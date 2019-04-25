TODAY'S PAPER
Where to catch a ferry on Long Island 

On board the Fire Island ferry to Ocean

On board the Fire Island ferry to Ocean Beach

By Newsday Staff
From Bay Shore to Greenport, here is where to catch a ferry ride on Long Island. 

BRIDGEPORT & PORT JEFFERSON STEAMBOAT C0., 102 W. Broadway, Port Jefferson, 631-473-0286 or 888-443-3779, 88844ferry.com Hours 6 a.m.- 10 p.m. daily, 75-minute ride to Bridgeport, CT. Requirements Reservations recommended for autos; pets on leashes allowed; arrive 30 minutes ahead. Rates $16-$80.

CROSS SOUND FERRY, 41270 Main Rd., Orient Point, 631-323-2525, longislandferry.com Requirements Reservations recommended. Leashed dogs allowed. Arrive 20-30 minutes before departure. Ferry to New London, CT. Passenger-only Sea Jet: Carrier required for all pets. Rates $3-$73.

FIRE ISLAND FERRIES, 99 Maple Ave., Bay Shore, 631-665-3600, fireislandferries.com Destinations Ocean Beach, Ocean Bay Park, Fair Harbor, Kismet, Saltaire, Seaview, Dunewood and Atlantique. Rates $5-$19, cash only. Parking $10 daily Mon.-Thur., $17 Fri.-Sun. and holidays.

NORTH FERRY TERMINAL, Wiggins Street, Greenport, and 12 Somerfield Place, Shelter Island Heights, 631-749-0139, northferry.com Hours 6 a.m.-midnight (Greenport) and 5:40 a.m.- 11:45 p.m. (Shelter Island). Requirements Dogs on leash. Rates $2-$16, cash, bike fee.

SOUTH FERRY CO., 135 S. Ferry Rd., Shelter Island, 631-749-1200, southferry.com. 5-minute ride drops passengers and cars in North Haven. Ferries leave every 15 minutes. Requirements Leashed pets allowed. Rates $1-$17; fee for bikes.

VIKING SUPERSTAR, Viking Dock, 462 W. Lake Dr., Montauk, 631-668-5700, vikingfleet.com Requirements Passengers only, leashed pets allowed. Destinations Block Island (May 24-Columbus Day); New London, CT. (May 24-Columbus Day), and Martha’s Vineyard (one round-trip daily, check website for schedule, additional departures July-Aug.). Rates $25-$70; $10 daily parking, fee for bikes, surfboards.

