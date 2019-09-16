Nightlife, cheap eats and things to do near Long Island colleges
College life can be hard, but finding cheap food and fun things to do shouldn't be. Explore everything the highest-enrolled Long Island colleges have to offer in their surrounding communities, including lively bars, delicious brunch spots and concert venues that host big stars and tons of entertainment.
Hofstra University & Nassau Community College Hempstead & Garden City
With Nassau Coliseum steps away from both campuses, take advantage of the venue's live entertainment, concerts and occasional sports games.
Walking distance from campus
Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
1255 Hempstead Tpke., Uniondale; 516-231-4848, nycblive.com
There’s all sorts of concerts and big events happening here like food and beer festivals and the occasional Islander game. (capacity of 16,000)
Catch Grill
736 Fulton Ave., Hempstead; 516-506-7937, catchgrillli.com
A restaurant open six days a week starting at noon (closed Mondays) serving salads, apps and grill food. Thursday through Sunday nights, this spot right down the road from Hofstra is one of few spots Islandwide that allows those ages 18-20 entry late at night — but keep in mind: You'll need an official New York State ID (not on a mobile device). Twenty-one and over guests will get wrist bands for bar access. Expect a big crowd with a heavy Hofstra scene during semesters.
Spots worth the drive
Borrelli's (Approximately 5 minutes)
1580 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow; 516-794-0190, borrellisrestaurant.com
This Long Island family-owned restaurant is serving up classic dishes at a cheap price, complete with live music, a happy hour menu, and special offerings like Psychic Night and karaoke. Their prix fixe menu is offered Monday through Thursday -- four courses, $23.95 per person.
Greene Turtle (Approximately 6 minutes)
1740 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow; 516-280-7251, thegreeneturtle.com
Hofstra definitely gets a nod here with a jersey and lacrosse helmet or two hanging on the walls and a athletic schedule in the lobby. This restaurant and sports bar offers a great two-for-one special Fridays 3-6 p.m. and a Monday-Thursday happy hour (same hours) with several drink deals.
City Cellar Wine Bar & Grill (Approximately 7 minutes)
1080 Corporate Dr., Westbury; 516-693-5400, citycellarny.com
With a long history of attracting a young crowd, it’s currently hosting weekend brunch and happy hour specials Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The menu includes brick-oven pizza, steaks and seafood.
Canz (Approximately 8 minutes)
1610 Old Country Rd., Westbury; 516-227-2269, canzwestbury.com
This sports bar and grill has karaoke on Wednesdays, a DJ Thursdays and a daily happy hour 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Check out Tuesday nights for twofers on select beers and apps.
I.FLY Trapeze and Aerial Arts (Approximately 8 minutes)
Merrick Ave., East Meadow; 516-640-6995, iflytrapeze.com
If the concept of swinging from a high trapeze is unnerving, know that it’s good for all ages (four and over) and that participants wear harnesses, safety rigging and work over a bouncy net (open April-Oct.)
Eisenhower Park (Approximately 8 minutes)
1899 Park Blvd, Westbury; 516-572-0348, nassaucountyny.gov/2797/Eisenhower-Park
The Central Park equivalent for Nassau County, it has 930 acres of space and features a year-round aquatic center, three 18-hole golf courses, athletic fields, batting cages and a fitness trail among other amenities; watch for live music come the summer.
The Space at Westbury (Approximately 11 minutes)
250 Post Ave., Westbury; 516-283-5566, thespaceatwestbury.com
Smaller than the Coliseum, the calendar features shows by both iconic classic bands and high-concept cover acts, as well as occasional comedy events and club nights.
Smash (Approximately 14 minutes)
2953 Hempstead Tpke. Levittown; 516-629-5600; justsmash.com
Long Island’s only Ping-Pong bar has two private rooms available that hold up to 30 people each, and can be reserved for private events with waitress service.
Miller's Ale House (Approximately 14 minutes)
3046 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown; 516-520-7000; millersalehouse.com/locations/levittown
This Miller's Ale House location offers dinner specials Monday through Thursday, from 3-5 p.m. You can get an entree for $8.99, plus there are plenty of drink and appetizer specials, too. The friendly atmosphere is perfect for kicking back and watching sports games with friends.
