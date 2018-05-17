Sign up for a race and lace up your sneakers. There’s nothing quite like huffing and puffing with hundreds of others, and pushing yourself to finish.

MAY

RUN TO REMEMBER 5K RUN/WALK, Riverhead High School, 700 Harrison Ave., Riverhead, riverheadr2r.com Benefits camp scholarships, cancer causes. Fee $20, $25 race day; fun run free. Date 9 a.m. May 20.

QUINN 5K, Greis Park, 55 Wilbur St., Lynbrook, 516-531-3323, elitefeats.com Benefits prevention of Niemann-Pick Disease Type A, a rare genetic disease. Fun run 8:15 a.m. Fee $25 to April 28, $30 race day. Date 9 a.m. May 20.

15K RUN TO THE PORT JEFF BREWING CO., 22 Mill Creek Rd., Port Jefferson, 516-349-7646, runsignup.com Starts, ends at brewery. Must be 21 or older. Fee $55, $60 race day. Date 8:30 a.m. May 20.

RUN FOR A REASON SUPERHERO 5K, Smith Point County Park, County Road 46, Shirley, 631-585-0100, ext. 269, ahrcsuffolk.org/5k Benefits AHRC programs, services. Dress as a superhero. Fee $20, $25 race day; fun run $15. Date 9 a.m. May 20.

BEAT LIVES ON 5K, Venetian Shores, 801 Granada Pkwy., Lindenhurst, 631-871-2616, elitefeats.com Fee $25, $30 race day. Date 9:30 a.m. May 20.

BARBARA BARTELL MEMORIAL RUNDAY 5K, 950 S. Oyster Bay Rd., Hicksville, 516-396-2753, cnguidancerunday.org Benefits mental health, substance abuse counseling. Fun run 8 a.m. Fee $20, $10 16 and younger. Date 8:30 a.m. May 26.

CPL. CHRISTOPHER G. SCHERER MEMORIAL “I DID THE GRID” EVENT, Pulaski Road School, 623 Ninth Ave., East Northport, 631-754-9359, cplchris.com 4-mile race 8 a.m., fun run 9 a.m., 4-mile run/walk 9:30 a.m. Fee See website. Date 8 a.m. May 26.

LONG BEACH MEMORIAL DAY CITY MANAGER 10-MILE RACE TO REMEMBER, 700 Magnolia Blvd. at West Bay Drive, Long Beach, 516-431-3890, longbeachny.gov/rec Fee $25, $30 race day. Date 8 a.m. May 27.



JUNE

YMCA 5K RUN IN MEMORY OF JUDI, YMCA, 200 W. Main St., Bay Shore, elitefeats.com/upcoming, 631-665-4255. Benefits families in crisis, scholarships. Fee $25, $30 race day; $15 students 13-18, $10 12 and younger. Date 8:30 a.m. June 2.

5K WAY OF ST. JAMES, St. James Church, 429 Rte. 25A, Setauket, 631-246-9630, itsyourrace.com Benefits food kitchen-pantry. Fee $20 by May 26, $25 after. Date 9 a.m. June 2.

MILES FOR MATT FOUNDATION CELEBRATE LIFE 5K RUN/WALK, Cedar Creek Park, 3340 Merrick Rd., Seaford, 631-662-5415, miles4matt.com Fun run 8 a.m. Fee $30, $20 through grade 12, $5 fun run 12 and younger. Date 8:40 a.m. June 2.

BREATHE FOR BRITT 5K RUN/WALK, elementary school, 51 Lawrence Ave., Smithtown, 631-413-0605, breatheforbritt.org Benefits families affected by cystic fibrosis. Fee $25, $30 race day; $20 17 and younger. Date 8:30 a.m. June 2.

BELMONT STAKES BLUE RIBBON RUN FOR PROSTATE CANCER, Belmont racetrack, 2150 Hempstead Tpke., Elmont, 516-349-7646, glirc.org Fee $25, $30 race day; $15 younger than 16. Date 7:15 p.m. June 3.

HOWIE LEVY CROSS COUNTRY 5K, Kaufmann Campgrounds, 75 Colonial Springs Rd., Wheatley Heights, 516-822-3535, howielevy5k.org Benefits camp scholarships, Lustgarten Foundation. Fee $30, free younger than 13. Date 8:30 a.m. June 3.

