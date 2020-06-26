Operators of personal watercraft, such as Jet Skis, must be at least 14 years old must have a boater safety certificate issued by NYS Parks, the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary or the U.S. Power Squadron. Under Brianna's Law, all motorboat operators born on or after Jan. 1, 1993 will also require a boating safety certificate beginning in 2020. Call state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation at 518-474-0445 or visit parks.ny.gov/recreation/boating/education.aspx

Can’t afford a sailboat? No place to store a skiff or Jet Ski? Take advantage of Long Island’s waters by renting from an outfitting. You'll want to call ahead for availability and an understanding of age and other requirements.

Boat rentals are available in some locations as Long Island reopens from coronavirus shutdowns. Additional rental opportunities will follow as Long Island continues to reopen. Social distancing guidelines are in effect and face masks are required on the premises of the rental location. See list below for current opportunities and requirements.

NASSAU

BRIDGE MARINE, 40 Ludlam Ave., Bayville, 516-628-8688, bridgemarinesales.com.

Currently open for kayak rentals only, Fri.-Sun. Clam Bar is open for outdoor dining for parties of up to four people until 8 p.m. (closed Mon. except holidays), face coverings required until seated.

Offers 18- and 20-foot powerboats, 14- and 16-foot skiffs, single and double kayaks, tubing, wakeboarding, launching ramp, ice, bait and tackle. clam bar, open May 16-Sept. 27. Hours 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sun., May-Oct., weather permitting; closed Mon. except holidays. Season May-Oct. Fees 14-foot skiffs $80 half-day (4 hours), $150 full-day (8 hours), 16-foot skiffs $90 half-day, $160 full-day; single kayaks $40 (2 hours), $60 (4 hours), double kayaks $60 (2 hours), $80 (4 hours); 18-foot powerboat $300 half day, $540 full-day, 20-foot powerboat $380 half-day, $600 full-day. Requirements 18 and older for skiffs; older than 21 with boating experience for powerboats; driver’s license required.

LONG ISLAND BOAT RENTALS, 403 Main St., Port Washington, 516-761-0840, liboatrentals.com.

Currently offering bareboat rentals only with a six passenger maximum. Face coverings required on the dock at all times.

Offers 13- to 27-foot boat rentals, including Whalers, Grady Whites, Sailfish, Scout and Sea Ray for half-or full day, and twilight hours; also wakeboards, water skis and water tubes. Boating courses and private lessons available. Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, May-Oct. 15. Requirements Ages 18 and older, boating experience, driver’s license and credit card.

TED’S FISHING STATION, 143 Bayside Dr., Point Lookout, 516-431-4193, tedsfishingstation.com.

Currently offering full day rentals by reservation only, half-day and two-hour rentals first-come first-served, maximum four people living in same household or three unrelated. Face coverings required until boat leaves the dock.

Offers 16-foot skiffs with 6-HP motors, full and half-days. Gasoline, diesel fuel and oil, bait and tackle, snack bar, liquor, ice available. Rods and reels for rent. Clam bar, Memorial Day-Labor Day, 3 p.m. to closing. Hours 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily in season. Fees $139 full-day (7 a.m.-4 p.m.) includes life jackets for 4 and gas; $119 half-day (4 hours), $75 (2 hours). Requirements 21 and older, driver’s license.

THE WATERFRONT CENTER, 1 West End Ave., Oyster Bay, 516-922-7245, thewaterfrontcenter.org. A nonprofit community center for marine education and recreation.

Currently offering kayak and paddleboard rentals only with online reservations. All payments waiver must be done online, no physical payments accepted. Hand sanitizer and portable washing stations available. Face coverings required.

Offers Sailboat, including Hobie Waves, Hobie Getaways, Sonars and cruising boats starting at $30 an hour. Paddle season passes starting at $150 a month or $275 for the summer. Single, double, paddle kayaks and stand-up paddleboard rentals, $20-$30 an hour. Two-hour sails on the Christeen at select times June-Oct, from $25 a person; charters upon request. Hours 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tue.-Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.

SUFFOLK

DINGHY SHOP, 334 S. Bayview Ave., Amityville, 631-264-0005, dinghyshop.com.