NYCB Theatre at Westbury (Approximately 14 minutes)
960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury; 516-247-5200, venue.thetheatreatwestbury.com
Featuring a regular calendar of famous performers, comedy shows and notable bands, you’ll be pretty close to the action from any chair as there’s only around 3,000 seats in total.
Parlay (Approximately 16 minutes)
210 Merrick Rd., Rockville Centre; 516-442-2600, parlayrvc.com
This gastropub is known to party like a club, but it takes its food seriously, especially its brunch, served Friday through Sunday. Hungry guests can count on half-price entrees 5-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and thirsty guests will find a wide selection of brews from which to choose. Big games play on the TVs, and a DJ spins Saturdays after 10 p.m. Happy hour runs 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Kasey’s (Approximately 17 minutes)
23 N Park Ave, Rockville Centre, 516-766-5049, kaseysrvcny.com
Always popular with the millennial crowd, late nights here have been hot for more than a decade; it’s one of few places in Nassau County where people show up past 1 a.m. and it’s known to stay busy until close. A DJ spins Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights; while their happy hour offers half-priced apps, $3 select beers and $4 specials on some wines and mixed drinks.
ZA (Approximately 17 minutes)
2 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-678-5283, eatza.net/rockvillecentre.html
The fact that it serves and delivers pizza until 4 a.m. is already a feather in their cap, but add in that they offer a sizable selection of vegan dishes — including vegan pizza with vegan toppings and a vegan pizza bagel.
Cheap eats
Napolini Express
323 Oak St, Uniondale; 516-505-5500; napoliniexpress.com
Whether you’re in the mood for something as simple as a regular cheese slice or a filling plate of penne alla Vodka, Napolini has got you covered. Gluten free pizza and pasta is also available. Hofstra and Nassau Community College students get 10 percent off with student ID.
Campus shuttles and LIRR
Hofstra University shuttle: hofstra.edu/visitors/visitors_info_shuttle.html
Hofstra runs a shopping and entertainment shuttle to Roosevelt Field Mall, Raceway Theater, Westbury Gallery and a number of other shopping opportunities throughout the day on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Closest LIRR station: Carle Place is the closest; Westbury, Mineola and Hempstead are next
Adelphi University Garden City
Plan a fun-filled day exploring the local food scene or catching a comedy show at the NYCB Theatre at Westbury.
Walking distance from campus
Adelphi Deli
351 Nassau Blvd., Garden City South; 516- 486-8114; adelphideli.com
If you’re looking for an affordable sandwich or wrap not too far from campus, Adelphi Deli is a few blocks way. With breakfast, lunch and dinner options, there is something for everyone to enjoy. There is also a “text your order” service great for students or people on-the-go.
Spots worth the drive
Witches Brew (Approximately 5 minutes)
311 Hempstead Tpke., West Hempstead; 516-489-9482
This coffeehouse serves meals and dessert (some vegetarian; some vegan) items. Cash only, the space sports comfy couches and chairs arranged perfectly for conversation or even possibly getting some studying done. The space is dimly lit by string lights and the occasional soft bulb.
The Garden City Bistro (Approximately 5 minutes)
662 Franklin Ave., Garden City; 516-747-3696, gardencitybistro.com
If you’re looking for a wrap or salad, this is the spot to dine. The menu features several options — but you can also build your own via a massive list of ingredients from which to choose; burgers and grill items are also available.
Bagelman (Approximately 5 minutes)
162 7th St., Garden City; 516-746-2881, bagelman.com
Some may say there is no better bagel than a New York bagel and luckily there are a ton of great spots on Long Island. Bagelman offers a large variety of bagels including classics like Plain, Sesame and Everything to more extreme options like Rainbow and French Toast.
Novita (Approximately 7 minutes)
860 Franklin Ave., Garden City; 516-739-7660, novitany.com
Serving manly upscale Italian food, a two-course brunch is served Saturdays and Sundays that provides unlimited bloody marys, mimosas and screwdrivers for $29.95 (limited to 90 minutes). The brunch menu incudes pizzetta rustica, paninis, pasta and “Italian nachos” (warm potato chips, hot vinegar peppers, Gorgonzola fonduta, smoked pancetta)
The Burger Spot (Approximately 7 minutes)
150 7th St., Garden City; 516-746-6100, theburgerspotonline.com
This eatery serves up burgers made to order with a menu that includes freshly made salads, your choice of fries and milkshakes.
