Practice your swing at these Long Island driving ranges and be par for the course.

NASSAU

BETHPAGE STATE PARK GOLF COURSE, 99 Quaker Meetinghouse Rd., Farmingdale, 516-249-0700 Hours Dawn-dusk April-Nov., weather permitting. Features 30 stalls; artificial turf mats, pro shop, PGA lessons, club rental.

CANTIAGUE PARK GOLF COURSE, West John Street, Hicksville, 516-571-7082, nwsdy.li/canpark Hours Peak season 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; open daily in winter as weather allows. Season All year, weather permitting. Features 36 bays (including heated and covered stalls). Fee $7 for 40 balls, $9 for 60 balls.

EISENHOWER PARK GOLF COURSE, Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow, nassaucountyny.gov, 516- 572-0337. Hours Peak season 7 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. Season Open daily all year, weather permitting. Features 60 stalls, lighted, artificial turf mats, club rentals. Fee $7 for 40 balls, $9 for 60 balls.

GLEN COVE GOLF COURSE, 109 Lattingtown Rd., Glen Cove, 516-676-0550 office; 516-671-0033 pro shop; 516-200-9603 restaurant, glencovegolfclub.com Hours 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Tues.-Sun., 2 p.m.-10 p.m. Mon. April-Nov., 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tues.-Sun., 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Mon. Dec.-March. Features 21 covered, lighted and heated stalls. Fee $4 for 32 balls, $7 for 64 balls, $12 for 128 balls.

HARBOR LINKS GOLF COURSE, 1 W. Fairway Dr., Port Washington, 516-767-4816, harborlinks.com Hours 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily, weather permitting. Features 40 stalls, artificial grass tees (lessons only), practice greens, lessons. Fee $7 small bucket, $11 medium bucket, $14 large bucket, $17 jumbo bucket.

LIDO GOLF CLUB, 255 Lido Blvd., Lido Beach, 516-889-8181, lidogolf.com Hours Dawn-dark daily, weather permitting. Features 23 stalls, 3 covered; 3 target greens, sand trap, cafe, grill.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

MERRICK ROAD PARK GOLF COURSE, 2550 Clubhouse Rd., Merrick, 516-868-4650 Hours 6 a.m.-dusk all year, weather permitting. Features 22 stalls, 160-yard driving range, irons only. Fee $7.25 for 50 balls, seniors $6.25 for 50 balls.

NORTH WOODMERE GOLF COURSE, Branch Boulevard, North Woodmere, 516-571-7814, nwsdy.li/nwoodmerepark Hours 7 a.m.-8 p.m. daily, all year, weather permitting. Features 22 bays with a range of about 200 yards; golf instruction available. Fee $7 for 40 balls, $3 club rental.

TOWN OF OYSTER BAY GOLF COURSE, 1 Southwoods Rd., Woodbury, 516-677-5980 golf; 516-682-4776 driving range. Hours 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tues.-Sun., 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Mon. April-Oct., then hours vary, all year, weather permitting. Features 29 stalls, mats, lessons.

SUFFOLK

BERGEN POINT COUNTRY CLUB AND GOLF COURSE, 69 Bergen Ave., West Babylon, 631-661-8282, bergenpointgolfcourse.com Hours 6:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. March-Dec., weather permitting. Features 20 stalls. Fee $7 for 45 balls.

CHERRY CREEK GOLF LINKS, 900 Reeves Ave., Riverhead, 631-369-6500, cherrycreeklinks.com Hours Dawn-dusk, open all year, weather permitting. Features 25 stalls, grass tees, with practice bunker.

COUNTRY FAIR ENTERTAINMENT PARK, 3351 Rte. 112, Medford, 631-732-0579, countryfairpark.com Hours noon-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun., mid-March-mid-Nov. Features Lighted, 30 stalls. Fee $8 for 40 balls, $18 for 120 balls, $3 club rental.

CRAB MEADOW GOLF COURSE, 220 Waterside Ave., Northport, 631-757-8800, crabmeadow.com Hours 6 a.m.-8 p.m. daily May-Sept., then schedule varies. Features 18 stalls.

DIX HILLS PARK GOLF COURSE, 575 Vanderbilt Pkwy., Dix Hills, 631-499-8005, dixhillsgolf.com. Hours 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. Fee $5 per bucket.

FARMINGDALE STATE COLLEGE DRIVING RANGE, Melville Road and Route 110, Farmingdale, 631-420-2621, 631-420-2482. Hours 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily April-Nov. Features 25 stalls, target greens and flags. Fee $7 small bucket-$15 extra-large bucket ($1-$2 discount for seniors, staff and students).

HEARTLAND GOLF PARK, 1200 Long Island Ave., Edgewood, 631-667-7400, heartlandgolfpark.com Hours 6:30 a.m.-midnight. Features 92 stalls (42 heated), golf school, club rental, automatic tees. Fee $10-$100.

