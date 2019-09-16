Hofstra University & Nassau Community College Hempstead & Garden City

With Nassau Coliseum steps away from both campuses, take advantage of the venue's live entertainment, concerts and occasional sports games.

Walking distance from campus

Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

1255 Hempstead Tpke., Uniondale; 516-231-4848, nycblive.com

There’s all sorts of concerts and big events happening here like food and beer festivals and the occasional Islander game. (capacity of 16,000)

Catch Grill

736 Fulton Ave., Hempstead; 516-506-7937, catchgrillli.com

A restaurant open six days a week starting at noon (closed Mondays) serving salads, apps and grill food. Thursday through Sunday nights, this spot right down the road from Hofstra is one of few spots Islandwide that allows those ages 18-20 entry late at night — but keep in mind: You'll need an official New York State ID (not on a mobile device). Twenty-one and over guests will get wrist bands for bar access. Expect a big crowd with a heavy Hofstra scene during semesters.

Spots worth the drive

Borrelli's (Approximately 5 minutes)

1580 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow; 516-794-0190, borrellisrestaurant.com

This Long Island family-owned restaurant is serving up classic dishes at a cheap price, complete with live music, a happy hour menu, and special offerings like Psychic Night and karaoke. Their prix fixe menu is offered Monday through Thursday -- four courses, $23.95 per person.

Greene Turtle (Approximately 6 minutes)

1740 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow; 516-280-7251, thegreeneturtle.com

Hofstra definitely gets a nod here with a jersey and lacrosse helmet or two hanging on the walls and a athletic schedule in the lobby. This restaurant and sports bar offers a great two-for-one special Fridays 3-6 p.m. and a Monday-Thursday happy hour (same hours) with several drink deals.

City Cellar Wine Bar & Grill (Approximately 7 minutes)

1080 Corporate Dr., Westbury; 516-693-5400, citycellarny.com

With a long history of attracting a young crowd, it’s currently hosting weekend brunch and happy hour specials Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The menu includes brick-oven pizza, steaks and seafood.

Canz (Approximately 8 minutes)

1610 Old Country Rd., Westbury; 516-227-2269, canzwestbury.com

This sports bar and grill has karaoke on Wednesdays, a DJ Thursdays and a daily happy hour 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Check out Tuesday nights for twofers on select beers and apps.

I.FLY Trapeze and Aerial Arts (Approximately 8 minutes)

Merrick Ave., East Meadow; 516-640-6995, iflytrapeze.com

If the concept of swinging from a high trapeze is unnerving, know that it’s good for all ages (four and over) and that participants wear harnesses, safety rigging and work over a bouncy net (open April-Oct.)

Eisenhower Park (Approximately 8 minutes)

1899 Park Blvd, Westbury; 516-572-0348, nassaucountyny.gov/2797/Eisenhower-Park

The Central Park equivalent for Nassau County, it has 930 acres of space and features a year-round aquatic center, three 18-hole golf courses, athletic fields, batting cages and a fitness trail among other amenities; watch for live music come the summer.

The Space at Westbury (Approximately 11 minutes)

250 Post Ave., Westbury; 516-283-5566, thespaceatwestbury.com

Smaller than the Coliseum, the calendar features shows by both iconic classic bands and high-concept cover acts, as well as occasional comedy events and club nights.

Smash (Approximately 14 minutes)

2953 Hempstead Tpke. Levittown; 516-629-5600; justsmash.com

Long Island’s only Ping-Pong bar has two private rooms available that hold up to 30 people each, and can be reserved for private events with waitress service.

Miller's Ale House (Approximately 14 minutes)

3046 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown; 516-520-7000; millersalehouse.com/locations/levittown

This Miller's Ale House location offers dinner specials Monday through Thursday, from 3-5 p.m. You can get an entree for $8.99, plus there are plenty of drink and appetizer specials, too. The friendly atmosphere is perfect for kicking back and watching sports games with friends.

NYCB Theatre at Westbury (Approximately 14 minutes)

960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury; 516-247-5200, venue.thetheatreatwestbury.com

Featuring a regular calendar of famous performers, comedy shows and notable bands, you’ll be pretty close to the action from any chair as there’s only around 3,000 seats in total.

Parlay (Approximately 16 minutes)

210 Merrick Rd., Rockville Centre; 516-442-2600, parlayrvc.com

This gastropub is known to party like a club, but it takes its food seriously, especially its brunch, served Friday through Sunday. Hungry guests can count on half-price entrees 5-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and thirsty guests will find a wide selection of brews from which to choose. Big games play on the TVs, and a DJ spins Saturdays after 10 p.m. Happy hour runs 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Kasey’s (Approximately 17 minutes)

23 N Park Ave, Rockville Centre, 516-766-5049, kaseysrvcny.com

Always popular with the millennial crowd, late nights here have been hot for more than a decade; it’s one of few places in Nassau County where people show up past 1 a.m. and it’s known to stay busy until close. A DJ spins Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights; while their happy hour offers half-priced apps, $3 select beers and $4 specials on some wines and mixed drinks.

ZA (Approximately 17 minutes)

2 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-678-5283, eatza.net/rockvillecentre.html

The fact that it serves and delivers pizza until 4 a.m. is already a feather in their cap, but add in that they offer a sizable selection of vegan dishes — including vegan pizza with vegan toppings and a vegan pizza bagel.

Cheap eats

Napolini Express

323 Oak St, Uniondale; 516-505-5500; napoliniexpress.com

Whether you’re in the mood for something as simple as a regular cheese slice or a filling plate of penne alla Vodka, Napolini has got you covered. Gluten free pizza and pasta is also available. Hofstra and Nassau Community College students get 10 percent off with student ID.

Campus shuttles and LIRR

Hofstra University shuttle: hofstra.edu/visitors/visitors_info_shuttle.html

Hofstra runs a shopping and entertainment shuttle to Roosevelt Field Mall, Raceway Theater, Westbury Gallery and a number of other shopping opportunities throughout the day on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Closest LIRR station: Carle Place is the closest; Westbury, Mineola and Hempstead are next