NEW HYDE PARK-MINEOLA 8K, school, 1050 Denton Ave., New Hyde Park, 516-531-3323,

herricks.org/denton.cfm Fee $25; fun run $15. Date 8 a.m. June 3.

WADING RIVER DUCK POND DAY 5K, school, 1900 Wading River Manor Rd., Wading River, 631-830-1225. Fee $25. Date 9 a.m. June 3.

DAVID LERNER LONG ISLAND POLICE APPRECIATION 5K RUN, Eisenhower Park, 1899 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow, 516-349-7646, glirc.org Benefits police, families in crisis. Fee $25, $30 race day. Date 7 p.m. June 7.

SUNSET 5K RUN/WALK FOR THE PARK, Nissequogue River State Park, 799 St. Johnland Rd., Kings Park, elitefeats.com Fee $24; $10 1K. Date 6:30 p.m. June 8.

ANTHONY PARLATO MEMORIAL 5K RUN/WALK, Neville Park, Canal Street, Center Moriches, morichescommunitycenter.org Fee $25, $10 walkers and fun run. Date 9 a.m. June 9.

BAYVILLE 5K RUN, West Harbor Memorial Beach, Bayville, 516-628-1439, ext. 116, bayvilleny.gov Benefits breast service programs. Fee $25 to May 31, $30 race day. Date 9 a.m. June 9.

TYREE CURRY 5K WALK-RUN, Kennedy Park, 335 Greenwich St., Hempstead, 516-478-6246, itsyourrace.com Benefits kidney disease causes. Fee $25, $30 race day; $10 18 and younger, $15 race day. Date 9 a.m. June 9.

KEITH NINTZEL MEMORIAL 5K, Rotary Park, Gillette Avenue, Sayville, 631-589-5700, nintzel5k.org Benefits scholarship. Fee $25. Date 9 a.m. June 9.

AIDS & CANCER 5K RUN/WALK, Baldwin Park, 3232 Grand Ave., Baldwin Harbor, 516-531-3323, elitefeats.com Benefits AIDS research, treatment. Fee $22, $24 after May 26. Date 9 a.m. June 10.

ORANGETHEORY FITNESS HOPE RUNS HERE 5K, Smith Point County Park, Shirley, 631-863-2329, suffolkcountyny.gov/parks Fee $25, $30 race day; fun run $10. Date 8:30 a.m. June 10.

PEG LARKINS MEMORIAL 5K RACE/WALK, school, 11 Mill Rd., Remsenburg, 631-707-5391, runsignup.com Benefits scholarships. Fee $25, $20 17 and younger; $30 after April 30; fun run free. Date 9:30 a.m. June 10.

STATE PARKS SUMMER RUN SERIES, 631-321-3510, flrrt.com Eight weekly races from 4k to 10k at various parks. No race-day registration. Fee See website. Dates 7 p.m. Mondays, June 11-Aug. 6.

LONG ISLAND ROAD RUNNERS CLUB EVENING SERIES, parking field 2, Eisenhower Park, 1899 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow, 516-294-6299, lirrc.org Fun run 6:30 p.m. Fee $12 nonmembers, $1 fun run. Dates 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 8.

SHELTER ISLAND 10K RUN, 5K RUN/WALK, North Ferry Road and School Street, Shelter Island, 631-288-7080, shelterislandrun.com Benefits local charities. Fees 10k $40, $50 race day; 5k $30; $15 younger than 14. Date 5:30 p.m. June 16.

SAYVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT 5K RUN/WALK, 320 Sunrise Dr., Sayville, 631-589-5700, sayville.com Fee $25; $5 fun run. Date 9 a.m. June 16.

NORTHPORT NAUTICAL MILE, school, 158 Laurel Ave., Northport, ncrun.org 1.15-mile run downhill to Main Street. Fee $20, $25 race day. Date 9 a.m. June 16.

FOREVER RUNNING MEMORIAL 5K RUN/WALK, 759 Long Island Ave., Deer Park, 631-877-0310, runsignup.com Honors FDNY Deputy Chief Ray Downey, who died on 9/11. Fun run 9 a.m. Fee See website. Date 9:30 a.m. June 17.

