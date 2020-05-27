Long Island fitness experts offer outdoor workout routines you can do at home
Summer is upon us, and it's the perfect time to focus on your personal fitness goals. Backyards are a great place to get some exercise without leaving home or spending money on gym memberships or fancy equipment. Five Long Island-based fitness experts have put together outdoor routines that will get you moving, using items you most likely have at home.
CROSSFIT Moderate to advanced
EXPERT: Joey Adduci of Kings Park, owner and head-trainer at CrossFit Commack (285-5 Commack Rd.; 631-486-8899, crossfitcommack.com). He’s a Level 3 CrossFit Trainer.
THE WORKOUT: “This workout is 15 minutes and will train your full body with no equipment required," Adduci says. "AMRAP stands for ‘as many rounds and reps as possible.’ You will repeat this circuit continuously until the timer goes off ... Your goal should be to increase the number of rounds and reps you do each time you repeat this workout.”
AMRAP 15
10 pushups
20 air squats
30 situps
“Form is always first. We’re looking for full range of motion with each exercise. You should be able to move through this circuit rather smoothly. The pushups, squats and situps should be unbroken for the first several rounds of the workout. You can modify the pushups by doing knee-assisted pushups. You can modify the squats by doing chair squats. We strongly recommend the chair squats for anyone that has knee, hip or back issues!”
ORANGETHEORY FITNESS All levels
EXPERT: Michelle Baker of Merrick, a certified fitness coach for Orangetheory Fitness. Baker is the Fitness Manager for the Garden City Park and Carle Place studios. She's a trainer with certifications in personal training, exercise and fitness training and women's fitness, among other areas.
THE WORKOUT: Portions of Orangetheory Fitness can be adapted for your at-home workout. "You just need your body, a few weights, a mat and a positive attitude," says Baker.
"Our workouts typically range 40-50 minutes, perfect to help meet the American College of Sports Medicine and the American Heart Association (ACSM-AHA) Primary Physical Activity recommendation for healthy adults — which is moderate intensity, aerobic physical activity for a minimum of 30 minutes, five days per week or vigorous-intensity, aerobic activity for a minimum of 20 minutes 3 days per week. It is important that your workouts include both aerobic and resistance training which is included in the 'Orangetheory At Home' workouts. (There are a number of recommended workouts; view these online at orangetheory.com)."
Baker says that workouts can be done in your backyard or local park by using household items "like a five-pound bag of sugar, gallon of paint or book bag filled with books (15 or more pounds)."
YOGA AND PILATES Beginner to moderate
EXPERT: Holbrook resident Melissa Boyd, owner of Satya Yoga and Pilates Wellness Studio (59 Nesconset Hwy., Port Jefferson Station; 631-828-5996, satyayogaandpilates.com) and the yoga teacher training school Yoga University-East Coast (yogauniversity-eastcoast.com). She’s also a dance teacher and has been teaching yoga for over 20 years.
THE WORKOUT: “Backyard yoga: you only need a yoga mat — if you do not have that, you can use a towel or a wool blanket — a yoga block — you can use a large can if you do not have one — a yoga strap — you can use a belt or scarf at home — and a bolster [for which] you can use a hard pillow. Be sure to pick a location in your yard where the surface is hard, like packed dirt or grass, but not too hard. If someone has bad knees or stiff joints do not use concrete." A full routine takes about 45 minutes to an hour. End with meditation for deep relaxation. Here are five steps for starters.
1. Start the routine by sitting in a comfortable, cross-legged pose. Take deep breaths in and out through the nose for 3 to 5 minutes. Incorporate the "ujjayi breath," breathing in through the nose, flexing the back of the throat. Continue for 3 minutes.
2. Take head rolls right to left five times and roll the shoulders forward and back four times in each direction.
3. Right leg on top of left, with right foot flat on mat, take a spinal twist to the right and then bring arms up and lower the chest down. Switch legs and take both sides.
