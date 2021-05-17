CAR SHOWS

JUNE

LONG ISLAND CARS "SUPER SWAP SUNDAY" CAR SHOW AND SWAP MEET Flowerfield Fairgrounds, Route 25A, St. James 631-567-5898, longislandcars.com. Street rods, classics, muscle cars, antiques, imports and cars of the '50s, '60s and '70s on display. Judged car show, trophies awarded in 50 classes. Parts and accessories for sale, food and entertainment. Fee $10, free younger than 12; $25 judging fee for registered cars. Date 8 a.m.-4 p.m. June 6, rain date: June 13.

CAR SHOW Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 495 North Ocean Avenue, Patchogue, limooseclassiccarclub.com, 631-831-3547. Entertainment, refreshments available, benefits the Wounded Warriors of Long Island. Fee $5 spectators; $15 advance for show cars, $20 day of show. Date 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 12, rain date: June 19.

LONG ISLAND ANTIQUE POWER ASSOCIATION SPRING TRACTOR AND ENGINE SHOW The Long Island Antique Power Association, 5951 Sound Ave., Riverhead, 631-727-7943, liapa.net. Garden and large tractor pulls, truck and engine exhibits and kids corner. Fee $5, free younger than 12. Date 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 12-13.

ALL FORD STAMPEDE Lucas Ford Lincoln, 3245 Hortons Lane, Southold, 631-371-1432, mscli.com. Hosted by the Mustang and Shelby Club of Long Island. Open to all Mustangs and Ford-powered makes and models, trophies awarded; first 100 registered cars receive a free T-shirt and goody bag. Fee $20 show cars, free admission to spectators. Date 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 13, rain or shine.

CAR SHOW Automat Customizing & Restoration, 69 Hazel St., Hicksville, 516-938-7373, autointeriors.biz, Customs, classics, antiques, exotics, sports, luxury cars and trucks, no preregistration needed. Fee Free for spectators and show cars. Date 8 a.m.-2 p.m. June 19, rain date: June 26.

FATHER’S DAY CAR SHOW SWAP MEET Merrick LIRR station, Hewlett and Merrick avenues, Merrick, 516-937-7800. Nonjudged car show; rides, food and vendors. Fee Free, donations accepted to the Nassau County Correction Officers Benevolent Association Widows and Children's Fund. Car entry: $15 advance, $20 day of. Date 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 20.

LONG ISLAND CORVETTE SHOW Vanderbilt Museum and Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Rd., Centerport, 631-854-5579, vanderbiltmuseum.org. Presented by the Long Island Corvette Association. Fee $10, $7 ages 12 and younger includes museum and car show admission. Date Noon-4 p.m. June 27.

JULY

LONG ISLAND ANTIQUE POWER ASSOCIATION SUMMER TRACTOR AND ENGINE SHOW The Long Island Antique Power Association, 5951 Sound Ave., Riverhead, 631-727-7943, liapa.net. Garden and large tractor pulls, truck and engine exhibits and kids corner and craft vendors. Fee $10, free younger than 12. Date 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 10-11.

VETTES, JETS AND ROCKETS @ THE CRADLE Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, East Garden City, 516-286-2252. Corvette car show sponsored by the Long Island Corvette Owners Association features People’s Choice trophies awarded, 50/50 raffle. Car registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Fee Spectators are free. Museum admission: $16, $14 ages 2-12 and 62 and older; Car registration: $30 includes museum admission. Date 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 10; rain date: July 11.

ALL CAR AND TRUCK SHOW Bethpage Federal Credit Union, 899 South Oyster Bay Rd., Bethpage, 516-216-0217, longislandvettes.org. All makes, models and years welcome, music and vendors. Car registration at 7 a.m. Fee $15 show car registered by July 1, $20 day of, free for spectators. First 100 cars/trucks to preregister will be judged. Date 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 11, rain date: July 18.

AUGUST

LONG ISLAND CARS "FLOWERFIELD CLASSIC" CAR SHOW AND SWAP MEET Flowerfield Fairgrounds, Route 25A, St. James, 631-567-5898, longislandcars.com. Street rods, classics, muscle cars, antiques, exotics, imports and collectible cars on display. Vendors selling parts and accessories, plus a variety of cars for sale by owners. Fee $10, free 12 and younger; $25 show car judging fee. Date 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 22, rain date: Aug. 29.

SEPTEMBER

CAR SHOW Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 495 N. Ocean Ave., Patchogue, limooseclassiccarclub.com, 631-831-3547. Car show. Fee $5 spectators; $15 in advance for show cars, $20 day of. Date 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 11, rain date: Sept. 18.