RUN AROUND THE LAKE 4-MILER, Rosevale Avenue, Lake Ronkonkoma, runaroundthelake.com, 631-979-0060. Benefits charities in honor of Lt. Michael P. Murphy. Fee $30, $40 race day; $15 fun run (8:30 a.m.) until June 21; $20 after. Date 9 a.m. June 23.

JIMI GUBELLI 5K WALK/RUN, Masone Beach, Island Park, 516-695-3646. Benefits scholarships. Fee $30, $35 race day; $15 14 and younger. Date 9:30 a.m. June 23.

KATIE’S 5K RUN, 506 Lakeville Rd., New Hyde Park, katiesrun.com Benefits Ronald McDonald House. With fun run. Fee See website. Date 9 a.m. June 24.

MASSAPEQUA FIRECRACKER 5K RUN, Brady Park, Lake Shore Drive and Front Street, Massapequa Park, 516-220-3588, massapequaroadrunners.org Fun run 4:15 p.m. Fee $25, $30 race day; $5 children, $7 race day. Date 5 p.m. June 24.

COMMUNITY AMBULANCE CO. 5K RUN/WALK, Islip Grange, 10 Broadway Ave., Sayville, 631-589-5700, sayvillerunning.com Benefits ambulance company. Fee $25, $30 race day. Fee 9 a.m. June 30.



JULY

SOUTHAMPTON FIRECRACKER 8K, Agawam Park, Pond Lane, Southampton, 631-283-6875, firecracker8k.com With 3-mile walk. Benefits scholarships. Fee $30 by June 30, $35 race day. Date 8 a.m. July 1.

BELLMORE STRIDERS INDEPENDENCE DAY 4-MILE RUN, Bedford Avenue and Grand Avenue, Bellmore, 516-652-3555, bellmorestriders.com Fee $12 by May 31, $20 by July 3, $25 race day; fun run $12 (8 a.m.). Date 8:30 a.m. July 4.

FABULOUS 4TH OF JULY 1K & 4K IN MEMORY OF SEAN RYAN, boardwalk, Long Beach, 516-431-3890, longbeachny.gov/rec Fee $25, $30 race day; fun run $10 (8 a.m.). Date 8:30 a.m. July 4.

MIGHTY NORTH FORK VINEYARD 5K AND 1-MILE RUN, Duck Walk vineyard, 44535 Main Rd., Southold, eventpowerli.com/vineyard_5k Runners get free tasting or glass of wine. Fee $35 5k run/walk; $25 for 1-mile run/walk; $40 race day. Date 9 a.m. July 7.

THUNDER RUN 5K, Hidden Pond Park, 660 Terry Rd., Hauppauge, rtsnp.org Benefits program for individuals with special needs. Fun run 8:30 a.m. Fee See website. Date 9 a.m. July 9.

ELLEN GORDON CPAS 4(A): CAUSE 5K RUN/WALK, Eisenhower Park, 1899 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow, 516-750-6876, elitefeats.com Benefits Linda Fund. Fee $20; $10 fun run (6:30 p.m.). Date 7 p.m. July 12.

AIRBORNE 5K RUN/WALK, Gillette Park, Gillette and Candee avenues, Sayville, elitefeats.com Benefits wounded veterans. Fee See website. Date 9:30 a.m. July 14.

RUNNER’S EDGE LONG ISLAND WOMEN’S 5K RUN, school, Lincoln Street and Intervale Avenue, Farmingdale, 516-349-7646, glirc.org Fee $25, $30 race day. Date 8:30 a.m. July 14.

JOE KOZIARZ MEMORIAL 5K RUN/WALK, 170 Main St., Westhampton Beach, 516-428-7701, elitefeats.com With fun run. Fee $25 by June 30, $30 after. Date 8:30 a.m. July 21.

RUGGED MANIAC 5K OBSTACLE RACE, L.I. Sports Park, 149 Edwards Ave., Calverton, 978-844-6031, ruggedmaniac.com/events/longisland/25 With obstacles, towers, tunnels, slides. Fee See website. Date 9 a.m. July 21.

RACE TO CURE CYSTIC FIBROSIS, L.I. Maritime Museum, 86 West Ave., West Sayville, 631-589-5700, sayvillesummerseries.com 4-mile run, 2-mile walk. Fee $30 by July 19, $35 race day. Date 9 a.m. July 21.

