From Bay Shore to Greenport, here is where to catch a ferry ride on Long Island.

BRIDGEPORT & PORT JEFFERSON STEAMBOAT C0., 102 W. Broadway, Port Jefferson, 631-473-0286 or 888-443-3779, 88844ferry.com Hours 6 a.m.- 10 p.m. daily, 75-minute ride to Bridgeport, CT. Requirements Reservations recommended for autos; pets on leashes allowed; arrive 30 minutes ahead. Rates $16-$80.

CROSS SOUND FERRY, 41270 Main Rd., Orient Point, 631-323-2525, longislandferry.com Requirements Reservations recommended. Leashed dogs allowed. Arrive 20-30 minutes before departure. Ferry to New London, CT. Passenger-only Sea Jet: Carrier required for all pets. Rates $3-$73.

FIRE ISLAND FERRIES, 99 Maple Ave., Bay Shore, 631-665-3600, fireislandferries.com Destinations Ocean Beach, Ocean Bay Park, Fair Harbor, Kismet, Saltaire, Seaview, Dunewood and Atlantique. Rates $5-$19, cash only. Parking $10 daily Mon.-Thur., $17 Fri.-Sun. and holidays.

NORTH FERRY TERMINAL, Wiggins Street, Greenport, and 12 Somerfield Place, Shelter Island Heights, 631-749-0139, northferry.com Hours 6 a.m.-midnight (Greenport) and 5:40 a.m.- 11:45 p.m. (Shelter Island). Requirements Dogs on leash. Rates $2-$16, cash, bike fee.

SOUTH FERRY CO., 135 S. Ferry Rd., Shelter Island, 631-749-1200, southferry.com. 5-minute ride drops passengers and cars in North Haven. Ferries leave every 15 minutes. Requirements Leashed pets allowed. Rates $1-$17; fee for bikes.

VIKING SUPERSTAR, Viking Dock, 462 W. Lake Dr., Montauk, 631-668-5700, vikingfleet.com Requirements Passengers only, leashed pets allowed. Destinations Block Island (May 24-Columbus Day); New London, CT. (May 24-Columbus Day), and Martha’s Vineyard (one round-trip daily, check website for schedule, additional departures July-Aug.). Rates $25-$70; $10 daily parking, fee for bikes, surfboards.