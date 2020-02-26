Planning a date can be stressful. Instead of making a reservation at a romantic restaurant, why not try something new? From enjoying live music to exploring the night sky at a local observatory, there are plenty of unique date night activities to try on Long Island.

BARS WITH GAMES

Going on a first date? Keep things simple and head to a mellow bar where you can chat and sip on drinks in a casual, fun setting. Minnesota’s in Long Beach (959 West Beech St.; 516-431-0280, minnesotaslb.com), offers live music and has games like Skee-Ball and Jenga to play. The Brixton in Babylon Village (111 Deer Park Ave.; 631-587-2000, thebrixtonbabylon.com) is a chic cocktail bar — but you can also find a selection of board games at this spot; they also have a bingo night on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. that features specials on steamed buns and beer. If you’d prefer a cozy conversation over cider, head to the Riverhead Ciderhouse (2711 Sound Ave., Calverton; 631-591-0217, riverheadcider.com) where you can play board games while sitting around one of two working indoor fireplaces. For those looking for some friendly competition on date night, head over to Great South Bay Brewery (25 Drexel Dr., Bay Shore; 631-392-8472, greatsouthbaybrewery.com). This spot offers weekly game nights like trivia, bingo, giant chess, pingpong and more to keep you entertained.

Test your pingpong skills at Smash (2953 Hempstead Tpke., Levittown; 516-629-5600; justsmash.com) in Levittown. Players can compete in a few rounds of pong and after enjoy cocktails and shareable bites at the bar.

EXPLORE THE SKY

You’ll need the weather to be on your side, but if the sky on a Saturday (7 p.m.-midnight) is clear, you can check out the wonders of the universe via the Custer Institute and Observatory (1115 Main Bayview Rd., Southold; 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org). Long Island's oldest public observatory, this spot has lots of history, and if things are quiet enough, you can get a brief guided tour of the facility. The telescopes are the main event, and while the place is open even on a rainy Saturday, a clear sky offers guests a chance to peer through a 10-inch Zerochromat refracting telescope from the main observatory dome. With the guidance of a staffer, the telescope will be aimed at heavenly bodies like planets and nebulae, and the magnified view of these distant objects gives them a real feel no book or webisode can possibly provide. Dress for the temperature, the room is technically indoors, but the top is open to the air for the scope; guests can pay a suggested donation of $5.

LIVE MUSIC AND ENTERTAINMENT

Finding live music around Nassau and Suffolk counties is no challenge, and venues featuring shows range in size between local bars to the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum — but among the options, Tilles Center for the Performing Arts (720 Northern Blvd., Brookville; 516-299-3100,tillescenter.org) may be the most romantic. Concerts there tend to lean toward the orchestral and instrumental, but also mix in a healthy dose of older bands with hip cred, such as Squirrel Nut Zippers (March 7) and Tower of Power (March 26). Another great spot for live music is Mulcahy's (3232 Railroad Ave., Wantagh, 516-783-7500, muls.com), where you can catch a variety of entertainment like the popular Billy Joel cover band Big Shot and Zac Brown Tribute Band, DJ sets and big name acts. Also check out The Paramount (370 New York Ave,. Huntington, 631-673-7300, paramountny.com/) for live music and entertainment. Catch a comedy show or see well-known bands and performers live without the hassle of traveling into New York City.

Grab a booth at Treme (53 Main St., Islip; 631-277-2008, tremeislip.com) whenever live jazz, blues or other funky tunes are playing — then consider ordering one of the spot’s rich dessert items or perhaps a glass of wine. The Treme cocktail menu includes tasty beverages like the Milk Punch (brandy, rum, vanilla syrup, milk) or the Absinthe Frappe (absinthe, mint, simple syrup, club soda).

If you want to get close-and-personal with the band, take your better half to The Loading Dock (71 E. Main St.; loadingdockpatchogue.com), an intimate speakeasy-style spot at Patchogue Theatre. Rather than sitting in the audience, guests attending Loading Dock shows sit directly on the stage with the act — after entering through a backstage loading dock entrance (which gives it its name).

For some, fancy dining while music is performed, My Father's Place at The Roslyn Hotel (1221 Old Northern Blvd.; 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com) allows guests to choose from a menu of American food while a variety of bands and musicians play; watch for shows from celebrated artists Steve Forbert (Saturday, March 7), Peter Asher with Jeremy Clyde (Sunday, March 8) and APB (Friday, April 24).