TOUGH MUDDER, Old Bethpage Village Restoration, Round Swamp Road, Old Bethpage,

toughmudder.com 10-mile races with or without obstacles July 21; 5- and 3-mile races with obstacles July 22. Fee See website. Dates July 21-22.

HEART & SOLE 5K, school, Central Park Road, Plainview, 516-349-7646, glirc.org Honors hospital nurses. Fun run 8 a.m. Fee $25, $30 race day. Date 9 a.m. July 22.

ALUMNI-MIDSHIPMEN 5K RUN, Merchant Marine Academy, 300 Steamboat Rd., Kings Point, 516-773-5658, usmmaaf.com Fee Free. Date 8 a.m. July 28.

VETDOGS LONG ISLAND 5K RUN AND 2-MILE DOG WALK, Old Bethpage Village Restoration, Round Swamp Rd., Old Bethpage, 631-930-9054, vetdogs.org Dogs must be leashed. Benefits dogs for veterans with disabilities. Fee $25 veterans and active-duty service; $30 civilians; $35 race day. Date 8:15 a.m. July 28.

PURPLE RIBBON 5K, school, 3100 Beltagh Ave., Wantagh, purpleribbonrun.com Benefits pancreatic cancer causes. Fee $22 by July 22, $27 race day. Date 8:30 a.m. July 28.

VETERANS MEMORIAL 5K RUN/WALK, 200 Jermain Ave., Sag Harbor, longislandraces.com Honors Marine Lance Cpl. Jordan C. Haerter, killed in Iraq. Fee See website. Date 8:30 a.m. July 29.

MARCUM LONG ISLAND WORKPLACE CHALLENGE, Jones Beach State Park, 2400 Ocean Pkwy., Wantagh, 516-349-7649, marcumworkplacechallenge.com 3.5-mile run/walk for teams from local companies. Benefits local charities. Fee See website. Date 7 p.m. July 31.



AUGUST

MASSAPEQUA PARK MILE RUN, Park and Clark boulevards, Massapequa Park, 516-221-3947, massapequaroadrunners.org Multiple heats: first 9 a.m. Fun run follows. Fee $15 by Aug. 1; $20 race day. Date 9 a.m. Aug. 5.

SANDS POINT PRESERVE SPRINT 5K, Sands Point Preserve, 127 Middle Neck Rd., Sands Point, 516-349-7646, glirc.org Benefits resources for developmental disabilities. Fee $25, $30 race day. Date 8:30 a.m. Aug. 5.

RUN, WALK, TASTE: GRAPE GALLOP 5K, Duck Walk vineyard, 231 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill, 862-221-9777, grapegallop.com/longisland With wine tasting. Fee $55, $65 race day. Designated driver $35, $45 race day. Date 10 a.m. Aug. 11.

HON. JOHN P. COHALAN SUMMERFEST 4-MILE RUN, Sayville Running Co., 49 Main St., Sayville, 631-589-5700, sayvillesummerseries.com With fun run. Fee $25 by Aug. 4, $30 race day. Date 9:20 a.m. Aug. 11.

RUN FOR ROTARY 5K AND 10K, Fresh Pond Park, Amagansett, itsyourrace.com Fee $25 5k; $35 10k. Date 9 a.m. Aug. 11.

DIRTY SOCK 10K RUN, school, 169 Park Ave., Babylon, 631-669-1915, dirtysockrun.com Benefits food pantries. Fee $25 by Aug. 2, $30 by Aug. 10, $35 race day. Date 8 a.m. Aug. 12.

STRIDES FOR LIFE 3-MILE RUN/WALK, cultural center, 25 Pond Lane, Southampton, 212-588-1580, lungfund.org/SFL Benefits lung cancer research. With fun run. Fee $55, $25 12 and younger. Date 8:45 a.m. Aug. 13.

HOPE RUNS HERE 5K BREAST CANCER RUN/WALK, 1 Sunrise Mall, Massapequa, 631-863-2329,

hoperunshere.org Benefits breast cancer causes. Fee $25, $30 race day. Date 8:30 a.m. Aug. 18.

RUN THE FARM 4-MILE CHALLENGE, Bethel-Hobbs Community Farm, 178 Oxhead Rd., Centereach, runsignup.com Fee $20, fun run $5 (8:30 a.m.). Date 9 a.m. Aug. 18.

