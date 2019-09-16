Whether you’re bowling competitively in a league, planning a birthday party or corporate outing, or just knocking down pins with family and friends, Long Island has lots of lanes to choose from.

NASSAU

AMF EAST MEADOW LANES, 1840 Front St., East Meadow, amf.com/eastmeadowlanes, 516-794-1111. Features 48 lanes, leagues, pro-shop, arcade, bar, Laneside Grill with full restaurant and lane-side service; birthday and corporate parties.

AMF GARDEN CITY LANES, 987 Stewart Ave., Garden City, amf.com/gardencitylanes, 516-222-0808. Features 50 lanes, leagues, pro shop, arcade, bar service, Laneside Grill with restaurant area and lane-side service; birthday and corporate parties, fundraisers.

AMF SYOSSET LANES, 111 Eileen Way, Syosset, 516-921-7575, amf.com/syossetlanes. Features 48 lanes, leagues, arcade, open bar area; birthday and corporate parties.

AMF WANTAGH LANES, 1300 Wantagh Ave., Wantagh, 516-781-1460, amf.com/wantaghlanes. Features 42 lanes, leagues, Laneside Grill, arcade, pro shop; birthday and corporate parties.

BALDWIN BOWLING CENTER, 2407 Grand Ave., Baldwin, 516-223-8980, baldwinbowl.com. Features 28 lanes, leagues, arcade, snack bar; birthday and corporate parties.

BOWLERO MINEOLA, 199 E. Jericho Tpke., Mineola, 516-741-3444, bowlero.com/location/bowlero-mineola. Features 44 lanes, leagues, bar area, Laneside Grill, arcade, pro shop; birthday and corporate parties.

DANI’S STRIKE ZONE, 20 Village Ave., Elmont, 516-328-2695, danisstrikezone.com. Features 24 lanes, concession stand and bar, kids’ birthday parties (up to age 14), pro shop.

FARMINGDALE LANES, 999 Conklin St., Farmingdale, 631-249-4300, farmingdalelanes.com. Features 48 lanes, leagues, bar and snack bar, pro shop; birthday and corporate parties.

HERRILL LANES, 465 Herricks Rd., New Hyde Park, 516-741-8022, herrilllanes.com. Features 36 lanes, coffee shop, lounge bar, pro shop; birthday and corporate parties, league play after Labor Day-May. Cosmic Bowl on Saturday nights.

LEVITTOWN LANES, 56 Tanners Lane, Levittown, 516-731-5700, levittownbowling.com. Features 36 lanes, leagues, lockers, full-service snack bar, bar/lounge, pro shop; birthday and corporate parties, fundraisers. Luna-Glow Bowl Friday and Saturday nights.

MAPLE LANES, 100 Maple Ave., Rockville Centre, 516-678-3010, maplelanes.com/ rvc/. Features 34 lanes, leagues, lockers, snack bar, Café Lounge, pro shop; birthday and corporate parties.

MASSAPEQUA BOWL AND LOUNGE, 4235 Merrick Rd., Massapequa, massapequabowl.com, 516-541-8000. Features 30 lanes, snack bar, bar with TV, leagues, arcade, pro shop; birthday and corporate parties, glow-in-the-dark Cosmic Bowling.

ROUND 1 BOWLING & AMUSEMENT, 358 N. Broadway Mall, Hicksville, 516-595-2080. Features 16 lanes as well as billiards, ping-pong, karaoke rooms, arcade games; birthday parties and special events.

SAN-DEE LANES OF MALVERNE, 342 Hempstead Ave., Malverne, 516-599-1134, sandeelanes.com. Features 16 lanes, leagues, snack bar, bar, games, lounge for private parties, pro shop; birthday and corporate parties.

WOODMERE LANES, 948 Broadway, Woodmere, 516-374-9870, woodmerelanes.com. Features 20 lanes, leagues, snack bar, lounge with TV, video games, pro shop; party room for birthday and corporate parties.