DANCE OR COOK THE NIGHT AWAY

For those looking for an affordable night out dancing, Nutty Irishman (323 Main St., Farmingdale; 516-293-9700, thenuttyirishman.com) has line dancing every Tuesday starting after 7 p.m. — and the music played is designed to get people dancing, so no worries if you’re not necessarily obsessed with the Nashville sound, and while all are welcome to wear boots and cowboy hats, that’s not required. At some point early in the evening, an instructor will also be on-hand to help master the moves; the evening also includes a DJ spinning country dance and live bands — and this is a pub, so boot-scooting breaks can be achieved at the bar. $8 at the door; $5 with a Nutty Irishman card.

They say food is the way to the heart, and what better way to impress your date than showing off your culinary skills? A La Carte Cooking School (32 Atlantic Ave., Lynbrook; 516-599-2922, alacartecs.com) offers a variety of cooking classes for different skill levels including classes like Friends and Family Ravioli Night or Date Night Mediterranean Style. Even if you’re not a master chef, you and your date can learn something new while working together to create a delicious masterpiece. Prices vary based on class.

ONE-DAY HOTEL STAYS

There are dozens of worthy hotels to be found across Long Island — but as it’s still winter, some popular lodging sites like Greenport and the Hamptons are offering their lowest rates. One spot to book a romantic overnight stay is The Greenporter Hotel (326 Front St.; 631-477-0066, greenporterhotel.com). Greenport, once desolate before the summer months, is now a bustling town with restaurants, shopping and nightlife all year. Come the warmer season, one-night stays at the Greenporter are generally in the $200-$300+ range, but in March can be found for as low as $109 most days ($179 Saturdays). In the Hamptons, Sag Harbor is one of the few hamlets that features mostly year-round eateries and social spots, and to stay there in late winter/early spring at Baron’s Cove (31 W. Water St.; 844-227-6672, caperesorts.com) can be as low as $159 weekdays, $189 Fridays and $219 Saturdays. If Montauk is where you’d like to go, Kenny's Tipperary Inn (432 West Lake Dr.; 866-430-2692, thetipperaryinn.com) has daily $99 weekday rates and $109-149 on weekends (March 20-21, right before the hamlet’s huge St. Patrick’s Day parade, two-day minimum rooms are $179). Danfords Hotel and Marina (25 E Broadway; 631-928-5200, hotelsone.com) is another great choice, as it puts guests right into the dining, shopping and barhopping available in Port Jeff Village for $129-$189 most March nights.

HURL AN AXE OR HAVE A GAME NIGHT

No better time than date night to impress your significant other — and as Molly Hatchets Urban Axe Throwing (860 S. 2nd St., Ronkonkoma; 631-648-9622, axethrowinglongislandny.com) is the only ax-throwing center in either Nassau or Suffolk counties. Offering throwing alleys that end in targets, people of all ages (although it’s currently a big hit with the millennial/ Gen Z crowd) take a real ax, lift it over their heads and hurl it — sort of like darts, but with a bigger, sharper item to throw. No worries if you’ve never tried throwing an ax before, as there are instructors on-hand. The place can get busy so best book in advance; $29.99 per person up to six people to a lane; closed toe shoes are required.

Round 1 Bowling & Amusement (358 Broadway Mall, Hicksville; 516-595-2080; round1usa.com) offers endless games to play. This arcade has everything you need to have a blast with your sweetheart. Activities include bowling, karaoke, pingpong, darts and more.

If virtual reality is more your speed, head over to Simplay (180 Commerce Dr., Hauppauge; 631-617-6363, simplayny.com) where there are dozens of fun games to choose from. Shoot hoops, play hockey or show off your batting skills. Food and beverages are also available to purchase if you work up an appetite.

WINE AND DINE

It’s a solid bet to assume couples planning a date night may choose to dine out on the town. A place to consider is Molto Vino Wine and Cheese Osteria in Babylon Village (45 Deer Park Ave.; 631-983-8915). The room is kept with lighting low, and while there’s energy, it’s very mellow. The average age range of guests is fairly wide, but the scene is very millennial at times, and if you come as a couple there’s likely to be others doing the same thing; it’s not unusual to spy pairs holding hands across one of its petit tables. Wine is the main event, and the list includes several Italian red wines among all the reds from which to choose, while white options run between chardonnay, pinot grigio and sauvignon blanc; several martinis, mojitos and other mixed drinks make the menu as well. And if you both decide you want to bar and club-hop, there are plenty of walkable nightlife spots nearby.

Perhaps you want to enjoy sweet music with a romantic meal? If so, City Cellar (1080 Corporate Dr., Westbury; 516-693-5400, citycellarny.com) offers a Sunday brunch (11 a.m.-3 p.m.) with live jazz — and a free mimosa is included with the meal. The venue itself is already romantic; a large sweeping room, yet it has a cozy feel with earthy tones and soft lighting. Over 40 wines are sold by the glass, but for a deal on some of the more expensive options, on Mondays any wine bottle that costs more than $100 is available for half-off.