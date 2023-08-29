Things to DoRecreation

Bridge Lane Vineyards

Marissa Merino from Hamilton, NJ fends off the Sunday scaries at an event at Bridge Lane Tasting Room, listening to music by Jeff LeBlanc witha Bridge Lane mimosoa and a NOFODOCO in hand in Mattituck on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Credit: Randee Daddona

The cheery Bridge Lane is perhaps best known for its brightly labeled varieties of sparkling, white and blended red wines available in bottle, box, can and keg. Sip on wines in the cozy indoor tasting room, a covered patio with rainbow picnic tables or the shaded lawn with Adirondacks and cornhole and shuffleboard courts.

  • TASTINGS: $18 flight

  • GROUPS: Reservations required for limos. Group max 20

  • FOOD: Outside food allowed

  • LIVE MUSIC: Select weekends

  • WINES AND MORE: white merlot, unoaked chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, rosé, red blend, Bubbles and Bubbles rosé

  • DOGS: Leashed dogs permitted outdoors

