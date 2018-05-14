SAILING COURSES

The American Sailing Association offers certification for beginner and advanced boating; check website, asa.com, for schedule. Sailing lessons are offered by the Town of East Hampton, 631-324-2417, (2-week programs given at Fresh Pond in Amagansett); Islip Town, 631-224-5404, beginner to racing-level courses at West Islip Beach, June-Aug., call for class availability; Town of Smithtown, 631-360-7644, Long Beach Rd., Nissequogue, beginner/intermediate courses at Long Beach, July-Aug.; Narrasketuck Yacht Club, Amityville, 631-691-9292 or 516-319-1423, nycsail.com, junior and adult programs; Port Sailing School, Orchard Beach Boulevard, Port Washington, portsailing.com, 516-767-7245, basic and advanced courses, private lessons; WaterFront Center, 1 West End Ave., Oyster Bay, thewaterfrontcenter.org, 516-922-7245, private and group lessons for all ages (March-Oct.), summer programs for children in grades 1-12; Dinghy Shop at South Bay Sailing Center, 334 S. Bayview Ave., Amityville, 631-264-0005, dinghyshop.com, private lessons, youth groups, open all year; Sail Long Island, saillongisland.com, 917-912-6342, at Brewer Yacht Yard in Greenport, American Sailing Assn. courses, sunset and private cruises, and coastal cruising instruction to Cape Cod; Sail Montauk, montauksailingschool.com, 631-522-5183, American Sailing Assn. courses, junior sailing and private instruction; Sag Harbor Sailing, sailsagharbor.com, 631-725-5100; private, beginner and intermediate classes; Port Jefferson Sailing Club Classes, Surf Avenue Pass Way, Port Jefferson, portjeffsonyachtclub.com, pjycsailing@gmail.com, 631-210-4119, Port Jefferson Yacht Club offers a range of classes for all age groups.

In addition for training youngsters through age 17 for competitive sailing, adults and families can take part in fun, family-oriented classes designed to get more people out on the water. The program is open to 16 and older or to families with children ages 8-18. Schedule, by appointment, available 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wed.-Fri. and 1-4 p.m. Sat. Classes begin June 25, book an individual class or a series of classes. Cost $59-$75 per person per session.

SAIL WITH FUTURE CHAMPIONS

Oakcliff Sailing, 4 South St. in Oyster Bay, 516-802-0368, oakcliffsailing.org, is a high-performance coaching and training center, partnering with the NYYC America’s Cup and Volvo Ocean Race teams. Train with potential future world champions; experience is encouraged. Try out the program once before being asked to join ($500 a year individual, $900 family). Most weekday sailing starts at 5:30 p.m.

PERSONAL WATERCRAFT RULES

State law requires operators of personal watercraft such as Jet Skis to be at least 14, complete a course of instruction and hold a boater safety certificate issued by NYS Parks, the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary or the U.S. Power Squadron. For boating, New York requires all born on or after May 1, 1996, to complete a course in boater education, must be 10 or older. Call state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation at 518-474-0445 or visit parks.ny.gov/recreation/boating.