SUFFOLK

ALL-STAR BOWLING, 96 Main Rd., Riverhead, 631-998-3565, theallstar.com. Features 22 lanes in the main bowling area and six lanes in the VIP bowling lounge, leagues, restaurant with stadium-style multilevel tier dining area, outside patio (open until end of fall), grill with appetizers, sandwiches, games arcade, birthday and corporate parties.

AMF BABYLON LANES, 430 Sunrise Hwy., West Babylon, 631-661-6600, amf.com/babylonlanes. Features 56 lanes, leagues, bar with a billiard table, game room, pro shop; birthday parties and corporate events.

AMF CENTEREACH LANES, 40 Horseblock Rd., Centereach, amf.com/centereachlanes, 631-588-2118. Features 32 lanes, leagues, Laneside Grill, private party room with arcade; birthday and corporate parties.

AMF SMITHTOWN LANES, 200 Landing Ave., Smithtown, 631-265-0121, amf.com/smithtownlanes. Features 36 lanes, leagues, lounge area with three flat-screen TVs, Laneside Grill and service, arcade, children’s menu, pro shop; birthday and corporate parties.

BOWL LONG ISLAND, 138 West Ave., Patchogue, 631-475-5164, bowllongisland.com. Features 40 lanes, leagues for all ages, instructional clinics at 1 p.m. on Sundays, snack bar, bar area, lockers, arcade, pro shop; birthday parties and fundraisers; party room.

BOWLERO COMMACK, 2183 Jericho Tpke., Commack, 631-499-7722, bowlero.com/location/bowlero-commack. Features 40 lanes, leagues, Laneside Grill, arcade; birthday and corporate parties.

BOWLERO SAYVILLE, 5660 Sunrise Hwy., Sayville, 631-567-8900, bowlero.com/location/bowlero-sayville. Features 60 lanes, leagues, sports bar, full snack bar, arcade; birthday parties and corporate events.

BOWLMOR LANES LONG ISLAND, 895 Walt Whitman Rd., Melville, bowlmor.com/long-island, 631-271- 1180. Features 30 public lanes, plus 2 private bowling suites, one with personal bar, lane-side food and drink service, bar, arcade room, billiard table; birthday and corporate parties.

CORAM COUNTRY LANES, 615 Middle Country Rd., Coram, 631-732-2022, coramcountrylanes.com. Features 32 lanes and 4 mini-lanes; leagues, snack bar and full bar available, lane-side tables, pro shop; fundraisers, birthday and corporate parties.

CLUBHOUSE EAST HAMPTON, 174 Daniels Hole Rd., East Hampton, 631-537-2695. Features 10 bowling lanes plus indoor bocce ball, mini golf and arcade, billiards, dart board, live music on weekends, indoor & outdoor bar, full-service restaurant. Available for special events, parties, birthday parties and camp groups.

EAST ISLIP LANES, 117 E. Main St., East Islip, 631-581-6200, eilanes.com. Features 40 lanes, leagues, snack bar and lounge, 12 TVs, arcade, pro shop; private room for birthday parties, lounge for corporate parties.

LARKFIELD LANES, 332 Larkfield Rd., East Northport, 631-368-8788, larkfieldlanes.com. Features 20 lanes, snack bar, bar, leagues, seven TVs, video games, pro shop; parties behind the lanes.

PORT JEFF BOWL, 31 Cherub Lane, Port Jefferson Station, 631-473-3300, portjeffbowl.com. Features 32 lanes, leagues, food court, lane-side service, full bar, pro shop; lounge for parties, Spin to Win Rock & Bowl on Friday and Saturday nights.

STRIKE 10 LANES DEER PARK, 849 Long Island Ave., Deer Park, strike10lanesdeerpark.com, 631-667-7750. Features 16 lanes, leagues, lockers, snack bar, full-service bar, arcade, party room; Rock-N-Bowl, Friday and Saturday evenings; birthday and corporate parties and all-occasion parties.

WILDWOOD LANES, 3951 Lake Ave., Riverhead, 631-727-6622, wildwoodbowl.business.site. Features 16 lanes, leagues, lockers, pizza parlor, bar, arcade, and a private room for birthday and corporate parties.