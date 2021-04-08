For many Long Islanders, April marks the unofficial start of fishing season. Maybe that’s because the weather’s getting warmer and signs of spring, like blooming daffodils and returning ospreys, trigger a primal urge that draws piscators to the water in search of an easy meal.

"More likely, it has something to do with trucks," veteran angler Peter Tarnowski says with a laugh. "By April Fools’ Day, the D.E.C. hatchery trucks have visited all the stocking locations at least once. That means there’s plenty of fish to go around, so let the fun begin."

LOADING UP THE WATER

Indeed, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (D.E.C.) deposits approximately 18,000 trout, a mix of browns and rainbows, across more than 20 locations in Nassau and Suffolk counties each year. The vast majority of these, nearly 15,000, are released into local rivers, lakes and ponds during late March and April with some 3,400 more added to select locations each fall.

Additionally, each spring New York State Parks stocks Belmont Lake with 1,200 trout, Caleb Smith State Park with 2,900, and loads-up McDonald Pond and South Lake in Hempstead State Park with another 1,500 trout, and supplies supplemental stocking before the spring and fall Family Fishing & Children’s Festival held at Belmont Lake and Hempstead State Park, respectively. This year’s festival has been canceled, but the lake remains open for fishing.

Still, spring trout fishing isn’t just about reeling in fish, notes Tarnowski, a 49-year-old sales engineer. "Catching’s fun, but after a long winter I love being outside, having a little room to myself, and casting in beautiful places," says the East Northport resident whose largest trout was a 21.5-inch trophy rainbow caught and released at Connetquot River State Park.

"That’s the beauty of trout fishing," says Bobby Turturello of Causeway Bait and Tackle in Wantagh. "It gets people outdoors and kicks off the season with a bang. There are plenty of places to try, it’s inexpensive, you only need and hour or two, and you can fish while practicing social distancing … Many of our customers do well at Upper Twin Pond in Wantagh and at Massapequa Reservoir."

CATCHING RULES

Heidi O’Riordan, regional fisheries manager for the D.E.C., points out that stockings are skewed to help maximize angler success. "Typically, our trout travel hungry because we don’t feed them for a day or two before loading the stocking trucks. So, when those fish hit the water, they are usually aggressive right from the start. Trout are cold-water fish and few stockies are expected to survive the summer months, so there’s no shame in taking home your daily three-trout limit."

O’Riordan noted that stocking distribution, fishing regulations and guidelines are updated yearly. This spring, for example, anglers should be pleased to learn that as part of a new trout stream management plan, 10% of stream stocked trout will be 12- to 14-inch two-year-old browns, these in addition to 9-inch yearling rainbows. In a nod to the COVID-19 pandemic, specific guidelines suggest anglers maintain one full fishing rod length between themselves.

While Tarnowski loves the tranquility of early season trout fishing, Wesley Walker, 65, the former New York Jet NFL football player, loves the social aspect. "I like to go with my wife, Barbara Ann, or some friends, and I fished a lot with my son when he was younger," he stated. "I don’t fish as much as I’d like because my wife and I are busy running a private company (Companionship Aid Services) that helps provide care for the elderly, but I still find time to go when the trout are biting."

Emir Radoncic, an IT Manager from Baldwin, is already planning his first trout outing of the spring. "I’m taking my kids, Selma (8), Kenan (5-1/2) and Leila (3), to Upper Lake in Yaphank. We’re going with Grandpa — and this will be Leila’s first fishing trip. We’re relatively new to fishing and haven’t caught a trout yet — but I like the idea of the lake being stocked, and that anyone can join the fun — even an IT guy.

As for those stocking trucks, O’Riordan says its arrival each spring ranks among her highlights of the year.

"Everyone’s so happy when it pulls up. They reach for their phones, call their friends and say: ‘Hurry up and get here.’ Soon the trout start biting and the smiles get bigger. It really is a rewarding sight."