Muse Paintbar (Approximately 8 minutes)
837 Franklin Ave., Garden City; 516-874-3500, musepaintbar.com
Locking in on the popularity of paint-and-sip events, this Muse — like most of its sibling venues — give guests a chance to create while sipping wine or choosing bites from the food menu. However, for the average college student too young to sample alcoholic drinks, minors can still come and paint.
Guac Shop Mexican Grill (Approximately 8 minutes)
160 7th St., Garden City; 516-274-3380; guacshopmexicangrill.com
A short drive from Adelphi, this spot offers a variety of quesadillas, tacos, burritos, and salads. But remember, guac and queso are extra! The eatery serves breakfast, lunch and dinner and they also have a happy hour special that includes fresh sangria.
Plattduetsche Park (Approximately 9 minutes)
1132 Hempstead Turnpike Franklin Square; 516-354-3131; parkrestaurant.com.
Plattduetsche Park Restaurant is home to "Long Island's most authentic German Biergarten/beer garden." For classic German eats like bratwurst and giant soft pretzels, live music and 11 imported beers on tap, this lively spot is ideal for a night of dancing or cheering on your favorite team.
Roosevelt Field (Approximately 12 minutes)
630 Old Country Rd., Garden City; 516-742-8001, https://www.simon.com/mall/roosevelt-field
Whether you’re a college graduate, a college student or have no relationship to college whatsoever, this mall features both luxury shops and familiar stores. There’s a large food court and the basement level offers glow-in-the-dark mini golf (opens weekdays at 4 p.m. when schools are in session, throughout mall open hours weekends and weekdays when school is out; 516-747-3682). Several restaurants affiliated with Roosevelt Field also offer both happy hours and brunches.
Churchill’s (Approximately 15 minutes)
18 S. Park Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-766-2500, Churchillsrvc.com
It’s been a draw for 21-and-over college students for almost 20 years, but late-night fun is only part of the deal as the food menu is lengthy. It’s has two bars, with one inside and one out; its outdoor area is long-known as a hangout for of-age college students. Appetizers are half-priced during happy hour; specials change regularly.
Dave & Buster’s (Approximately 17 minutes)
1504 Old Country Rd., Westbury; 516-542-8501, daveandbusters.com/locations/westbury
The main draw for many are the arcade games — but D&Bs are also excellent for watching sports, and there are two happy hours (Mon-Fri: 4 p.m.-7 p.m., Sun-Thurs: 10 p.m.-12 a.m.) with deals on drinks and apps.
Endless Summer (Approximately 23 minutes)
3580 Oceanside Rd., Oceanside; 516-764-1555; endlesssummervb.com
Adults can play volleyball on indoor sand courts at Endless Summer, with packages that include private rooms and two or more hours of play time. Twelve-person minimums apply, and pizza, hot dogs, heroes, BBQ, wings and salads can be selected, as well as beer and wine. DJs, instructors, referees and dance floors are available as add-ons.
Cheap eats
Cherry Valley Deli
68 Hempstead Tpke., West Hempstead; 516-292-3381, cherryvalleydeliandgrill2.com
Hofstra and Adelphi students have long lauded the ability to get grill and deli food at this 24-hour-a-day option. The menu offers dozens of sandwiches, burgers,wraps and more.
Campus shuttles and LIRR
Adelphi University’s Panther Express: safety.adelphi.edu/transportation/shuttle/
This school shuttle runs to several points for food and shopping in Garden City and Westbury, as well as the Roosevelt Field mall. Some spots include Cherry Valley Shopping Center, Seventh Street and Nassau Blvd.
Closest LIRR station: The Nassau Boulevard LIRR stop is the closest; Merillon Avenue and Garden City
Stony Brook University Stony Brook
Take a stroll around the local area surrounding campus and you'll find that some spots proudly dub themselves “Seawolves Country.” With deli's naming sandwiches after their beloved mascot, you'll find nothing but local pride in this community.