4. Extend the legs forward, raise the arms into the sky and lower the chest to the legs and stretch.
5. Push forward into tabletop pose, shoulders over wrists and knees over hips. Take what is called "cat/cow," arching the back into extension and rounding to flexion for 6 times in both directions.
PERSONAL TRAINING Beginner to moderate
EXPERT: Mike Lynch, owner of LynchFit (lynchfit.com, @lynchfit). Lynch has been a private personal trainer for 25 years and is certified in performance nutrition from the International Sports Science Association.
THE WORKOUT: Lynch says his routine will help you burn fat without leaving the yard. "Many exercises can be performed with your body weight, household items such as water jugs, bottles or dumbbells and tubing which are relatively inexpensive items. So, without further ado, put on your sneakers, grab a water bottle and slather on some sunblock and get moving!”
FIVE MINUTE WARM-UP: Walk or jog around the block, do jumping jacks, jump rope or march in place.
WORKOUT:
1. Abdominal crunches (10 to 50 reps).
2. Walking lunges (15 reps on each leg). This can be done with body weight only or, to add resistance, you can hold dumbbells or a home item such as one-gallon water jugs in each hand.
3. Pushups (as many reps as possible). Modify your pushup by putting down your knees, or doing pushups with your hands on a bench or chair.
4. Bands or weights (12 to 15 reps). You can lift dumbbells or use household items like water jugs.
5. Tricep extension (15 reps). Use bands, dumbbells or water jugs.
6. Bicep curl (15 reps). Use bands, dumbbells or water jugs.
7. Standing overhead shoulder press (12 to 15 reps).
8. Squats (15 to 20 reps).
9. Abdominal leg lifts and reverse crunches (10 to 50 reps).
10. Two minutes of the following: Jumping Jacks, jumping rope, running in place, marching in place or a two-minute jog.
"After completing all 10 exercises, take a break to drink some water and let your heart rate come down to a comfortable level. This is considered one round, once you have recovered, you can proceed to do two more circuits of the 10 exercises listed, for three total rounds."
MARTIAL ARTS Moderate to advanced
EXPERT: Rafael Gomez of Farmingdale, the co-owner and an instructor at MAX Martial Arts and Fitness (1741 NY-110, Farmingdale; 631-270-4772, maxfit.us). He’s a chief fitness instructor with 45 years of experience in martial arts and fitness.
THE WORKOUT: “This is a 15-minute, full-body Martial fitness workout that can be done multiple times to make it a 30-, 45- or 60-minute workout. Give yourself a one-minute rest in between each set," Gomez says.
"The only equipment needed is a folding chair or bench. This workout can be done anywhere — home backyard, park, beach. This workout consists of 26 different exercises. Each exercise is performed nonstop for 25 seconds followed by a 10-second rest."
WARM UP: Rotate arms, hips and knees, twisting and reaching for your toes.
1. High knees: Alternate, bringing each knee up to about waist level while pulling your hands down. Keep your back straight.
2. High knee, front kick: Bring your right knee up, put it down and then kick in front of you with the same leg. Keep your hands up.
3. Jumping Jacks: Start with your feet together; hands at your sides. Bend your knees slightly and jump into the air. As you jump, spread your legs to be about shoulder-width apart; bring your arms above your head and clap. Jump back to starting position.
4. Abdominal twist: Keep your elbows close to your waist and fists by your chin. With your feet shoulder-width apart and hips facing forward, twist your upper body from side to side. Keep your abdominals engaged the entire time.
5. Abdominal twist with two punches: Just as you did in exercise No. 4, twist to the left, twist to the right, then punch forward with the right hand and punch forward with the left hand.
6. Tricep dips: Using a folding chair or bench, keep your hands on the edge of the chair/bench and slide your butt off the front of the chair/bench with your feet in front of you and toes up. Bend your elbows to lower your body and raise to the starting position.
