If you're looking to take a local cruise, skydive or trapeze on Long Island check out these spots.

CRUISES

ATLANTIS EXPLORER TOUR BOAT, behind the Long Island Aquarium, 431 E. Main St., Riverhead, 631-208-9200 ext. 426, nwsdy.li/atlantis Hours Check website. Season May-Sept. Offering Cruise down the Peconic River into Flanders Bay with stroll along remote beach. Events Moonlight cruises, June 28-29, July 26-27, Aug. 23-24. Rates Call or check website.

CAPTAIN LOU FLEET, 31 Woodcleft Ave., Freeport, 516-623-5823, captloufleet.com Season May-Oct. Offering Whale watching tours (Sept.-Nov.); seal watching (Dec.-mid-April). Capacity 120.

CHRISTEEN OYSTER SLOOP, 1 West End Ave., Oyster Bay, 516-922-7245, thewaterfrontcenter.org Season May-Oct. Offering Oyster sloop available for private charters and public sails. Capacity 24. Rates Start at $25 a person; see website.

FREEPORT WATER TAXI AND TOURS, 211 Woodcleft Ave., Freeport, freeportwatertaxi.com, 516-521-7744. Offering Cruises in the Freeport-Point Lookout areas; seal and whale watching. Events Air show at Jones Beach, May 27-28, and fireworks cruise, July 4. Wine/spirits summer series, mid-May-Aug. Sunset, cocktail and happy hour cruises, May-Sept.; reservations suggested. Rates $20-$50 (alcoholic drinks not included) for event cruises; $10-$25, free 5 and younger daily cruises. See website for schedules.

LADY LIBERTY CRUISES, Town dock, Main Street, Port Washington, ladylibertycruises.com, 516-922-9214. Season April-Oct. Offering 4-hour cruises on the East River to Statue of Liberty. Private charters for up to 200 guests. Rates $139-$159 a person includes food, beverages and entertainment. Group rates for 10 or more at $125-$145 a person. Check website for schedule.

LAUREN KRISTY PADDLEWHEEL CRUISES, Bay Shore Marina, foot of Clinton Avenue, Bay Shore, 631-750-5359, laurenkristy.com Season April-Nov. Offering Sightseeing trips on Great South Bay; reservations required. Rates Lunch cruises from $29.95, dinner cruises from $59.95; sightseeing $20, $10 younger than 12.

LIGHTHOUSE CRUISES, EAST END SEAPORT MUSEUM & MARINE FOUNDATION, PO Box 624, Greenport, 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org Season May 19- Oct. 28. Offering Lighthouse cruises and tours. Events “Bug” Lighthouse 4-hour cruise and tour of 3 other lighthouses, July and Aug. Rates Check website for schedules, rates and reservations.

THE MOON CHASER, Captree State Park, Babylon, 631-265-1848, themoonchaser.com Season May-Oct. Offering Cruises to Fire Island’s Flynn’s restaurant 7 p.m. Tue.-Thur. July-Aug.; call Flynn’s for reservations (631-583-5000). Sightseeing cruises 1 p.m. Wed.-Thur. (Wed. 1 child free per 1 paying adult). Charters available. Bay Jam Concert Series, check website. Capacity 200. Rates $15 restaurant cruise (food extra).

SKYLINE PRINCESS CRUISES, 1 Marina Rd., Pier 1, World’s Fair Marina, Flushing, Queens; 718 446-1100; skylinecruises.com Season Year-round. Offering 3- and 4-hour brunch, lunch and dinner cruises to the Statue of Liberty; L.I. lighthouse cruises. Private charters for up to 450 guests. Rates $50-$125; under 3 free; special rates for ages 3-10; includes meals and entertainment. Group rates available. Check website.

WETLANDS DISCOVERY CRUISES, Shore Road off Main Street, Stony Brook, 631-751-2244, wmho.org Season May 15-Oct. 14 Offering 90-minute cruises, including photography cruises with Camera Concepts & Telescope Solutions ($50) into wetlands aboard a 27-passenger pontoon boat. Rates $28; $25 60 and older and students; $18, younger than 6.

WHALE, DOLPHIN AND SEABIRD CRUISES, Montauk, 631-319-6003, cresli.org Offering Observe and photograph whales, dolphins, sea turtles and pelagic birds. One-day trips weekly, early July to early Sept. Events Multiday offshore whale trips: Aug. 12-14, from Montauk to Great South Channel (east of Nantucket), searching for whales, dolphins and pelagic birds. Rates Check website.

VIKING CLASSIC, Viking Dock, 462 W. Lake Dr., Montauk, 631-668-5700, vikingfleet.com Season July-Sept. Offering Daily two-hour sightseeing/eco tours, sunset cocktail cruises (21 and older), cruise and swim sails. Rates Call, check website.

FLIGHT SEEING

EASTERN HELICOPTER FLIGHT TRAINING CENTER, 2111 Smithtown Ave., Ronkonkoma, 631-467-2232, helicopterflighttraininginc.com Hours 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Offering Helicopter sightseeing along shorelines. Available for aerial photography and flight training. Night flights by appointment. Rates Call.

MID ISLAND AIR SERVICE, L.I. MacArthur Airport, 101 Hering Dr., Ronkonkoma 631-588-5400; Brookhaven Airport, 139 Dawn Dr., Shirley, 631-281-5400, midislandair.com Offering One-hour flight for 2 people. Aero camps, introductory flight lessons and flight training. Rates $299 for sightseeing flight.

SKYDIVING

LONG ISLAND SKYDIVING CENTER, 133 Dawn Dr., Brookhaven Airport, Shirley, 631-235-9968, longislandskydiving.com Season April to mid-Oct.; 8 a.m.-sunset, weather permitting; reservations suggested. Offering Tandem skydiving with experienced staff; beginners welcome, limited training toward certification available; jumps from about 2 miles offer 40- to 50-second free falls. Rates $229; group discounts available.

SKYDIVE LONG ISLAND, 135 Dawn Dr., Brookhaven Airport, Shirley, skydivesouthshore.com, 516-656-5867. Season May-Oct., 8 a.m.-sunset daily, weather permitting. Offering Tandem sky diving; first-time jumpers welcome Rates $229; group discounts. Gift certificates, DVD and photo packages available.

TRAPEZE

I.FLY TRAPEZE, Eisenhower Park, East Meadow, 516-640-6995; second location at boardwalk, Riverside Boulevard, Long Beach, 516-640-1579, iflytrapeze.com Season April-Oct. East Meadow; May-Sept. Long Beach. Offering Trapeze instruction, flying trapeze and aerial arts instruction; summer camp. Rates $65 for 60- to 90-minute session, book online; troop and group rates, ages 4 and older; summer camp.