RUNNER’S EDGE 10K AND 5K WHISPER RUN, Eisenhower Park, 1899 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow, 516-442-0117, raceawesome.com Benefits ovarian cancer research. Fee See website. Date 8 a.m. Aug. 19.

BUBBLE PALOOZA 5K RUN/WALK , L.I. Sports Park, 149 Edwards Ave., Calverton, bubblepalooza.com /long-island-ny Multiple starts, first wave 10 a.m. Fee See website. Date 10 a.m. Aug. 25.



SEPTEMBER

LONG BEACH LABOR DAY McAVOY 5-MILE RUN, boardwalk, Long Beach, longbeachny.gov/rec, 516-431- 3890. Fee $25, $30 race day. Date 8 a.m. Sept. 3.

OVER THE BRIDGE 10K RUN AND 5K RUN/WALK, Hampton Bays, 631-728-6565, itsyourrace.com Register at school, 70 Ponquogue Ave. by 8:30 a.m., then take bus to start on south side of Ponquogue Bridge. Fee $30 by Sept. 3, $35 after; $10 14 and younger. Date 9 a.m. Sept. 8.

SMITH POINT BRIDGE 5K RUN FOR LITERACY, Smith Point County Park, County Road 46, Shirley, 631-399-1511, 5kbridgerun.communitylibrary.org Benefits family literacy project. Fee $25, $30 race day. Date 9 a.m. Sept. 8.

ELIH 5K RUN/WALK, Orient Beach State Park, Main Road (Route 25), Orient, runsignup.com Benefits behavioral health services, addiction programs. Fun run 8:30 a.m. Fee $30; $10 ages 6-12. Date 8 a.m. Sept. 9.

GREAT COW HARBOR 10K, 158 Laurel Ave., Northport, cowharborrace.com Benefits Special Olympics, veterans hospital, food pantry. With fun run. Fee See website. Date 8:30 a.m. Sept. 15.

CANCER CENTER FOR KIDS 5K, parking Field 2, Eisenhower Park, 1899 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow, 516-663-1565, itsyourrace.com Fun run 8:15 a.m. Fee See website. Date 9 a.m. Sept. 16.

NORTHWELL HEALTH GREAT SOUTH BAY RUN, Bay Shore Marina, South Clinton Avenue, Bay Shore, runsignup.com Half-marathon 7:30 a.m.; 10k run/walk 7:45 a.m.; 5k run/walk 8 a.m. Fee See website. Date 7:30 a.m. Sept. 22.

SACRED HEART ACADEMY 5K RUN/WALK,

47 Cathedral St., Hempstead, 516-483-7383, itsyourrace.com Fee $25, $30 race day. Date 9 a.m. Sept. 22.

5K RUN AND WALK FOR HOMELESS TEENS, Southaven County Park, Victory Avenue, Brookhaven, 631-447-3978, mercycenterministries.org Benefits shelters for teen girls, mothers. Fee $25. Date 9 a.m. Sept. 22.

OCEAN TO SOUND 50-MILE RELAY, Jones Beach State Park, 2400 Ocean Pkwy., Wantagh, 516-349-7646, glirc.org Benefits Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. 5-7 miles per runner, 8 runners per team. Starts at Jones Beach, ends at Roosevelt Park, Oyster Bay. Optional first wave 7 a.m. Competitive wave 8 a.m. Fee See website. Date 8 a.m. Sept. 23.

5K BUBBLE RUN/WALK, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Ocean Drive, Wantagh, active.com/running/5k Run through colored foam. Fee $20-$40, $8 parking fee. Date 8 a.m. Sept. 29.

HAMPTONS MARATHON, HALF-MARATHON AND 5K, school, 70 Leland Lane, Southampton,

hamptonsmarathon.com Fees Marathon $100; half-marathon $85; 5k $25; no race-day registration. Date 8 a.m. Sept. 29.

5K RUNNING OF THE BULL, school, 26 New York Ave., Smithtown, 631-979-8069, active.com Fee $20 by Sept. 21, $25 race day; $10 fun run (8:45 a.m.). Date 9 a.m. Sept. 29.



