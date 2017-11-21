Winter doesn't mean battening down the hatches and puting away the sneakers: It's the perfect season to do some exploring. We asked sketch artist Nirmal Mitra, who’s also a copy editor at Newsday, to illustrate five of Long Island's best off-the-beaten-path spots to visit before the year ends.

Norman J. Levy Park and Preserve Not easy to find, the Norman J. Levy Park and Preserve is tucked away behind the Town of Hempstead's sanitation department and a golf course. Just off Meadowbrook State Parkway, the only traffic here is a herd of grazing Nigerian Dwarf goats, which are used to keep down brush and weeds. Depending on how cold the weather gets, visitors may see the goats roaming paths that lead to panoramic views of Long Beach and, if you squint, the Manhattan skyline, as well. (Address: Meadowbrook State Pkwy, Merrick)

Old Field Point Lighthouse If you have time this holiday season, make the trip up Old Field Road to the Old Field Point Lighthouse. It's well worth the drive to the North Shore to see its distinctive stone edifice, keeper's cottage and sweeping views of the Long Island Sound and Port Jefferson Harbor. The structure was originally built in 1823, and rebuilt in the 1860s. Dress warmly and take in the view of the old lighthouse standing guard against the ocean. (Address: 207 Old Field Road, Setauket)

David Weld Sanctuary The David Weld Sanctuary is a glorious, but forbidding place that "almost wants to be left alone," Mitra, warned. The 50-foot bluff that meets the stone-covered beach can be navigated safely, if you know which pathway to take. But the absence of signage makes that tricky. Our artist broke his ankle there while scouting for this series. But the dramatic view was worth the agony, he said. (Address: Boney Lane, St James)

Stump Pond Even with winter coming, Smithtown's Stump Pond Loop invites both adventure and reflection. Our sketch artist described the 5-mile trail as a tunnel of green and gold. Part of the Long Island Green Belt Trail Conference, the stretch begins in the north end of Blydenburgh County Park and goes around Stump Pond. So when you're done decking the halls and decorating the tree, you may want to spend some time enjoying a brisk hike through nature's corridors. (Address: 102 New Mill Rd, Smithtown)