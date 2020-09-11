Find lush gardens, woodland paths and plenty of fresh air at Long Island’s beautiful botanical gardens and arboretums.

NASSAU

BAILEY ARBORETUM, 194 Bayville Rd., Lattingtown, 516-801-1458, baileyarboretum.org. Hours 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily spring/summer; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily fall/winter. Season All year. Features 42 acres, self-guided nature trails, children’s outdoor classroom, rescued owls, hawks and other animals housed in wildlife aviaries. Exceptional collection of conifers. Flowering trees in spring, annuals and perennials throughout the summer. Call about guided walks, educational programs, events and wedding rental opportunities.Fee Free, no entrance or parking fee; donations accepted.

CLARK BOTANIC GARDEN, 193 I.U. Willets Rd., Albertson, 516-869-7637, clarkbotanic.org or northhempsteadny.gov. Hours 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily April-Oct., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily Nov.-March. Season All year. Features 12 acres of specialty gardens, roses, day lilies, rock garden, herbs, butterfly garden, conifers. Set among three brook-fed ponds and curving paths with an apiary; wide variety of garden-related items, honey and pollen sold in the gift shop. Available for small events, wedding photos and ceremonies. Community garden beds and tours available. Fee Free.

HOFSTRA ARBORETUM, 129 Hofstra University, Hempstead, hofstra.edu/community/arbor, 516-463-6623. Hours Dawn-dusk, daily. Season All year. Features Spread across the 238-acre campus, with a pinetum and a greenway. A sensory garden features tactile and aromatic plants at wheelchair level; the Sondra Rubin Mack garden, a New American Garden on the north campus, features easy-care perennials and a bird sanctuary. Gothic labyrinth made from 40 feet of circular granite with parterre and knot garden; take a self-guided tour or call to arrange tours. Fee Free; donations accepted.

JOHN P. HUMES JAPANESE STROLL GARDEN, Dogwood Lane and Oyster Bay Road, Mill Neck, 516-922-1028, northshorelandalliance.org. Hours 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat., 1-5 p.m. Sun.; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. one weekday each week when volunteers are available, call ahead. Season Through Nov. 8. Features 7 acres with elements that follow Japanese aesthetic principles, encouraging a contemplative experience. The Garden suggests a mountain setting by the sea, where gravel paths represent streams forming pools and cascading over waterfalls, eventually flowing into the ocean, represented by a pond. Fee $5.

LIU POST COMMUNITY ARBORETUM, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, liu.edu/arboretum, 516-299-2900. Hours Dawn-dusk, daily. Season All year. Features Formal gardens with more than 125 trees (71 species), labeled with horticultural facts and origin, self-guided walking trail (maps available online at liu.edu/arboretum). Fee Free.

OLD WESTBURY GARDENS, 71 Old Westbury Rd., Old Westbury, 516-333-0048, oldwestburygardens.org. Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, closed Tue. Season April 1-Nov. 1. Features The 20th century mansion, filled with priceless antiques and furnishings, is surrounded by 200 acres, including a walled perennial garden, rose garden, cottage garden, demonstration gardens, wooded trails, lakes and sweeping lawns. Garden and house tours, concerts, festivals. Also includes a plant shop, gift shop, outdoor cafe picnic area. Fee $12, $10 older than 62 and full-time students, $7 ages 7-17; free 6 and younger; group rates. Additional fees for special events.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

PLANTING FIELDS ARBORETUM STATE HISTORIC PARK, 1395 Planting Fields Rd., Oyster Bay, 516-922-9200, plantingfields.org.

SUFFOLK

BAYARD CUTTING ARBORETUM, 440 Montauk Hwy. (Route 27A), Great River, 631-581-1002, bayardcuttingarboretum.com. Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov.-March, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April-Oct., closed Mon. Season All year. Features 691 acres along the Connetquot River. Expanded Community Supported Agriculture farm adjacent to historic barn. Enjoy bird-watching, nature walks, woodlands and rhododendron gardens. Pets, bicycle riding, picnics, sports, bathing and games are not permitted. Arboretum grounds and Manor House tours available all year (call for details). Hidden Oak Cafe (631-277-3895) and Manor House overlook the great lawn. Fee $8 per vehicle April-Nov. Special events may have additional entrance fees.

BRIDGE GARDENS, 36 Mitchell Lane, Bridgehampton, peconiclandtrust.org, 631-283-3195. Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Season All year. Features 5-acre garden with a large herb garden showcasing culinary, medicinal, textile dye and ornamental herbs, perennial beds and borders with native and exotic plants, ornamental shrubs and trees. Fee Free admission to the gardens. Seasonal and corporate memberships provide additional savings on workshops, music nights, and more.

LONGHOUSE RESERVE, 133 Hands Creek Rd., East Hampton, 631-329-3568, longhouse.org. Hours 1-5 p.m. Wed. and Sat. Apr. 25-June 27 and Sept. 2-Oct. 10; 1-5 p.m. Wed.-Sat. July 1-Aug. 29; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat. only Oct. 17-Nov. 28. Season April 25-Nov. 28. Features 16 acres of gardens highlighted with contemporary sculptures. Landscape features include established lawns, collections of bamboo and grasses, irises, conifers and broad-leaved evergreens, ornamental borders, a pond, reflecting pool, allées and walks. Fee $15, $10 seniors, free to children through 12th grade; reservations required for special events and programs.

MADOO CONSERVANCY, 618 Sagg-Main St., Sagaponack, 631-537-8200, madoo.org. Hours Noon-4 p.m. Fri.-Sat. for self-guided tours. Season May 15-Oct. 10. Features The 2-acre organic garden incorporates the houses and studios of artist, writer and gardener Robert Dash. Within the property, one can see a formal vegetable garden, a laburnum arbor, a 120-foot rose rill and a Chinese bridge crossing newly renovated ponds and many other gardens. Two historic houses, one from 1740 that has been restored and the other from 1850, are found within the landscape. Group tours by appointment.. Fee Free, no strollers, no dogs.