Walking distance from campus
Staller Center For the Arts
100 Nicolls Rd., Stony Brook; 631-632-2787, staller.sunysb.edu
Located on-campus, this theater offers popular movies that are running at other nearby theaters, although the offerings do lean more toward quirky indies and smart films. The general public can purchase a film pass to see all the movies scheduled for a season for $30; SBU students with ID can get the same pass for $20. Stony Brook students can also pay $5 per single movie, down from the usual $10 for adult non-students. Celebrated musicians also perform live at Staller (jazz, classical and opera), and there’s also dance performances and other shows, the Met Opera screen in HD and art exhibitions in the adjacent Paul W. Zuccaire Gallery; SBU students get $10 off tickets for most Staller Center season performances.
Bagel Express
15-5 Bennetts Rd, East Setauket; 631-675-2770, bagelexpressli.com
If there’s a medal to be given for loyalty to a school, this bagel-powered deli a few blocks east of Stony Brook University deserves it: they fly several Seawolves flags outside, there’s lots of framed Stony Brook items and posters on their walls and they even serve the “The Seawolves Special” (pastrami, corned beef, Swiss cheese, coleslaw and Russian dressing on a garlic hero).
The Bench
1095 NY-25A, Stony Brook; 631-675-1474, thebenchbar.com
When you see the banner on the front of the building proclaiming “This Is Seawolves Country,” it’s perhaps the most deliberate nod to a neighboring college any bar on LI makes, but once the kitchen closes you must be 21 or over to be at the bar. Sunday Funday here offers $5 draft beer and twofers on bloody mary's and mimosas. Wednesdays there is a special on wine and there’s live music Saturday nights; the four-hour happy hour runs Monday through Friday starting at 4 p.m.
Spots worth the drive
Stony Brook Harbor Kayak & Paddle Board Co. (Approximately 4 minutes)
51 Shore Rd., Stony Brook; 631-834-3130, sbharborrentals.com
Open May through November, interested parties can reserve a paddleboard or kayak and then take an aquatic trip out on Stony Brook Harbor and surrounding creeks.
Avalon Park And Preserve (Approximately 4 minutes)
Harbor Rd., Stony Brook; 631-689-0619, avalonparkandpreserve.org
Free to enter, know that this space takes its preservation very seriously, so not only are you expected to respect the fauna, you’re further asked to make sure dogs are leashed and not to feed the resident ducks — but you can fish with the right permit. There’s a steady amount of yoga classes and a mindful meditation session late on Thursdays; bird walks are a popular option as well.
Stony Brook Village Center (Approximately 5 minutes)
111 Main St, Stony Brook; 631-751-2244, stonybrookvillage.com
Head over to the Stony Brook Village Center and you’ll find tons of shops, farm stands, places to eat and things to do. Check out Blue Salon & Spa or the Village Barber for some pampering or browse Brew Cheese, where you’ll find gourmet cheeses, sandwiches and micro brewed craft beers.
Robinson's Tea Room (Approximately 6 minutes)
97 Main St, Stony Brook; 631-751-1232, robinsonstearoom.com
This cozy spot offers 50 varieties of tea served British style on fine china cups and saucers. Robinson’s Tea Room also offers a British Afternoon Tea service that includes tasty sweets, scones and unlimited tea.
Slurp Ramen (Approximately 9 minutes)
109 W. Broadway, Port Jefferson; 631-509-1166, slurpusa.com
Quietly nestled into the end of Chandler Square, this shop takes its noodles to the next level. While it’s true that eating cheap dried ramen bought in convenience stores is a notorious facet of dormitory living, diners coming here can get a full ramen upgrade — with noodles served with meat and veggies — and vegan if desired. Rice bowls are also available.
Harbor Grill (Approximately 9 minutes)
111 W. Broadway, Port Jefferson; 631-473-8300, harborgrillrestaurant.com
The Saturday night dance party here can get packed, but you need to be 21 to get in after 10 p.m. The Grill also has a rooftop bar with harbor views and a cocktail menu featuring several fruity options.
Tommy's Place (Approximately 9 minutes)
109 Main St., Port Jefferson; 631-473-8778, tommysplace.com
This popular-with-locals pub is also known as a university hangout when semesters are in session. The crowd will stay heavy past 1 a.m. on most weekends, and there’s a courtyard perfect for hanging outside when the weather’s right.
