Your mother caught your colds when you were sick, lost her trademark tiny waist forever after giving birth to you and your siblings, and forgave you when you tried to dye the family dog purple with grape juice.

Let’s face it, the woman could use a drink!

You can make that happen in celebration of Mother’s Day at one of several Long Island restaurants that have some of the best bar atmospheres and bar selections around. Plan the drinks with mom as a one-on-one time that you can spend solo with her to reminisce and tell her how great she is. She’s certain to appreciate getting to be with you up close and personal while seated at a bar, and it can be more thoughtful than taking her to a mass Mother’s Day feeding at a restaurant with the rest of the family.

Here’s a sampling of places to celebrate Mother’s Day with a toast she’s sure to remember. The drinks can be pricey, but isn’t mom worth it?

If your mother’s very hip and on the younger side, The Rose Room at the Garden City Hotel is where you can show mom what you told her for years — that you’re too cool for school. It’s well off the beaten path in a dark underground lounge that you’ll likely need a bellhop to find, and it’s all about the drinks — think speak-easy. The only food available are snacks such as chips so it’s a great place to just chat and chill.

Rare spirits can also be found at The Rose Room such as WhistlePig’s The Boss Hog V Rye Whiskey and signature cocktails include the Mon Cheri made with Hendrick’s gin, lemon, raspberries, Cherry Heering and an egg white for froth.

Another dimly lighted, moody spot, perfect for conversation is Tellers Gold Bar in Islip, which features exceptional wines kept in a Mosler vault and a bespoke branded rye whiskey. The vault was part of the First National Bank of Islip that previously occupied the site, and it’s now home to more than 1,000 bottles of wine from more than 20 regions. Tellers’ fine liquors come from all over the world.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

If you want to make any mom feel like she’s on a much-needed vacation you can take her for exotic drinks at The Cuban, a restaurant with locations in Garden City and Patchogue. But you’ve been warned, she might leave doing the cha-cha. On Mother’s Day, The Cuban will feature live music beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Patchogue location, and singer Raffi Caballero will perform at the Garden City restaurant from 5:50 to 9:30 p.m.

A cocktail menu includes La Boca Azul, a mixture of Bacardi Superior Rum, Bacardi Coco Rum, Blue Curacao and pineapple juice. Grey Goose, L’Orange Vodka, Chambord and pineapple juice are combined to make the Havana Martini; and a Coco de Cuban is made of Bacardi Coco Rum, cream of coconut, pineapple juice, vanilla ice cream and coconut.

The stylish mom who turns heads when she walks into a room will likely think, “Wow,” when she walks into Salt & Barrel, an oyster and craft cocktail bar in Bay Shore.

Elegant touches such as pressed tin ceilings and marble make the bar a beautiful place to relax with mom, and there are other spots for just drinks as well that include bar stools throughout the room and couches in front of a two-sided gas fireplace.

“Classics” on the mixed drinks menu include Turn Up the Beet, a concoction of Bols Genever Gin, lemon juice, beet tarragon syrup and Spray of Absinthe, and a Dark Gord made with sliced coconut, pumpkin, ginger beer and dark rum.

When you design your cheers-to-mom bar visit, planning for an Uber or a designated driver should also be a must.