OCTOBER

INWOOD 5K RUN, Inwood Park, Bayview Avenue, Inwood, 516-239-5405, inwood5k.com Fun run 9:45 a.m. Benefits scholarships. Fee See website. Date 9 a.m. Oct. 7.

DIVAS HALF MARATHON AND 5K, Eisenhower Park, 1899 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow, 516-572- 0348, runlikeadiva.com 5k waves start 7:45 a.m.; half-marathon 8:15 a.m. Fee See website. Date 7:45 a.m. Oct. 7.

OYSTER BAY SUPERVISOR’S 5K, Townsend Square, Oyster Bay, 516-349-7646, glirc.org Fee See website. Date 9 a.m. Oct. 13.

6-HOUR 60TH BIRTHDAY RUN, Sunken Meadow State Park, Kings Park, 516-349-7646, glirc.org 2.1-mile trail loop honors individuals born in 1958, all ages welcome. Fee $45, $50 race day. Date 8:30 a.m. Oct. 14.

STEPPING STONES LIGHTHOUSE 5K, Steppingstone Park, Steppingstone Lane, Great Neck, eventpowerli.com/stepping_stone_5k/ Benefits lighthouse. Fee $25 by Oct. 20, $30 race day. Date 9 a.m. Oct. 22.



TRIATHLONS, MULTISPORT EVENTS

MIGHTY NORTH FORK SPRINT TRIATHLON, Cedar Beach County Park, Southold, eventpowerli.com 500-meter swim, 7-mile bike, 3.5-mile run. Fee See website. Date 6:50 a.m. May 27.

TRI BY THE BAY TRIATHLON, East Islip Marina, Bayview Avenue, East Islip, 516-442-0117, raceawesome.com 750-meter swim, 11-mile bike, 5k run. Fee See website. Date 6:50 a.m. June 3.

RJA MEMORIAL MIGHTY MONTAUK TRIATHLON, Star Island Road, Montauk, mightymontauk.com, 631-668-4245. 1-mile swim, 22-mile bike, 6.2-mile run. Fee See website. Date 7:30 a.m. June 9.

TRI ONE ON HEMPSTEAD HARBOR TRI, North Hempstead Beach Park, 175 W. Shore Rd., Port Washington, 516-361-4886, trioneon.com 500-meter swim, 10.5-mile bike, 3-mile run. Duathlon 1.1-mile run, 10.5-mile bike, 3-mile run. Fee See website. Date 7:40 a.m. June 17.

TOWN OF HUNTINGTON SPRINT TRIATHLON, Crab Meadow Beach, off Waterside Avenue, Northport, 516-313-8329, eventpowerli.com 750-meter swim, 9.8-mile bike, 3.3-mile run. Benefits Students for 60,000, local food pantry. Fee See website. Date 6:50 a.m. June 24.

PBMC JAMESPORT TRIATHLON, South Jamesport Beach, off Peconic Bay Boulevard, 516-442-0117, raceawesome.com 500-meter swim, 25k bike, 5k run. Fee See website. Date 6:50 a.m. July 8.

HAMPTONS YOUTH TRIATHLON, Long Beach Road, Sag Harbor, 631-902-3731, trifind.com 300-yard swim, 7-mile bike, 1.5-mile run, ages 10-17. Fee $35 by May 31, $45 after and race day. Date 5:30 p.m., July 14.

MONTAUK POINT LIGHTHOUSE SPRINT TRIATHLON, lighthouse, 2000 Montauk Hwy., Montauk, 631-668-2544, eventpowerli.com Half-mile swim, 14-mile bike, 3.1-mile run. Benefits lighthouse. Fee See website. Date 6:30 a.m. July 15.

LONG BEACH BIATHLON, National Boulevard Beach, Long Beach, 516-431-3890, longbeachny.gov/rec Adults: 3-mile run, 300-yard swim. Ages 13-15: 1-mile run, 150-yard swim. Ages 7-12: half-mile run, 50-yard shallow swim. Fee See website. Date 7:45 a.m. July 22.

SMITH POINT SPRINT TRIATHLON, Smith Point County Park, County Road 46, Shirley, eventpowerli.com 500-meter swim, 16k bike, 5k run. Fee See website. Date 6:50 a.m. Aug. 5.