Muse Paintbar (Approximately 10 minutes)
134 Main St., Port Jefferson; 631-938-7800, musepaintbar.com
Just like its Garden City sibling, this is a paint-and-sip spot with a full bar and food options — but being under 21 doesn’t mean you can’t come and have fun. College students are more than welcome to show up and paint away — but just like any other establishment, anyone under 21 and without proper ID is going to have to stick to eating and nonalcoholic drinks.
Port Jeff Brewing Co. (Approximately 10 minutes)
22 Mill Creek Rd, Port Jefferson, 877-475-2739; portjeffbrewing.com
This microbrewery is located directly across from the ferry and offers guests a variety of fun entertainment including live music, bingo nights, a tasting room and brewery tours. The brewery also welcomes well-behaved dogs.
Maureen’s Kitchen (Approximately 13 minutes)
108 Terry Rd., Smithtown; 631-360-9227
The cow-themed Maureen’s is a legendary Long Island breakfast and brunch stop, so if you’re an out-of-towner attending the college and need to take visiting parents out to dine, this is a top choice. It does get crowded, so don’t be surprised if you need to wait to be seated. Items that get a lot of high mentions include the croissant French toast, the omelets and the pancakes; there’s a constantly switching list of specials, listed on a dry-erase board. (Cash only).
Cheap eats
Se-port Delicatessen
301 Main St., Setauket; 631-751-2432, se-portdeli.com
The sandwich menu includes “The Steven Matz,” a sandwich allegedly invented by the Mets pitcher of the same name — which isn’t all that crazy as Matz grew up in the area. The menu also claims to feature sandwiches devised by fellow Mets pitcher Jacob DeGrom, actor Ed O’Neill and by LI-native rocker Dee Snider and his family. SBU-minded lunchers can order “The Seawolf,” made with chicken cutlet, melted American cheese, BBQ sauce, bacon and crispy onion rings on a toasted garlic hero.
Campus shuttles and LIRR
The Port Jefferson and Stony Brook University Shuttle: pjshuttle.com
This free shuttle runs four days a week, 3 p.m.-10 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays.; anyone can ride. It stops at Arden Place in Port Jefferson and the Ridgeway Plaza shopping center in East Setauket.
Closest LIRR station: The most direct stop for any college, the Stony Brook LIRR station stops directly outside campus and can be walked to and from campus.
Farmingdale State College Farmingdale
All signs point to Main Street. With a bustling food scene, affordable happy hour specials and fun things to do, this town has a ton of hot spots to explore.
Walking distance from campus
RPM Raceway
40 Daniel St., Farmingdale; 631-752-7223, rpmraceway.com
Few spots seem to scream “college student fun” like RPM: guests can race each other in electric Go-Karts, no experience necessary. (closed-toed shoes are also required).
Showcase Cinema de Lux
1001 Broadhollow Rd., Farmingdale; 800-315-4000, movietickets.com
The village of Farmingdale is incredibly underrated for its movie-seeing ability, for not only is this multiplex showing mainstream (and some indie films) a hop, skip and short walk or drive from campus.
UA Farmingdale Stadium 10
20 Michael Ave., Farmingdale; 844-462-7342, regmovies.com
The theater features stadium-style seating and IMAX capability. Chances are high that any film being shown theatrically, with any sort of sizable run, will play at one or both of these theaters.
Spots worth the drive
Bethpage Black Course (Approximately 5 minutes)
99 Quaker Meeting House Rd., Farmingdale; 516-249-4040, bethpagegolfcourse.com
Not the course for newbies, this spot hosts professional, Tiger Woods-level events; it’s considered by some to be among the toughest in the nation. Nonetheless, it’s public so you can take a crack at it — but you might want to make sure you’re with a native New Yorker, as state residents pay $65-$75 to book a tee time, out-of-staters pay $130-$150 for the same game — then again, twilight prices are only $39-$45 for New Yorkers, $78-$90 for non-New York State residents.
