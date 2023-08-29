Bridge Lane Vineyards

The cheery Bridge Lane is perhaps best known for its brightly labeled varieties of sparkling, white and blended red wines available in bottle, box, can and keg. Sip on wines in the cozy indoor tasting room, a covered patio with rainbow picnic tables or the shaded lawn with Adirondacks and cornhole and shuffleboard courts.

TASTINGS: $18 flight

GROUPS: Reservations required for limos. Group max 20

FOOD: Outside food allowed

LIVE MUSIC: Select weekends

WINES AND MORE: white merlot, unoaked chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, rosé, red blend, Bubbles and Bubbles rosé

DOGS: Leashed dogs permitted outdoors