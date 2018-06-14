Free outdoor concerts — they're a staple that’s synonymous with summer on Long Island. Be entertained under the stars on a blanket or in a beach chair at one of these local parks featuring a varied roster of musicians:

JOHN J. BURNS TOWN PARK (Massapequa Park)

Shows start at 8 p.m.

INFO 516-797-7900, oysterbaytown.com

JULY 14 - Go south deep into the roots of the Allman Brothers Band with tribute Peacheaters.

JULY 17 - LI’s own Nine Days (“Absolutely" "Story of a Girl)”) celebrates more than 20 years together.

JULY 28 - Get in The Fast Lane with this Eagles tribute.

AUG. 4 - What do you get when you mix Bon Jovi with Journey? Answer: dual tribute band BonJourney.

AUG. 11 - Billy Joel’s original backing band, The Lords of 52nd Street, play the songs of the Piano Man.

TANNER PARK (Amityville)

Shows start at 7:30 p.m.

INFO 631-893-2100, townofbabylon.com

JUNE 27 - The crowd will think they’re “Dreaming” when they see Genessa & the Selena Experience.

JUNE 29 – We may have lost guitarist Walter Becker last year but FM: A Steely Dan Tribute keeps “Reeling in the Years.”

JULY 6 - Calling all country fans, Ultimate Aldean pays tribute to Georgia boy Jason Aldean.

JULY 11 - Southern rock double bill of Poco and the Atlanta Rhythm Section is a summer sizzler.

JULY 13 – Bruce Springsteen’s drummer will have the crowd help build the set list with Max Weinberg’s Jukebox.

JULY 18 – Strawberry Fields channels the Fab Four in this Beatles tribute.

JULY 20 – The Official Blues Brothers Revue will deliver R&B from “Sweet Home Chicago.”

JULY 25 – Uptown Funk brings to life the magic of Bruno Mars’ music.

AUG. 10 – "Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)" with Def Leppard tribute Rock of Ages and Van Halen tribute Completely Unchained.

EISENHOWER PARK (East Meadow)

Shows start at 8 p.m.

INFO 516-572-0200, nassaucountyny.gov/parks

JULY 3 – Movin’ Out tackles the Billy Joel songbook.

JULY 13 – Disco Unlimited brings on the boogie nights.

JULY 14 – U2 tribute Elevation dubs as the boys from Dublin.

JULY 27 – Tramps Like Us sing like Springsteen.

AUG. 4 – Desert Highway pays tribute to the vets via the Eagles' music (special start time 6:45 p.m.)

MORGAN PARK (Glen Cove)

Shows start at 7:30 p.m.

INFO 516-671-0017, morganparkmusic.org

JULY 22 –Tom Chapin and the Chapin Sisters unite for a homecoming concert.

JULY 29 – Oh What a Night brings back the Jersey Boys a.k.a. Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

AUG. 5 – Real Diamond will sparkle as they pay tribute to Neil Diamond.

AUG. 12 – Night Fever turns the clock back to the ’70s as they sing the hits of the Bee Gees.

AUG. 26 – ZBTB can only be the acronym for Zac Brown Tribute Band.

ECHO PARK (West Hempstead)

Shows start at 8 p.m.

INFO 516-292-9000, toh.li

JULY 12 – Wonderous Stories will blend the music of Yes, Pink Floyd, the Doors, the Who and the Beatles.

AUG. 23 – You’d think they were the brothers but they are the Doobie Others playing Doobie Brothers’ classics.