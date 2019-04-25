Where to play archery, darts and more on Long Island
Spots on Long Island to play darts, archery and more.
ARCHERY
ISLIP TOWN RIFLE, PISTOL AND ARCHERY RANGE, islipny.gov, 631-224-5479 Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., Dec.-May; 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wed., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat., June-July; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat., Aug.; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., noon-4 p.m. Sun., Sept.-Nov. Points 30 rifle and pistol (small and large bore) at 50 yards; any pistol. Archery area has 2 points, maximum 50 yards. Fee $12 daily residents, $100 annual residents, $24 daily nonresidents, $200 annual nonresidents; senior residents $6 daily, $50 annual pass; nonresidents senior, $12 daily, $100 annual pass.
LONG ISLAND SHOOTING RANGE OF BROOKHAVEN, Route 25, Ridge, longislandshootingrange.com, 631-924-5091 Hours 9-4 p.m. Wed.-Sun. all year. Stations 8 archery stations (set own yardage), and 15 3D animal targets. Rifle/pistol range: any legal firearm; pistol 7 to 25 yards, rifle 25, 50, 100 and 200 yards, more than 50 positions available, 12 skeet fields, 9 combination trap fields. Air gun range with spinner and standing targets. Fee Rifle/pistol (3 hours) $23 nonresidents, $20 Brookhaven residents, $8.50 for 25 trap/skeet clays, $20 archery range, $12 air gun range.
SMITH POINT ARCHERY LANES, 215 E. Main St., Patchogue, 631-289-3399, smithpointarchery.com Hours 2-10 p.m. Mon.-Fri., noon-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Located in back of building, behind Carvel. No experience necessary. Bow rentals, leagues, special events all year. Free bow hunter classes for certification; preregister. Olympic archery instruction ages 8-18, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sat., $20 per session, special rates for Scouts, group archery lessons Mon. nights. Kids birthday parties. Stations 39 lanes indoors. Fee $10; $25 rental.
SHOOTING
CALVERTON SHOOTING RANGE, 395 Nugent Dr., Calverton, calvertonshootingrange.com, 631-484-6897 Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon. and Fri., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun., closed Tue.-Thur. After-hours 300-yard shooting available, 5-7 p.m. Sat. Memorial Day-Labor Day. Fee $20 all day for rifle/pistol, archery, $25 for trap; $340 annual pass; $30 after hours.
FREEPORT NY REVOLVER AND RIFLE ASSOCIATION AND JUNIOR DIVISION, 125 Buffalo Ave., Freeport, freeportrevolver.org, freeportjuniorclub.org, 516-623-5510. Adult and junior (ages 5-21) programs available. Competitive shooting and good sportsmanship training. Adult open house 9-11 a.m. Sun.; junior open house 2-4 p.m. Sun. during school year. International Defensive Pistol Association matches the first Sun. of the month; International Practical Shooting Confederation matches second Sun. of each month; 4-by-4 post matches, open to all. Junior programs $75 a year (Oct.-Sept.), some activities require additional fee. Fee $375 adults first year, then $175 a year.
NASSAU COUNTY INDOOR RIFLE AND PISTOL RANGE, 1 Charles Lindbergh Blvd., Uniondale, 516-572-0420, nwsdy.li/ncrange Hours 8 a.m.- 10 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat.-Sun.; summer hours are subject to change. Season All year. Points 6 ranges with 30 points (five 25-yard lanes), only legal weapons. Indoors, competitions monthly, call for information. Last booking one hour before closing. Fee $12 an hour residents; $4 older than 60, veterans and volunteers, $10 nonresident veterans; $5 ages 12-16 (all residents with Leisure Pass) before 6 p.m.; $22 adult nonresidents and residents with no Leisure Pass, $10 minor nonresident and minor resident with no Leisure Pass.
SUFFOLK COUNTY TRAP SKEET AND SPORTING CLAYS, 165 Gerard Rd., Yaphank, suffolkclays.com, 631-924-5600 Hours 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.-Sun. 4 skeet fields, 4 trap fields and a sporting clays course. Lessons offered, beginners welcome. Minimum 12 years of age to shoot. Younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Fee $8 per game trap and skeet, 25 targets; $49 sporting clays, 100 targets.
DARTS
LONG ISLAND TAVERN OWNERS DART ASSOCIATION (EAST), 720 Portion Rd. (based at Jax Cocktail Lounge), Ronkonkoma, 631-467-4909. About 40 teams in divisions from mid-Suffolk to Shirley-Mastic area. Spring, summer and fall leagues. Monthly tournaments and league tournaments. Games Mon., Tue. and Thur. Fee $10 a player per season (9-15 weeks).
LONG ISLAND TAVERN OWNERS DART ASSOCIATION (WEST), 176 Main St. (based at the Viking Restaurant), Islip, 631-581-9888. 70 teams in divisions across southern Suffolk County. Games Mon.-Wed., year-round. Fee $70 a team.