RUNNER’S EDGE TOWN OF OYSTER BAY TRIATHLON, Theodore Roosevelt Park, West End Avenue, Oyster Bay, 516-349-7646, glirc.org Half-mile swim, 15k bike, 5k run. (Event for ages 8-13 9:15 a.m. Aug. 25.) Fee See website. Date 7:30 a.m. Aug. 26.

TOWN OF HEMPSTEAD TRIATHLON, town park, 1300 Lido Blvd., Point Lookout, 516-292-9000, toh.li/activities Three-quarter-mile swim, 10-mile bike, 5-mile run. Fee See website. Date 8 a.m. Sept. 8.

MIGHTY HAMPTONS OLYMPIC DISTANCE TRIATHLON, Foster Memorial Beach (Long Beach), Sag Harbor, eventpowerli.com 1.5k swim, 40k bike, 10k run. Fee See website. Date 6:40 a.m. Sept. 9.

UJA-FEDERATION AQUA RUN RACE AGAINST POVERTY, Tobay Beach, Ocean Parkway, Massapequa, 516-762-5857, my.ujafedny.org/aquarun 800-meter swim, 3-mile run. Also, 3-mile walk/run. Benefits UJA-Federation. Fee See website. Date 8:30 a.m. Sept. 16.

MIGHTYMAN TRIATHLONS, Fort Pond, Montauk, eventpowerli.com Half iron: 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike, 13.1-mile run. Olympic: 1.5k swim, 40k bike, 10k run. Sprint: 750-meter swim, 17k bike, 5k run. Fee See website. Date 6:30 a.m. Sept. 30.

BRANDS CYCLE AND FITNESS FALL DUATHLON, Cedar Creek Park, 3340 Merrick Rd., Seaford, 516-442- 0117, raceawesome.com 1.1-mile run, 11-mile bike, 1.1-mile run. Fee See website. Date 8:30 a.m. Oct. 6.

MIGHTY DU, Heckscher State Park, Islip. eventpowerli.com 1.8-mile run, 10.5-mile bike, 1.8-mile run. Fee See website. Date 9 a.m. Oct. 21.

CHARITY WALKS

CONGENITAL HEART WALK LONG ISLAND, east pavilion, Sunken Meadow State Park, Kings Park, 516-355-8475, congenitalheartwalk.org Benefits congenital heart causes. Just under 3 miles. Register 9 a.m. Fee Donations accepted; $8 parking. Date 10 a.m. May 20.

GREAT STRIDES FOR CYSTIC FIBROSIS 5K WALK, Indian Island Park, Riverhead, 516-827-1290,

greatstrides.cff.org Register 9 a.m. Fee Donations accepted. Date 10 a.m. June 3.

GREAT STRIDES FOR CYSTIC FIBROSIS 3K WALK, wildlife center, 249 Buckley Rd., Holtsville, 516-827-1290, greatstrides.cff.org Register 9 a.m. Fee Donations accepted, $5 parking. Date 10 a.m. June 10.

WEST END 5K WALK FOR ALZHEIMER’S AND FALL FESTIVAL, Marjorie R. Post Community Park, Merrick Road, Massapequa, 631-820-8068, adrcinc.org Benefits Alzheimer’s disease center. Register 8:30 a.m. Festival at noon. Fee Donations accepted. Date 11 a.m. Sept. 8.

EAST END WALK FOR ALZHEIMER’S AND FALL FESTIVAL, Long Island Aquarium, 431 E. Main Street, Riverhead, 631-820-8068, adrcinc.org 5k walk. Lunch and festival follow. Date 11 a.m. Oct. 13.

WALK NOW FOR AUTISM SPEAKS, Field 5, Jones Beach State Park, Wantagh, 631-521-7853, autismspeakswalk.org/longisland; 3 miles. Fee Donations accepted. Date 8:30 a.m. Oct. 14.

TAKE STEPS GOLD COAST WALK FOR CROHN’S AND COLITIS, North Hempstead Beach Park, Port Washington, 516-222-5530, cctakesteps.org/longisland2018. Registration and festival at noon. Date 1 p.m. Oct. 14.

TAKE STEPS EASTERN LONG ISLAND FOR CROHN’S AND COLITIS, Stony Brook University Student Activity Plaza, Stony Brook, 516-222-5530, cctakesteps.org/longisland2018 Registration and festival at noon. Date 1 p.m. Oct. 21.