Find twilight discounts at theme parks, golf courses and beyond

With more fun entertainment options reopened on Long Island, there’s a predictable side effect: Families are spending more money. But here's one way to economize — visit these popular Long Island venues during the end of the day, when several slash prices for visitors.

Splish Splash, for instance, is offering a late-day discount for the first time this year. Arrive three hours before closing any day and get $21 off the gate price as well as free parking. Arrive at the Long Island Aquarium one hour before closing and you’ll pay half price.

Here are the details of five places where timing is everything:

Splish Splash Water Park

Check the website for each day’s closing time, arrive three hours or less prior and pay $38.99 instead of $59.99, says Lynsey Winters, regional public relations manager. You’ll also avoid the $15 per car parking fee. "There’s just been a lot of demand overall, people looking for places to come cool off ever after work, especially with how hot it’s been," Winters says. (2549 Splish Splash Dr., Calverton; 631-727-3600, splishsplash.com)

Long Island Aquarium

Arrive at 3 p.m. on a weekday or 4 p.m. on a weekend and pay half price for the final hour of the day. On weekdays, you’ll arrive in time for the 3:30 p.m. otter feed and lecture, and on weekends you can make it to the 4 p.m. sea lion show, says Darlene Puntillo, director of marketing and advertising. (431 E. Main St., Riverhead; 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com)

The Adventure Park at Long Island

Beginning four hours prior to closing each day, The Adventure Park at Long Island sells "Last Call" discounted tickets for $48 per person no matter what age (normally tickets are $64 for people 14 and older and $54 for ages 7 and up). Last-call climbers get a 2.5-hour climb time instead of the usual 3.5 hours (30 minutes of which is safety training), and, while they have full access to the courses at the beginning of their climbs, rope courses begin to shut down one hour prior to closing, beginning with the most challenging higher courses, says Matt Joffe, contact center agent. He recommends booking online in advance to ensure a spot. (75 Colonial Springs Rd., Wheatley Heights; 631-983-3844, myadventurepark.com)

Eisenhower Golf Course

Tweens, teens and families who golf together will pay a reduced Greens Fee price starting at 4:30 p.m.. on the White and Blue courses only. They will be able to golf as many holes as they can fit in up to 18 by dusk. For Nassau County residents, twilight hour prices are typically $40 to $42 on weekdays, but $23 after 4:30 p.m.; prices are $46 to $54 for 18 holes on weekends, but the price drops to $25. Suffolk residents pay $38 on weekdays and $42 on weekends if they tee off after 4:30 p.m. (1899 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow; 516-572-0327, nassaucountyny.gov). State park golf courses also have twilight deals, check parks.ny.gov for details.

New York State beaches

Late afternoon through sunset can be some of the most pleasant hours to spend on the beach, when the heat of the sun has eased. State beaches on Long Island charge $10 per car only until 4 p.m. on weekdays and 6 p.m. on weekends and holidays — arrive after that time and it’s free. Check out the ocean waves at Robert Moses State Park, 600 Robert Moses State Parkway, Babylon; 631-669-0449; Jones Beach State Park, 2400 Ocean Pkwy., Wantagh, 516-785-1600; and Hither Hills State Park, 164 Old Montauk Hwy., Montauk, 631-668-2554. North Shore state parks offer the same discount. Visit parks.ny.gov for more details.