provide a campground complete with a bucket of Blue Point beer of your choice (six bottles), ingredients for s’mores (graham crackers, marshmallows, chocolate and roasting sticks), picnic tables, lawn games, string lights hanging above, a propane fire pit with seats, a speaker to play music and a server. The evening costs $99 per party holding up to eight people. Both children and dogs are welcome.

"We just want to give people the opportunity to relax, have a good time and chill a little bit," says Poole. "It makes for the perfect Instagramable moment."

Blue Point’s Brewpub kitchen, headed by Chef Paolo Fontana, will be open to take contactless orders for shareable dishes like crabby tots ($21), tempura ahi tuna roll ($16), Bavarian-style seasoned soft pretzels ($10.50) and disco fries with edible glitter ($12). There will even be a "sneak peek" at Blue Point’s upcoming vodka-based canned cocktails.

"We will likely be building out more individual spaces for people offering some cool experiences and private opportunities. It’s just the way of the world right now," says Poole. "Later in the spring, we will be opening up our beer garden."

This winter, Blue Point held a "Bed & Brewery" Sweepstakes giving away four weekend stays for two people on the brewery property in an Airstream trailer during the month of March.

"We felt people were tired of being in their houses and wanted to get out a bit," says Poole. "The sweepstakes includes all meals, a tour of the brewery, an oyster farm tour and an itinerary of small businesses to go visit plus a gift card to eat dinner in town."

For more information on booking a "Toast and Roast Outdoor Dining Experience," visit: bluepointbrewing.com. All outdoor events are weather dependent and will be rescheduled if canceled.