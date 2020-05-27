TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island fitness experts offer outdoor workout routines you can do at home

Melanie Krause and Rafael Gomez, the owners and

Melanie Krause and Rafael Gomez, the owners and instructors at MAX Martial Arts and Fitness in Farmingdale, demonstrate at-home workouts.  Credit: Melanie Krause

By Ian J. Stark Special to Newsday
Summer is upon us, and it's the perfect time to focus on your personal fitness goals. Backyards are a great place to get some exercise without leaving home or spending money on gym memberships or fancy equipment. Five Long Island-based fitness experts have put together outdoor routines that will get you moving, using items you most likely have at home.

CROSSFIT Moderate to advanced

ORANGETHEORY FITNESS All levels

YOGA AND PILATES Beginner to moderate

PERSONAL TRAINING Beginner to moderate

MARTIAL ARTS Moderate to advanced