7. Plank: Start by laying flat on the floor, resting on your forearms and knees. Push up off the floor, raising up off your knees onto your toes and resting mainly on your elbows and toes. Hold this position with your body in a straight line.
8. Alternate toe touches: In a pushup position with feet wider than shoulder-width and keeping your abdominals tight, reach back with one hand trying to touch the opposite foot, then return to the pushup position and do the other side.
9. Cross country skiers: Starting with one foot forward and one foot back, switch feet while jumping and alternating arms up and down. Repeat the switching quickly in a cross-country skiing motion.
10. Back fist right side stand: with your feet shoulder-width apart with a slight bend in your knees. Start with your right fist by your chest and extend it to your right side, shoulder height; imagine you are hitting a pad with the back of your right hand. Your left hand should stay up in front of your chest.
11. Back fist and squat: Just as you did in exercise 10, hit shoulder height with a right back fist and then squat and hit low with another right back fist. Keep your back straight.
12. Back fist left side stand: with your feet shoulder-width apart. Start with your left fist by your chest and extend it to your left side, shoulder height; imagine you’re hitting a pad with the back of your left hand. Your right hand should stay up in front of your chest.
13. Back fist and squat: Just as you did in exercise 12, hit shoulder height with a left back fist and then squat and hit low with another left back fist.
14. Power jumping Jacks: Starting in a wide squat position, jump up as you would doing a jumping jack with feet together and hands up above your head, jump out and return to a squat position bringing your hands down.
15. Side squat (right side): Step out to the right side with your right leg bending the right knee and keeping the left leg straight. Keep your toes facing forward. Keep most of your weight in the right leg and squat up and down while pushing your butt back. Do not let your right knee go past your toes. It’s important to keep back straight during this exercise.
16. Side squat (left side): Step out to the left side with your left leg bending the left knee and keeping the right leg straight. Keep your toes facing forward. Keep most of your weight in the left leg and squat up and down while pushing your butt back. Do not let your left knee go past your toes. It’s important to keep back straight during this exercise.
17. Mountain climbers: Start in a pushup position. Bring one knee into your chest as far as you can and keep alternating knees quickly. Try to keep your body straight.
18. Heels up: Bring your heels to your butt while simulating a run. Try to kick your butt with your heels.
19. Kung-Fu dive bomber: Pushups: Start with your hands shoulder-width apart on the floor and feet wide apart. Your hips should be raised so that your body forms an inverted "V." Bring your chest forward toward your hands, push up, push down and then push your hips back to the inverted "V" position.
20. Whipping strike: Stand with your feet wider than shoulder-width apart and a slight bend in your knees and turn to your left side, raise your right arm parallel to the floor making a fist and swing your arm all the way to the right side. Try to whip the arm from left to right. Switch arms and repeat on the other side.
21. Small arm circles backward: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and raise your arms up to the side parallel to the ground; make small clockwise circles with your arms.
22. Small arm circles forward: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and raise your arms up to the side parallel to the ground; make small counterclockwise circles with your arms.
23. Squat, right knee and punch: Start with your feet a little wider than shoulder-width apart; squat and come up from the squat bringing your right knee as high as you can; when your foot touches the ground, throw 2 alternating straight punches.
24. Squat, left knee and punch: Start with your feet a little wider than shoulder-width apart; squat and come up from the squat bringing your left knee as high as you can; when your foot touches the ground, throw 2 alternating straight punches.
25. Back elbow strikes: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, fists by your chin. Strike back with one elbow and then the other and keep alternating. Elbow strikes should be head height. Keep a slight bend in your knees.
26. Alternating Lateral quick steps with knee up: Start standing with feet hip-distance apart and sink into a moderate knee bend. Keep both hands up in front of your chest. Start with right foot moving right and left foot following. Shuffle right for three right-left steps and then bring your left knee up, then shuffle left for three left-right steps and bring your right knee up. Try to touch your elbow to your opposite knee.