That Meetball Place (Approximately 5 minutes)
206 Main St., Farmingdale; 516-586-8880, thatmeetballplaceli.com
A restaurant that definitely embraces nightlife, swing by weekends for DJ parties then return Sunday morning for brunch with bottomless mimosas and bloody marys. That Meetball Place has a weekly Tuesday bingo night, and a long (11 a.m.-7 p.m.) happy hour running Monday through Friday.
Croxley’s (Approximately 5 minutes)
190 Main St., Farmingdale; 516-293-7700, croxley.com/farmingdale
Right on the corner by the LIRR tracks, the scene here tends to bubble out the doors, so if you’re coming in from FSU and you see a lot of people buzzing around, you’re in the right place. Happy hour runs Monday through Friday noon to 7 p.m. with $9.95 “mega” margaritas, $5 select drafts, and a $1 off all pints and drinks (at bar only). Also check out Wednesday wing nights, that are self-dubbed “Historic Wing Nights."
Nutty Irishman (Approximately 5 minutes)
323 Main St., Farmingdale; 516-293-9700, thenuttyirishman.com
Only a few years ago, bars across Long Island were hosting country nights — and while these events tend to draw older crowds, Nutty hosts a successful Tuesday night line-dancing bash that is friendly to anyone over 21. The spot also hosts a “S.U.N.I. Thursdays” where over-21 guests are invited to come and represent their schools at this DJ-powered soiree featuring drink specials. DJs return Friday and Saturday night to play between and after live bands rock the stage.
Library Cafe (Approximately 5 minutes)
274 Main St., Farmingdale; 516-752-7678, lessings.com
Its name inspired by the Farmingdale Public Library which at one time operated out of this space, you’ll see a ladder that runs behind the bar like an old college library might feature — except here the shelves hold a variety of libations from which to choose. Happy hour runs Monday-Thursday 5 p.m.-7 p.m. (then goes an hour earlier on Friday), and you’ll find dedicated sports fans here cheering on their squads when big games are scheduled.
The Adventure Park (Approximately 10 minutes)
75 Colonial Springs Rd., Wheatley Heights; 631-983-3844, longislandadventurepark.org
Open from April to around Thanksgiving, you and your buds can hang — literally — at this outdoor zip line and high ropes park, which offers aerial courses for various skill levels. Walk-ins are welcome, but due to its popularity reservations are strongly recommended. (There is a weight restriction of 265 pounds.)
Mulcahy's (Approximately 15 minutes)
3232 Railroad Ave., Wantagh; 516-783-7500; muls.com
Serving a younger crowd successfully for decades, Mulcahy’s has the added advantage of being located across from the LIRR Wantagh station, so you can leave your car behind, skip the Uber and just jump on a train to hang here. Live music on Fridays and Saturdays is a big draw, and sports ranging from UFC to football and all other major events is always broadcast on the spot’s big screens.
The Paramount (Approximately 25 minutes)
370 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-673-7300, paramountny.com
To set a quick scene: Huntington Village has one of the best bar scenes anywhere on Long Island — and within this scene is The Paramount, a concert hall that regularly features star comedians (Long Island’s own Jim Breuer has a monthly residency) and bands with classic status.
Finley’s Huntington (Approximately 25 minutes)
43 Green St., Huntington; 631-351-3440, finleysofhuntington.com
This is a bar that has mastered generating affection as lines of under-30-year-olds regularly line up to hang here, especially Friday and Saturday nights when a DJ spins and bands play. Happy hour is from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, then noon-8 p.m. Fridays.
Campus shuttles and LIRR
The Farmingdale Shuttle; farmingdale.edu
The free shuttle is open to all students, faculty, visitors and alumni Monday through Friday and will pick up riders in front of Laffin Hall, the LIRR station in the Village of Farmingdale, and to the Aviation Center.
Closest LIRR station: The Farmingdale station and the Pinelawn station
LIU Post Brookville
Unwind in a soothing salt cave during the day and hit up the lively brewery scene at night.
Walking distance from campus
Tilles Center for the Performing Arts
720 Northern Blvd., Greenvale; 516-299-2752, tillescenter.org
Located on the Post campus itself, transportation to this world-class venue won’t be a problem. However, students should note that some events held here sell out quickly, and others are not exactly college student-level affordable. However, for current, matriculated, full-time LIU students (at least 12 credits undergraduate, nine credits graduate), most tickets start at $20 with valid LIU ID (some conditions and terms apply); ask at the Box Office for more info. Students from other colleges may also be eligible for discounts as well.
