MARTIAL ARTS Moderate to advanced

EXPERT: Rafael Gomez of Farmingdale, the co-owner and an instructor at MAX Martial Arts and Fitness (1741 NY-110, Farmingdale; 631-270-4772, maxfit.us). He’s a chief fitness instructor with 45 years of experience in martial arts and fitness.

THE WORKOUT: “This is a 15-minute, full-body Martial fitness workout that can be done multiple times to make it a 30-, 45- or 60-minute workout. Give yourself a one-minute rest in between each set," Gomez says.

"The only equipment needed is a folding chair or bench. This workout can be done anywhere — home backyard, park, beach. This workout consists of 26 different exercises. Each exercise is performed nonstop for 25 seconds followed by a 10-second rest."

WARM UP: Rotate arms, hips and knees, twisting and reaching for your toes.

1. High knees: Alternate, bringing each knee up to about waist level while pulling your hands down. Keep your back straight.

2. High knee, front kick: Bring your right knee up, put it down and then kick in front of you with the same leg. Keep your hands up.

3. Jumping Jacks: Start with your feet together; hands at your sides. Bend your knees slightly and jump into the air. As you jump, spread your legs to be about shoulder-width apart; bring your arms above your head and clap. Jump back to starting position.

4. Abdominal twist: Keep your elbows close to your waist and fists by your chin. With your feet shoulder-width apart and hips facing forward, twist your upper body from side to side. Keep your abdominals engaged the entire time.

5. Abdominal twist with two punches: Just as you did in exercise No. 4, twist to the left, twist to the right, then punch forward with the right hand and punch forward with the left hand.

6. Tricep dips: Using a folding chair or bench, keep your hands on the edge of the chair/bench and slide your butt off the front of the chair/bench with your feet in front of you and toes up. Bend your elbows to lower your body and raise to the starting position.

7. Plank: Start by laying flat on the floor, resting on your forearms and knees. Push up off the floor, raising up off your knees onto your toes and resting mainly on your elbows and toes. Hold this position with your body in a straight line.

8. Alternate toe touches: In a pushup position with feet wider than shoulder-width and keeping your abdominals tight, reach back with one hand trying to touch the opposite foot, then return to the pushup position and do the other side.

9. Cross country skiers: Starting with one foot forward and one foot back, switch feet while jumping and alternating arms up and down. Repeat the switching quickly in a cross-country skiing motion.

10. Back fist right side stand: with your feet shoulder-width apart with a slight bend in your knees. Start with your right fist by your chest and extend it to your right side, shoulder height; imagine you are hitting a pad with the back of your right hand. Your left hand should stay up in front of your chest.

11. Back fist and squat: Just as you did in exercise 10, hit shoulder height with a right back fist and then squat and hit low with another right back fist. Keep your back straight.

12. Back fist left side stand: with your feet shoulder-width apart. Start with your left fist by your chest and extend it to your left side, shoulder height; imagine you’re hitting a pad with the back of your left hand. Your right hand should stay up in front of your chest.

13. Back fist and squat: Just as you did in exercise 12, hit shoulder height with a left back fist and then squat and hit low with another left back fist.

14. Power jumping Jacks: Starting in a wide squat position, jump up as you would doing a jumping jack with feet together and hands up above your head, jump out and return to a squat position bringing your hands down.

15. Side squat (right side): Step out to the right side with your right leg bending the right knee and keeping the left leg straight. Keep your toes facing forward. Keep most of your weight in the right leg and squat up and down while pushing your butt back. Do not let your right knee go past your toes. It’s important to keep back straight during this exercise.

16. Side squat (left side): Step out to the left side with your left leg bending the left knee and keeping the right leg straight. Keep your toes facing forward. Keep most of your weight in the left leg and squat up and down while pushing your butt back. Do not let your left knee go past your toes. It’s important to keep back straight during this exercise.

17. Mountain climbers: Start in a pushup position. Bring one knee into your chest as far as you can and keep alternating knees quickly. Try to keep your body straight.

18. Heels up: Bring your heels to your butt while simulating a run. Try to kick your butt with your heels.

19. Kung-Fu dive bomber: Pushups: Start with your hands shoulder-width apart on the floor and feet wide apart. Your hips should be raised so that your body forms an inverted "V." Bring your chest forward toward your hands, push up, push down and then push your hips back to the inverted "V" position.

20. Whipping strike: Stand with your feet wider than shoulder-width apart and a slight bend in your knees and turn to your left side, raise your right arm parallel to the floor making a fist and swing your arm all the way to the right side. Try to whip the arm from left to right. Switch arms and repeat on the other side.

21. Small arm circles backward: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and raise your arms up to the side parallel to the ground; make small clockwise circles with your arms.

22. Small arm circles forward: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and raise your arms up to the side parallel to the ground; make small counterclockwise circles with your arms.

23. Squat, right knee and punch: Start with your feet a little wider than shoulder-width apart; squat and come up from the squat bringing your right knee as high as you can; when your foot touches the ground, throw 2 alternating straight punches.

24. Squat, left knee and punch: Start with your feet a little wider than shoulder-width apart; squat and come up from the squat bringing your left knee as high as you can; when your foot touches the ground, throw 2 alternating straight punches.

25. Back elbow strikes: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, fists by your chin. Strike back with one elbow and then the other and keep alternating. Elbow strikes should be head height. Keep a slight bend in your knees.

26. Alternating Lateral quick steps with knee up: Start standing with feet hip-distance apart and sink into a moderate knee bend. Keep both hands up in front of your chest. Start with right foot moving right and left foot following. Shuffle right for three right-left steps and then bring your left knee up, then shuffle left for three left-right steps and bring your right knee up. Try to touch your elbow to your opposite knee.