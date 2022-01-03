New indoor dart league begins this winter on Long Island

The LI-Kick coed adult sports organization is launching a darts league emphasizing socializing and camaraderie over competition, pitching it as "a perfect fit for you regardless if you can hit the bull's-eye or can barely hit the wall."

The league, which will play at the Great South Bay Brewery on Thursday nights beginning Jan. 6, is different from other Long Island darts leagues because all the teams will play at the same location simultaneously on a total of 10 mobile, stand-up dartboards, says LI-Kick owner Sal Farruggia. Other Long Island leagues typically have two teams rotate to face off at one location at a time because venues may only offer one or two dartboards each.

The new league will welcome players of any ability who can sign up as teams or as individuals or friends and be placed on a team, Farruggia says. Play will be geared to beginning and intermediate players; advanced players may not find the competition level challenging enough for them, according to LI-Kick.

The dart league is the ninth sport to be added to LI-Kick’s roster, joining coed adult activities such as soccer, dodgeball, cornhole and more. "We’re on a mission to transform social lives all across Long Island," Farruggia says.

The league will feature four games — Cricket, 501, 301 and baseball, says league organizer Jess Miller, 36, of Deer Park, who works in food and nutrition at a hospital. "In winter, there’s not much to do. It’s something to get you out. It’s an awesome way to meet new people," Miller says.

Cost is $50 per person or $200 per team, and teams can entail four to seven members. People must register in advance. The league can accommodate 20 teams, Farruggia says. Entry includes an LI-Kick T-shirt and there will be still-to-be-determined prizes for winners, he says. Sign up is at li-kick.com/play/darts. The league will be following the venue's Covid-19 requirements at the time of play, Farruggia says.

Teams registered so far include monikers that are creative plays on words such as "Dart Bag." Kenny Schroeder, 38, an operations engineer from Huntington, and his wife, Ginger, 35, an administrator, are signed up along with friends Ginger met through an LI-Kick kickball team.

"This will be exciting," says Ginger, who has played darts before but never in a league. Kenny says he’s looking forward to "drinking some beers and playing darts with some friends."