Spots worth the drive
Barefoot Peddler (Approximately 5 minutes)
37 Glen Cove Rd., Greenvale; 516-621-4840; barefootpeddlerpub.com
This landmark pub offers a variety of food options like hamburgers, pizza, salads, wings and tacos. This spot is ideal for watching major sporting events. Barefoot Peddler also offers weekly specials like "Wine Down Wednesday’s", fajita night on Thursdays and happy hour Monday through Friday 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Bar Frites (Approximately 5 minutes)
400 Wheatley Plaza, Greenvale; 516-484-7500, pollrestaurants.com/restaurants/bar-frites
Not the cheapest stop around, nonetheless this spot draws young and old alike with a menu of French-inspired dishes. Brunch is served Saturdays and Sundays.
Besito (Approximately 7 minutes)
1516 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn; 516-484-3001, besitomexican.com
While tacos are generally considered to be inexpensive grub, here in this upscale Roslyn eatery you’ll be dropping at least $10, if not $20 for their more complicated versions — but if you’re a margarita fan, you can get some of the tastiest found around anywhere on LI. In addition, during Sunday brunch (noon-3 p.m.) you can get some menu selection ‘margaritas at a two-for-one rate.
Roslyn Salt Cave (Approximately 8 minutes)
17 Lumber Rd., Roslyn; 516-629-7089, roslynsaltcave.com
For a unique “breather” during the school year, head to Roslyn Salt Cave. Services include salt cave sessions, massages, Reiki and various healing workshops.
Planting Fields Arboretum (Approximately 10 minutes)
1395 Planting Fields Rd., Oyster Bay; 516-922-9210, plantingfields.org
Once a Gold Coast estate, the grounds here were created to satisfy its wealthy owners — but today it’s open to the general public and is a place to explore foliage or simply wander. Watch for concerts, tours and other events. There’s yoga held here on occasion, and that will move inside its English manor-inspired Coe Hall.
Old Westbury Gardens (Approximately 10 minutes)
71 Old Westbury Rd., Old Westbury; 516-333-0048, oldwestburygardens.org
Another former estate, visitors can take part in garden tours, museum exhibitions and several events offered throughout the year. From physical offerings like yoga and tai chi to tea times and live music or holiday-themed gatherings, there is always something to see and do.
Nassau County Museum of Art (Approximately 10 minutes)
One Museum Dr, Roslyn, 516-484-9338, nassaumuseum.org
The Nassau County Museum of Art located in Roslyn, offers workshops, films, musical performances, art classes, seminars and a variety of interesting exhibits to view. Students can explore everything the museum has to offer for $4 with a valid photo ID.
Oyster Bay Brewing Co. (Approximately 13 minutes)
36 Audrey Ave., Oyster Bay; 516-802-5546, oysterbaybrewing.com
Aside from their own brand of brews, this spot also stands as a casual hangout, with games like vintage hand-shuffleboard and a pinball machine, as well as a beer pong arcade game and flat screens behind the bar to catch the big sports event of the day.
Round 1 Bowling & Amusement (Approximately 20 minutes)
358 Broadway Mall #1950, Hicksville; 516-595-2080; round1usa.com
Located in the Broadway Mall, Round 1 offers an array of activities including bowling, billiard, arcade games, karaoke, darts and ping pong. The spot also serves food and drink items like pizza, nachos, burgers, bottled and draft beers, wine and mixed drinks.
Cheap eats
Mario's Pizzeria
253 Pine Hollow Rd., Oyster Bay; 516-922-9111, mariospizzaonline.com/oyster-bay-menu
With six locations across Nassau County, the pizza here should be fairly familiar to locals, but should you be dorming at Post, it’s good to know there’s an option in Oyster Bay that offers a full menu of Italian food, including lots of pasta, heroes and entrees.
Campus shuttles and LIRR
Closest LIRR station: The Hicksville and Greenvale stations
LIU Post students can take the campus van seven days a week to local spots like Waldbaums, the Broadway Mall and the Hicksville train station.