Currently offering kayak and paddleboard rentals only including Full-Moon Kayak Tour. Face coverings required when in the store and when unable to maintain social distance.

Offers Kayaks, sailboats, stand-up paddleboards, tours, lessons and youth trips. Hours 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. June-Oct. Season Shop open year-round. Fees Sailboat $95; single kayak $30, tandem kayak $60; stand-up paddleboards $40. All rentals are two hours and include flotation device and paddle. Full-Moon Kayak Tours held monthly, single kayak $54, tandem kayak $85; Sunset tours 5:30 p.m. Wed. all summer, single kayak $46, tandem $64 (rental fee included). Requirements 16 and older to use own boat; 7 and older with an adult; reservations recommended.

GREAT BAY MARINE, 1110 Flanders Rd., Flanders, 631-204-0034, greatbayboats.com.

Currently offering very minimal boat reservations for small groups of the same household. Face coverings required until on the boat.

Offers 16- to 22-foot power boats, marine store, snacks, ice, bait and tackle, showers. Hours 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. March 30-Nov. 10.

JETSKIRENTALS.COM INC., 320 S. Country Rd., Brookhaven, 631-286-7816, jetskirentals.com.

Rentals currently available, call 631-559-5151 to reserve. Face coverings required when not able to maintain social distance.

Offers Personal watercraft, kayak, canoe and Jet Ski rentals, boating classes, one-on-one boating and restaurant. Season April-Nov. Requirements 19 and older.

LIGHTHOUSE MARINA, 229 Meetinghouse Creek Rd., Aquebogue, lighthousemarina.com, 631-722-3400.

Reservations taken online for rentals. Face coverings required when not able to maintain social distance.

East of Riverhead off the Great Peconic Bay. Offers 19- to 26-foot boats, and more including pontoon and paddleboats, plus water skis, and wake board rentals. Lessons and captains are available upon request. Hours 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, May-Sept.

PUFF AND PUTT FAMILY FUN CENTER, 659 Montauk Hwy., Montauk, puffnputt.com, 631-668-4473.

Rentals currently available. Face coverings required when not able to maintain social distance.

Offers Kayak, sailboat, canoe, pedal boat, stand-up paddleboards, weather permitting. Sailing on Fort Pond, enclosed freshwater lake, 1 ½ miles long. Hours Open daily June 15-Sept. 15, weekends May and Oct.

RENTABOAT, 320 S. Country Rd., Brookhaven, rentaboat.com, 631-286-7816.

Rentals currently available. Face coverings required when not able to maintain social distance.

Offers Canoes, personal watercrafts, power boats, kayaks. Boating classes, one-on-one boating instructions available. Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Season All year.

SILLY LILY FISHING STATION, 99 Adelaide Ave., East Moriches, 631-878-0247, sillylily.com.

Rentals currently available online. Boat rentals have a four-person maximum. Food Truck available on the weekends. Face coverings required when in the store, on the dock and when unable to maintain social distance.

Offers 24 fiberglass 16-foot skiffs; 6 14- to 20-foot sailboats (lessons, kayaks, paddleboards also available). Sailing and fishing lessons (ages 8-15) and adult lessons available. Bait, tackle, seafood, snacks, launching ramp, harbor tours, restaurant. Season 8 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. weekends, April-Nov. Requirements Minimum age 18, driver’s license.

STRONG’S MARINE, 2400 Camp Mineola Rd., Mattituck, 631-298-4770, strongsmarine.com.

Rentals currently available. Face coverings required when not able to maintain social distance.

Offers 18- to 25-foot boat rentals, including Cobalt, Regal, Pursuit, and Grady White; plus water skis and water tubes. Hours 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, May-Oct. Also has another location in Southampton (boat rentals), 631-283- 4841. Boat club membership, monthly rentals available. Requirements Boating experience (lessons available), driver’s license.

UIHLEIN’S MARINA, BOAT RENTAL AND MOTEL, 444 W. Lake Dr., Montauk, uihleinsmarina.com, 631-668-3799. Offers 18- to 31-foot power boats for fishing, skiing, tubing, wake boarding, cruising and parties. 1- to 3-person personal watercraft Season 7 a.m.-6 p.m. April 1-Dec. 1. Requirements Older than 18, driver’s license, major credit card.