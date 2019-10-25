It can seem impossible to squeeze in some "me" time between work, school or the kids. Luckily, Long Island is home to a lot of fun opportunities for people on-the-go, and you don't have to sign contracts or spend a ton of money to experience them. Here are some examples of the many affordable, low-commitment classes and meet-ups around Long Island.

EXERCISE CLASSES

Instead of locking into a gym membership, here are some of the several spots that offer drop-in fitness classes:

FITmixx (1494 Bellmore Ave., Bellmore) offers fitness classes such as Zumba, spin, kettlebell, kickboxing and “Hustle,” which combines stretching, cardio, core and resistance training. You don't need a membership; just drop in and pay per class (after filling out a waiver). INFO 516-851-2292; fitmixx.com COST Walk-ins pay $10 for fitness classes, $15 for hustle and spin

At Gritty Buddha (38 Forest Ave., Glen Cove), guests can drop in to this yoga studio and meditation space without a commitment; five and 10-class packs are also offered and never expire. Guests are welcome to just walk in and take a class. INFO 516-231-2362; grittybuddha.com COST Drop-ins pay $25 per class

You don’t need to be a member to participate at SLT, as long as a class isn’t already filled up or sold out. Guests can walk in and sign up for classes, which combine cardio, strength training and elements of Pilates. Visitors can also pre-book online ahead of time. SLT has four locations on Long Island: East Hampton (460 Pantigo Rd.), Plainview (1485 Old Country Rd.), Roslyn (1085 Northern Blvd.) and Southampton (16 Hill St.). INFO sltnyc.com/studios COST Single classes are $36-$42, depending on location

Marvil Fit (101-3 W. Montauk Hwy., Hampton Bays) is best-known for its signature ride classes, but also does bootcamp, boxing and body sculpting among other fitness sessions. Classes are open for reserve or drop-in as long as space is available; you do need to create a one-time account to get involved (which can be done online or over the phone). INFO 631-594-3930; marvilfit.com COST Drop-ins pay $22-$26, depending on class.

NICHE MEET-UPS

Looking to meet fresh faces fast with common interests? A very efficient way is via the aptly-named Meetup website where you can check out and then check in with people who are into what you’re into, and can also put you in touch with people around the same age, location and other preferences.

A ladies-only group, the Massapequa Book Club Meetup takes place at a members home on a monthly basis for a potluck meal and book discussion. Ranging in ages from mid-30s to about 60, the meetings are usually around eight-to-12 people at a time, and not only include book talk but participants also discuss themselves and how the books have impacted their lives. The cost is $3 a year; check out their meet-up page for scheduling and location. INFO meetup.com/Massapequa-Book-Club-Meetup-Ladies-only

The Vegan Long Island Meetup is intended to help connect people with vegan events and opportunities. The group organizes vegan dinners served at the Curry Club (10 Woods Corner Rd., Setauket; 631-751-4845, curryclubli.com). Meals usually include 15-30 members; it’s open to anyone from the dedicated to the curious vegan, welcomes all ages. Food is usually served family-style on a Sunday night. Meals are $20 per person; check the group’s page for upcoming dinners. INFO meetup.com/Vegan-Long-Island

The Millennial Book Club meets at Book Revue (313 New York Ave., Huntington, 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com), and is typically attended by people in their early 20s and 30s. The group usually meets monthly on Thursdays. Books to read are chosen by the group and range in style and genre; check their page for scheduled meet-ups. INFO meetup.com/The-Millennial-Book-Club

DANCE CLASSES

Dance like no one's watching and make new friends along the way. These beginner drop-in groups teach easy steps and can help you mix it up on the dance floor.

The Ballroom Factory Dance Studio (620 Waverly Ave., Patchogue) offers 90-minute country line-dancing classes, which are held at 7:45 p.m. Mondays. Reservations are not required. The studio features beginner ballroom dancing, Latin dance classes, hustle, swing and country line-dancing. INFO 631-868-3500; ballroomfactory.com COST $16, pay at the door

Swing Dance Long Island meets 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Huntington Moose Lodge (631 Pulaski Rd., Greenlawn) for a half-hour lesson before two hours of swing dancing. Partners aren’t required, and beginners are welcome. The group also does a 7:30 p.m. Saturday once a month at The Jazz Loft (275 Christian Ave, Stony Brook). INFO 631-476-3707; sdli.org COST Tuesdays: DJ nights are $8, $5 for members; band nights are $15, $10 for members. Saturdays: $15, $10 for members

Anyone can walk into Rhythmology (361 Union Ave., Westbury) for their social dance events, which feature a variety of Latin dance classes. Prior dance experience isn't necessary. The events take place every second and fourth Saturday of the month, as well as every second and third Sunday. INFO 516-280-6677; rhythmologydance.com COST Prices vary between $10-$20 depending on event, time of arrival and amenities.

One of the things the Nutty Irishman (323 Main St., Farmingdale) pub is best-known for is its long-running country nights, which take place 7 p.m. Tuesdays and feature both live music and DJs. Line-dancing lessons are given throughout the night and are open to all. Feel free to dress in honkytonk fashion as many do when coming to this boot-scoot. No experience needed. INFO 516-293-9700; thenuttyirishman.com COST $8

ART CLASSES

Perhaps you’re looking to try your hand at something artistic? There are plenty of studios on Long Island that offer low-commitment classes and events.

At all locations of Muse Paintbar, customers can paint, eat and drink, which includes alcoholic beverages to people of age. Classes are held regularly — and while reserving a seat a day or two in advance is preferred, walk-ins are welcome when there’s available space. Muse Paintbar has three Long Island locations: Garden City, Great Neck and Port Jefferson. INFO musepaintbar.com; price varies between $25-$45

Pinot's Palette, with locations in Bay Shore and East Meadow is also a studio that serves food and drink. Walk-ins are welcome when space is available. INFO pinotspalette.com; prices generally in the $35-$40 range

Casa de Spin Painting Parlor (81 Grand Ave., Massapequa) is Long Island’s only spin-art painting studio, and while you can’t walk in, they have public sessions that require pre-registering, which you can do that at any time, even minutes before a class gets started. INFO 5160654-7746, casadespin.com; prices vary between $29-$45

SPEED DATING

Long Island has plenty of singles events for the romantics looking for love outside of an app.

7-in-Heaven Singles Events offers speed dating for singles. Events are broken down into age ranges (starting with women ages 23-36 and men ages 25-38, with ranges up to women age 54- 67 and men ages 57-69). There are also events open to all adult ages. No membership is required; just register for events you’d like to attend. This group also offers speed billiards meeting and horseback riding. INFO 7-in-heaven.com; there’s no membership fees—just pay for the events you’d like to attend (prices vary).

Weekend Dating also offers speed dating, with events bracketed into different age ranges. For those not necessarily looking to date, this group holds occasional “Friendly Feud” events at which people can arrive alone and be placed on teams to play a game based on guessing survey questions. INFO weekenddating.com; the feud event is free to attend with a two-item purchase minimum; other events range in price between $15-$40, with special occasions possibly running higher.