HOLBROOK COUNTRY CLUB, 700 Patchogue-Holbrook Rd., Holbrook, 631-467-3417, holbrookccgolf.com Hours 7 a.m.-dusk, weather permitting. Features 16 stalls, artificial turf mats. Fee $6 for 50-60 balls.

INDIAN ISLAND COUNTRY CLUB, 661 Riverside Dr., Riverhead, indianislandcountryclub.com, 631-727-7776. Hours 7 a.m.-dusk daily. Features 25 stalls, artificial turf mats; clubs provided, available for rent. Fee $6 for 40 balls.

ISLAND’S END GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB, 5025 Rte. 25, Greenport, 631-477-0777, islandsendgolf.com. Hours 7 a.m.-dusk all year, weather permitting. Features Grass tees, practice bunker, chipping area and putting green. Fee $10 small bucket, $20 large bucket.

MIDDLE ISLAND COUNTRY CLUB, 275 Yaphank-Middle Island Rd., Middle Island, 631-924-3000, middleislandcc.com Hours dawn-dusk all year, weather permitting. Features 12 stalls. Fee $7 bucket.

MILL POND GOLF COURSE, 300 Mill Rd., Medford, 631-732-8249, golfatmillpond.com Hours 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 5:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Features Single baskets and range cards available. PGA professional lessons available. Fee $7 small bucket, $9 medium bucket, $12 large bucket.

MONTAUK DOWNS STATE PARK GOLF COURSE, 50 S. Fairview Ave., Montauk, 631-668-1100. Features 12 stalls, clinics, pro shop. Fee $8 for 60 balls.

PINE HILLS COUNTRY CLUB, 2 Country Club Dr., Manorville, 631-878-4343, pinehillsgolfing.com Hours 6 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, all year, weather permitting. Features Grass tees for 40-50 tee boxes (artificial turf mats in winter), bunkers, chipping-putting area. Fee $7 for 45-50 balls, 7 buckets for $35.

PINE RIDGE GOLF CLUB, 2 Golf Course Dr., Coram, 631-331-7930, pineridgegc.com Hours 6 a.m.-8 p.m. daily, all year, weather permitting. Features Open space with 18 mats. Fee $5 per bucket.

POXABOGUE GOLF COURSE, 3556 Montauk Hwy., Bridgehampton, 631-537-0025, poxgolf.com Hours 7 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, March-Dec. Features 75-station range, covered stalls, mats and grass; practice bunker, short game area. Fee $10 for 50 balls, $17 for 100 balls, $24 for 150 balls; club rental available.

ROCK HILL GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB, 105 Clancy Rd., Manorville, 631-878-2250, rockhillgolf.com Hours 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun., weather permitting. Features Grass range weekends May-Oct., lessons. Fee $5 for 45 balls, $10 for 90.

SHELTER ISLAND COUNTRY CLUB, 26 Sunnyside Ave., Shelter Island Heights, 631-749-0416, shelterislandcc.org Hours 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Features 7 stalls. Fee $5 per bucket.

SMITHTOWN LANDING COUNTRY CLUB, 495 Landing Ave., Smithtown, 631-979-6534, nwsdy.li/slgolf. Hours 7 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Features 20 stalls, artificial turf. Fee $5 for 40 balls.

SOUTHAMPTON GOLF RANGE, 668 County Rd. 39 (Route 27), Southampton, 631-283-2158, Hours 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Thur., 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Fri.-Sun. Features 30 stalls, grass hitting area. Fee $8 for 30 balls, $15 for 70 balls, $18 for 105 balls.

SPRING LAKE GOLF CLUB, 30 E. Bartlett Rd., Middle Island, 631-924-5115, springlakegolfclub.com Hours 7 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, all year. Features Grass tees serving 20, pro shop. Fee $5 for 40 balls.

SUNKEN MEADOW STATE PARK, North end of Sunken Meadow State Parkway, Kings Park, 631-269-5351, parks.ny.gov Hours Sunrise-sunset all year, weather permitting. Features 24 stalls, artificial turf mats, pro shop. Fee $7 per bucket.

TIMBER POINT GOLF COURSE, 398 Great River Rd., Great River, 631-581- 2401, timberpointgolfcourse.com Hours 7 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends; call to confirm. Features 25 stalls, artificial turf mats, lessons, rental. Fee $7 for 33 balls, $14 for 66 balls.

WEST SAYVILLE GOLF COURSE, 200 Montauk Hwy., West Sayville, 631- 567-1704, westsayvillegolf.com Hours 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily May 15-Labor Day. Vary rest of the year. Features 37 stalls, artificial turf mats, lighted range, lessons, pro shop; clubs provided. Fee $7 for 42 balls.

WIND WATCH GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB, 1715 Vanderbilt Motor Pkwy., Hauppauge, 631-232-9850, hamletwindwatch.com Hours 7 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, weather permitting. Features Grass tees serving 20-30. Fee $6 for 40 balls.