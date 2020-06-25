Here are the best places to rough it in the wild on a fun-filled camping adventure.

NASSAU

BATTLE ROW CAMPGROUND, Claremont Road, Old Bethpage, 516-572-8690, nassaucountyny.gov. Season Open all year. Campsites 52 sites equipped with water and electric hookups, 12 tent sites (no water or electricity). Features 44 acres, playground, showers, picnic areas, grills, dump station; must be 21 or older to reserve.

NICKERSON BEACH PARK CAMPGROUND, Lido Boulevard, Lido Beach, nassaucountyny.gov, 516-571-7700. Season April-Nov. Campsites 74 sites for RVs. Features 121-acre park, picnic area, beach, skate park, sewer and electric hookups.

SUFFOLK

BLYDENBURGH COUNTY PARK CAMPGROUND, Veterans Memorial Hwy, Smithtown, 631-854-3712, suffolkcountyny.gov/parks. Season April-Veterans Day. Campsites 50 tent and trailer sites. Features 588 acres, restrooms and showers, rowboat rentals, freshwater fishing, 2 dog parks, hiking, bridle paths and historic homes.

CATHEDRAL PINES COUNTY PARK CAMPGROUND, Yaphank-Middle Island Road, Middle Island, 631-852-5502, suffolkcountyny.gov/parks. Season Year-round for self-contained campers. Campsites 100 sites, 10 with water and electric hookups, group and limited individual camping. Features 322 acres, hiking, mountain biking, picnicking.

CEDAR POINT COUNTY PARK CAMPGROUND, Stephen Hands Path, East Hampton, 631-852-7620, suffolkcountyny.gov/parks. Campsites 190 tent and trailer sites. Season April-Veterans Day. Features 608 acres; nature trail, saltwater fishing with outer-beach vehicle permit, rowboat rentals, picnic area, biking.

EASTERN LONG ISLAND KAMPGROUND, 690 Queen St., Greenport, 631-477-0022, elikampground.com. Season May 1-Oct. 31. Campsites Deluxe safari tents, cabin suites, 130 tent and trailer sites (water, electric and sewer hookups). Features Store, laundry, playground, pool, kid’s activities, fire truck rides, music, dog walk area, and shuttle bus. Fees $65 a night water and electric; $75 a night with 30 amp or $85 a night with 50 amp includes water, electric and sewer hookups. $250 a night Safari tents, $350 a night cabin suites. Weekly trailer/tent sites: daily rate with 7th night free. Holiday rate: $10 a night extra, Fri. and Sat. nights must be combined.

HECKSCHER STATE PARK, Heckscher Parkway, Field 1, Southern State Parkway east to end of Heckscher Parkway, East Islip, 631-581-2100; newyorkstateparks.reserveamerica.com, 800-456-2267. Season May 22-Sept. 6. Campsites Cottage camping and 69 tent/RV sites with platform. Features 1,657-acre park, barbecue grill, picnic table, restroom, showers, dump station, playground, ballfield and access to bicycle path and nature trail. Each rented site must have an adult 21 and over registered; no pets. Fee Tents/RV three-night minimum; $18 a night (tents), $126 a week. Cottages from $255 a night.

HITHER HILLS STATE PARK CAMPGROUND, 164 Old Montauk Hwy., Montauk, 631-668-2554; reservations: newyorkstateparks.reserveamerica.com, 800-456-2267. Season April 17-Nov. 22. Campsites 189 tent and trailer (behind dunes); no hookups. Features 1,755 acres, restrooms, showers, general store, playgrounds, dump station, swimming, sand-castle contests, fishing, hiking trails, environmental programs. Fee $31 weekdays, $35 weekends; out-of-state resident: $62 weekdays, $70 weekends and holidays.

INDIAN ISLAND COUNTY PARK CAMPGROUND, off Cross-River Drive, Riverhead, 631-852-3232, suffolkcountyny.gov/parks. Season Open year-round for self-contained campers. Campsites 137 tent and trailer sites. Features 275 acres, fishing, picnics, playground, restrooms and showers.

MCCANN CAMPGROUND, Moore’s Lane, Greenport, villageofgreenport.org, 631-477-0043 or 631-477-2200. Season May-Oct. Campsites 45, water, electric and sewer hookups available. Features More than 6 acres, restrooms, showers, dump station, Wi-Fi. Fee Trailers $50 a day, $300 a week; tents $35 a day, $210 a week.

SEARS BELLOWS COUNTY PARK CAMPGROUND, Bellows Pond Road, Hampton Bays, 631-852-8290, suffolkcountyny.gov/parks. Season April-Nov. 11. Campsites 70 tent and trailer sites. Features 964 acres, rowboats, showers, bridle path, hiking, dump station.

SMITH POINT COUNTY PARK CAMPGROUND, off William Floyd Parkway, Shirley, 631-852-1313, suffolkcountyny.gov/parks. Season March 1-Oct. 31. Campsites 79 full hookups, 39 tent and 102 electric trailer sites. Features Bathrooms, showers, dump station, playground, grills, protected beach area.

SOUTHAVEN COUNTY PARK CAMPGROUND, Victory Avenue, Brookhaven, suffolkcountyny.gov/parks, 631-854-1414, 631-854-4949. Season April 1-Veterans Day. Campsites 104 tent and trailer sites, 25 group sites, some with electricity. Features 1,355 acres, picnic area, dump station, restrooms, showers, bridle paths, fishing, trails, rowboat rentals.

WATCH HILL CAMPGROUND AND BACKCOUNTRY CAMPING AT FIRE ISLAND NATIONAL SEASHORE, Fire Island, (accessible by passenger ferry from Patchogue or by private boat), 631-687-4780, nwsdy.li/watchhill, nps.gov/fiis. Season Mid-May-Oct. 12. Campsites 26 family tent sites and one group site; backcountry camping permits available at recreation.gov. Features Watch Hill marina, grills, restrooms, lifeguarded ocean beaches, park ranger programs, nature trail, snack bar, marina store, and restaurant.

WEST HILLS COUNTY PARK CAMPGROUND, Sweet Hollow Road, Melville, suffolkcountyny.gov/parks, 631-854-4423. Season Year-round. Campsites 12 areas for youth groups only (scouts). Features 854 acres, bridle paths, picnic area and dog park.

WILDWOOD STATE PARK CAMPGROUND, 790 Hulse Landing Rd. off Sound Avenue, Wading River, 631-929-4314; reservations: 800-456-2267, parks.ny.gov newyorkstateparks.reserveamerica.com. Season First Fri. in April-Columbus Day. Campsites 242 tent sites, 80 trailer sites, and 10 cottages. Cottage camping. Four one-bedroom and six two-bedroom cottages equipped with full kitchens and bathrooms, screened-in porch, picnic tables, electric heating, queen-size beds and outdoor fire pits. Three are ADA compliant. Pets are not allowed.