LONG ISLAND CARS "SUPER SWAP SUNDAY" CAR SHOW AND SWAP MEET Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater at Bald Hill, 631-567-5898, longislandcars.com. Street rods, classics, muscle cars, antiques, imports and cars of the '50s, '60s and '70s on display. Judged car show, trophies awarded in 50 classes. Parts and accessories for sale, food and entertainment. Fee $10, free younger than 12; $25 judging fee for registered cars. Date 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 12.

STUDEBAKER AND ORPHAN CAR SHOW Heckscher Park, Huntington, 631-834-6785, longisland-sdc.com. Presented by the Studebaker Driver's Club, Long Island Chapter. Fee $20 show cars in advance, $25 day of. Date 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 12.

COPIAGUE KIWANIS ANNUAL CAR SHOW Tanner Park, Kerrigan Road, off Montauk Highway, Copiague, townofbabylon.com, 516-647-2754. Live music, judged car show with 40 classes, refreshments. Fee $6 spectators; $10 show cars in advance, $15 day of. Date 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 12, rain date: Sept. 26.

JAGUAR-MG CONCOURS D'ELEGANCE Vanderbilt Museum and Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Rd., Centerport, 631-854-5579, vanderbiltmuseum.org. Presented by the Jaguar Drivers Club of Long Island and the MG Car Club-Long Island Centre. Fee $10, $7 ages 12 and younger includes museum and car show admission. Date Noon-4 p.m. Sept. 12, rain date: Sept. 19.

MERCEDES-BENZ, PORSCHE, BMW CONCOURS Old Westbury Gardens, 71 Old Westbury Rd., Old Westbury, 516-333-0048, oldwestburygardens.org. Fee $14 for spectators includes grounds ($8 ages 7-17) tickets must be purchased in advance; $15 in advance for show cars, $20 day of. Date 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sept. 19.

LONG ISLAND CARS "CUSTOMS AND COLLECTIBLES" CAR SHOW AND SWAP MEET Eisenhower Park, Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow, longislandcars.com, 516-567-5898. Street rods, exotics, customs, imports and cars of the '50s, '60s and '70s. Vendors, judging in more than 50 classes with trophies awarded. Fee $10, free younger than 12; $25 show cars, Date 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 26.

OCTOBER

SEASIDE CLASSIC CAR SHOW Town Park Point Lookout, 1300 Lido Blvd., Point Lookout, hempsteadny.gov, 516-812-3303. Registration 10 a.m.-noon, show runs noon-4 p.m. Fee: Free Date Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 2, rain date: Oct. 3.

CAR SHOW Bellport Fire Department, Occumbomock Engine Company, 161 South Country Rd., Bellport, 631-286-0273. In partnership with MVP Automotive and Still Cruisin' L.I. Car Club. All makes and models, awards given to decade, truck class and "Best in Show." Food trucks, music and 50/50 raffle. Fee $15 advance show cars, $20 day of. Date 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Oct. 3.

LONG ISLAND CARS FALL HARVEST CAR SHOW AND SWAP MEET Flowerfields Fairgrounds, Route 25A, St. James, 631-567-5898, longislandcars.com. Street rods, classics, muscle cars, antiques, exotics, imports and collectibles. Vendors selling parts and accessories, plus cars for sale by owners. Fee $10, free younger than 12; $25 show car judging fee. Date 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 3, rain date: Oct. 17.

THUNDERBIRD AND FORD CAR SHOW Key Food Shopping Center, 58 Indian Head Rd., Kings Park, 631-724-3756, clubs.hemmings.com/longislandthunderbirds. Thunderbird and all-Ford car show for Building Homes for Heroes; judging, awards. Fee $15 show cars in advance, $20 day of. Date 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 3.

LONG ISLAND FALL CLASSIC CAR SHOW Tobay Beach, Ocean Parkway, Massapequa. Car show, live music by That 70s Band, food drive in cooperation with Island Harvest, carshowli.com, 516-797-4121. Fee $15 early bird car preregistration, $25 day of show. Date 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 3, rain date: Oct. 10.

CADILLAC-LASALLE CAR SHOW Presented by the Cadillac-LaSalle Club of the Long Island Vanderbilt Museum and Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Rd., Centerport, 631-854-5579, vanderbiltmuseum.org. Fee $10, $7 ages 12 and younger includes museum and car show admission. Date Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 10.