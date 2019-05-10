County and state park access passes

COUNTY PARKS ACCESS PASSES

NASSAU

Leisure Pass holders enjoy discounts at golf courses, swimming pools and ice rinks. Park system amenities are available to non-Nassau residents for a fee.

In Nassau, residents older than 13 (and golfers older than 10) must show a Leisure Passport, $34 for three years. Seniors (older than 60) can pay a one-time fee of $34 for a Leisure Passport but they must revalidate Nassau County residency every three years, at no additional cost. Specially marked Leisure Passes are offered to seniors, veterans, civic volunteers and people with disabilities. Obtain passes at Cantiague Park, Cedar Creek Park, Christopher Morley Park, Eisenhower Park, Grant Park, Nickerson Beach (in season), North Woodmere Park and Wantagh Park. If your Leisure Pass is lost or damaged, you can obtain a replacement for $5. The replacement fee is nonrefundable; the replaced Leisure Pass makes the original Leisure Pass invalid. For information, call 516-572-0200.

SUFFOLK

Suffolk County parks are open to all, but Green Key cards often provide discounted fees for Suffolk residents. Green Key cards, $30 for residents 18 and older, are valid for three years. Those younger than 17 who want their own passes pay $15 for three years, as do seniors (60 and older). Obtain Green Key cards at park offices in West Sayville, any county golf course pro shop and at active county parks. For details, call 631-854-4949.

Suffolk also offers nonresident Green Key cards to use the reservation system for golf or camping; $50 for nonresidents, valid for a year. Discounts are available for veterans, volunteers and active military. For details, call 631-854-4949 or check nwsdy.li/suffparkfees.

STATE PARKS ACCESS PASSES

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

An Access Pass allows a New York resident with a disability free or discounted use of state parks, historic sites and recreational facilities run by the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the state Department of Environmental Conservation. For rules and restrictions or for an application, visit parks.ny.gov/admission, write to Access Pass, State Parks, Albany, NY, 12238, or call 518-474-2324 (TDD, through the New York Relay Service). Access Passes are free for those who qualify, physician’s statement or other documentation required.

LIFETIME LIBERTY PASS

Veterans with a 40 percent or greater service-connected disability can apply for a free Lifetime Liberty Pass. Benefits includes free vehicle entry to state parks and DEC-operated day-use areas, as well as numerous state boat launch sites, historic sites, arboretums and park preserves; free golf at 28 State Park golf courses; free swimming pool entrance at 36 State Park pools and discounted camping and cabin rentals at all 119 State Park and DEC campgrounds. For details or an application, visit parks.ny.gov/admission, write to Lifetime Liberty Pass, State Parks, Albany, NY, 12238, or call 518-474-2324. Lifetime Liberty Passes are free for those who qualify.

GOLDEN PARK PROGRAM

New York State residents 62 or older can obtain free vehicle access to state parks, boat launch sites and arboretums (except at Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park, Irondequoit Bay State Marine and Earl W. Brydges Artpark State Park) and fee reduction to state historic sites and state-operated golf courses on non-holiday weekdays by presenting a current valid New York State Driver’s License or Non-Driver Identification Card. For more information about where the Golden Park Program is valid, call 518-474-0456, visit parks.ny.gov/admission, or visit the nearest state park or state park regional office.

EMPIRE PASS

The Empire Pass provides unlimited day use vehicle entry to most facilities operated by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Empire Pass cards which can be shared within a household are $80 for one year, $205 for 3 years, or $320 for 5 years, and can be purchased at any state park or state park regional office or at parks.ny.gov/admission. A Lifetime Empire Pass, issued by the Department of Motor Vehicles, is $750.

PATRIOT PLAN BENEFIT

Members of the New York State Militia or the New York State National Guard or military reserves who are currently serving on active duty in support of the war on terrorism is eligible for one free Empire Pass Card for use by his/her immediate family during deployment or for his/her use when returning home. For details or an application visit parks.ny.gov/admission or call 518-474-2324.